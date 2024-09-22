NFL Week 3 is underway, and it has been wildly entertaining thus far. Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos got off to a hot start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Malik Willis is thriving in his revenge game against the Tennessee Titans and Malik Nabers is tearing up the Cleveland Browns' secondary.

As is the case every week, teams are also dealing with injuries. Here's a rundown of everything we know so far from the 1 p.m. ET games:

QB

Justin Herbert (ankle): Herbert was originally listed as questionable to play Sunday due to an ankle injury, and he appeared to reaggravate the ankle in the third quarter vs. the Steelers. He's questionable to return, but in the meantime, Taylor Heinicke has replaced him under center.

WR

DeVonta Smith (concussion) : The Eagles' new No. 1 WR took a nasty hit in the second half, where his helmet popped off. He has been ruled out with a concussion.

: The Eagles' new No. 1 WR took a nasty hit in the second half, where his helmet popped off. He has been ruled out with a concussion. Britain Covey (shoulder) : The Eagles are already down A.J. Brown this week, and now Covey has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

: The Eagles are already down A.J. Brown this week, and now Covey has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Van Jefferson (eye): Steelers pass-catcher Van Jefferson suffered an eye injury, and is questionable to return.

OL

Lane Johnson (concussion) : The Eagles' right tackle was seen losing his lunch on the sideline in the first half vs. the Saints, and shortly after ruled out with a concussion.

: The Eagles' right tackle was seen losing his lunch on the sideline in the first half vs. the Saints, and shortly after ruled out with a concussion. Mekhi Becton (finger) : Another Eagles starter on the offensive line was injured in the first half, as Becton is questionable to return with a finger injury.

: Another Eagles starter on the offensive line was injured in the first half, as Becton is questionable to return with a finger injury. Rashawn Slater (pectoral) : It's been a rough injury day for the Chargers, as star offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is another player questionable to return vs. Pittsburgh.

: It's been a rough injury day for the Chargers, as star offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is another player questionable to return vs. Pittsburgh. Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) : The Browns left tackle was making his season debut this week, but he went down in the second half, and is questionable to return.

: The Browns left tackle was making his season debut this week, but he went down in the second half, and is questionable to return. Wyatt Teller (knee) : The Browns right guard was ruled out due to a knee injury.

: The Browns right guard was ruled out due to a knee injury. James Hudson (shoulder) : Another Browns offensive lineman. Hudson is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

: Another Browns offensive lineman. Hudson is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. Erik McCoy (groin): The Saints' offensive front suffered a massive hit with their center being ruled out with a groin injury.

EDGE

Joey Bosa (hip) : The Chargers star defensive end walked off with trainers after one snap played against the Steelers, and was ruled out.

: The Chargers star defensive end walked off with trainers after one snap played against the Steelers, and was ruled out. Alex Highsmith (groin): Highsmith will not return to Sunday's game due to a groin injury. That opened the door for Nick Herbig on the edge.

CB