NFL Week 3 inactives, injury tracker: Latest player news and updates

As Week 3 of the NFL season is set to begin, injuries have piled up heading into the Sunday afternoon slate. Several quarterbacks have already been ruled out for Sunday's games, including Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy, and Justin Fields, but there are other injuries to monitor with the inactive report set to come out for the early afternoon games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is questionable with hip and groin injuries, while Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is also a game-time decision with a knee injury. For the late afternoon games, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a late addition to the injury report with an illness and is listed as questionable. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) is also questionable, along with Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (quad).

There are other notable injuries to monitor as the inactive reports are set to roll in for the 1 p.m. EST games, so be sure to pay attention to all the news coming throughout the day. Kansa sCity Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is also a game-time decision.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.