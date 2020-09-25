The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars got Week 3 started on Thursday night, as Brian Flores' squad secured their first victory of the season -- a 31-13 beatdown on "Thursday Night Football." The Jaguars were surely not the same team without DJ Chark on the field, who sat out due to chest and back injuries. He will not be the only important player to miss Week 3, however, and we are here to break down all of those details for you.

One team that was especially hit hard by injuries this past week was the San Francisco 49ers, as Nick Mullens will be under center this Sunday against the New York Giants, and won't have star tight end George Kittle to throw to either.

Below, we will break down every team's final injury report as we head into this weekend. All odds are courtesy of William Hill SportsBook.

Bengals at Eagles (-4.5)

While Jeffery returned to practice this week for the first time, head coach Doug Pederson says he's not yet ready to suit up for a regular-season game. Additionally, the Eagles will also be without rookie wideout Jalen Reagor against the Bengals due to a thumb injury.

49ers (-3.5) at Giants

The Giants are getting a beat-up 49ers team this Sunday, as they were absolutely ravaged by injuries at MetLife Stadium last week against the Jets. Down a couple of running backs, a starting quarterback, a couple of defensive ends and a star tight end, one has to wonder if San Francisco has enough to pull out a win this Sunday. Add in the players they currently have on injured reserve, and the 49ers appear to be missing nine starters this week.

The Giants have a couple of defensive backs who could miss Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, but the bigger story is that they will be without Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard, who were both placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Rams at Bills (-2)

The Bills not having Zack Moss this week is a headline in itself, but they are also a bit banged up on the defensive side of the ball. While Matt Milano finally returned to practice on Friday as a full participant, Tremaine Edmunds was limited all week. Both are listed as questionable for Sunday.

Raiders at Patriots (-5.5)

Raiders: TBD

TBD Patriots: TBD

Analysis coming.

Texans at Steelers (-4)

All Steelers were full participants in practice on Friday, and no one was given an injury designation for Week 3. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday, was back to work on Friday after dealing with a knee injury. Additionally, defensive end Tyson Alualu (knee contusion) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe) were both full participants for the second straight day.

The Texans are in danger of taking the field without two of their top offensive weapons this Sunday. Johnson was a limited participant all week with an ankle injury while Stills popped up on the injury report on Friday with an illness. He was still able to take part in some of practice, but his status for Week 3 is up in the air.

Bears at Falcons (-3)

Bears: LB Khalil Mack (knee), DE Mario Edwards Jr. (glute) QUESTIONABLE

LB Khalil Mack (knee), DE Mario Edwards Jr. (glute) QUESTIONABLE Falcons: TBD

Mack was a limited participant all week with a knee injury while Edwards was a full participant with a glute issue. Wide receivers Anthony Miller (calf), Darnell Mooney (quad) and Allen Robinson (knee) were listed on the injury report but were full participants all week and appear ready for Sunday.

Washington at Browns (-7)



The Browns are still dealing with several injuries on the defensive side of the ball and could once again be missing some key players in the secondary. While Kevin Johnson is ready to return to the field after suffering a scary liver injury in training camp, Greedy Williams was listed as a limited participant in practice all week and will not play in Week 3. Denzel Ward also appeared to take a step backwards, as he was limited on Thursday but did not practice on Friday. He is listed as questionable.

Washington will be without linebacker Cole Holcomb again, but it appears veteran Thomas Davis will make his Washington debut after missing the first two games of the season as will cornerback Kendall Fuller. Two starters on offense could miss Sunday's game, as Sims and Moses are both questionable. However, they both were full participants in practice on Friday.

Titans (-2.5) at Vikings

The Titans will be without their star wideout A.J. Brown for the second straight game, but the good news is that cornerback Malcolm Butler will play on Sunday. He has been dealing with a quad injury, and was finally a full participant in practice on Friday.

The key issue with the Vikings entering Sunday is the secondary, as two of their top cornerbacks will be out and another one is questionable. Philip Rivers only threw for 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Minnesota last week, but they face a tougher opponent now in Ryan Tannehill.

Jets at Colts (-11.5)

Jets: TBD

TBD Colts: TBD

Analysis coming.

Panthers at Chargers (-6.5)

The Panthers offensive line is a bit banged up, as it's unlikely Daley will play Sunday while left tackle Okung is questionable. This is especially worrisome since the Chargers have proven they are effective at rushing the passer.

Cowboys at Seahawks (-5)

Cowboys: TBD

TBD Seahawks: TBD

Analysis coming.

Buccaneers (-5.5) at Broncos

The Broncos have been one of the teams that has been crushed by injuries so far this season. Lindsay is in danger of missing his second game in a row due to a foot injury while Jeudy is questionable with a ribs issue. Of course, Lock will miss Sunday's matchup due to the shoulder injury he suffered last week.

Lions at Cardinals (-5.5)

Lions: TBD

TBD Cardinals: TBD

Analysis coming.

Packers at Saints (-3)

Packers: TBD

TBD Saints: TBD

Analysis coming.

Chiefs at Ravens (-3.5)

Chiefs: TBD

TBD Ravens: TBD

Analysis coming.