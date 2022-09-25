Week 3 of the NFL season is here and we have already seen some incredible plays, surprising outcomes, underdog wins and classic games.
Injuries will continue to be one of the main storylines of the week, as we get updates on which players will not be playing on Sunday.
Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 3:
Arizona Cardinals
Inactives to come
Atlanta Falcons:
Inactives to come
Baltimore Ravens:
- WR James Proche II
- RB Kenyan Drake
- CB Daryl Worley
- T Ronnie Stanley
- DE Brent Urban
Buffalo Bills:
- WR Khalil Shakir
- C Mitch Morse
- DT Jordan Phillips
- S Jordan Poyer
- TE Tommy Sweeney
- CB Dane Jackson
- DT ED Oliver
Carolina Panthers:
- DE Amaré Barno
- RB Raheem Blackshear
- DT Phil Hoskins
- OL Cade Mays
- LB Arron Mosby
- WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Chicago Bears
- WR Velus Jones
- OL Ja'Tyre Carter
- TE Ryan Griffin
- CB Jaylon Johnson
- DB Dane Cruikshank
- LB Matt Adams
Cincinnati Bengals:
Denver Broncos:
Inactives to come
Detroit Lions:
- DL John Cominsky
- OL Drew Forbes
- OL Jonah Jackson
- CB Chase Lucas
- S Ifeatu Melifonwu
- TE James Mitchell
- DL Demetrius Taylor
Green Bay Packers:
Houston Texans:
Indianapolis Colts:
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- CB Dallis Flowers
- LB Shaquille Leonard
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- OL Bernhard Raimann
- OT Luke Tenuta
Jacksonville Jaguars:
Kansas City Chiefs:
- RB Ronald Jones
- K Harrison Butker
- QB Shane Buechele
- DE Mike Danna
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- DE Benton Whitley
- T Darian Kinnard
Las Vegas Raiders:
- OL Jackson Barton
- RB Brittain Brown
- DL Neil Farrell Jr.
- OL Andre James
- DB Tre'von Moehrig
- LB Denzel Perryman
- WR Hunter Renfrow
Los Angeles Chargers:
Los Angeles Rams:
Miami Dolphins:
Minnesota Vikings:
- S Harrison Smith
- CB Andrew Booth, Jr.
- RB Ty Chandler
- OL Luiji Vilain
- G/C Chris Reed
- T Vederian Lowe
- DL Esezi Otomewo
New England Patriots:
- WR Jakobi Meyers
- FS Kyle Dugger
- DT Sam Roberts
- ILB Raekwon McMillan
- QB Bailey Zappe
- CB Shaun Wade
New Orleans Saints:
- G Wyatt Davis
- QB Taysom Hill
- WR Deonte Harty
- RB Tony Jones Jr.
- S Marcus Maye
New York Jets:
- QB Zach Wilson
- WR Denzel Mims
- DL Bryce Huff
- TE Lawrence Cager
- CB Bryce Hall
Philadelphia Eagles:
San Francisco 49ers:
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Tennessee Titans:
- DB Andrew Adams
- LB Ola Adeniyi
- DB Ugo Amadi
- RB Julius Chestnut
- LB Bud Dupree
- WR Kyle Philips