We are in the midst of Week 3 in the NFL thanks to the Steelers and Browns kicking us off on Thursday night and now we have the main course on deck that features a full slate of games on Sunday. Of course, injuries will be a key storyline to follow as we enter the weekend, especially with the bulk of the teams across the league submitting their final injury reports.

Despite a stellar start to the season, the Bills defense looks like it may be down a number of key weapons when they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins. Meanwhile, the status of Chargers superstar quarterback Justin Herbert also remains fluid as they are preparing to host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With teams finishing up the week of practice, they've released their final injury reports and rolled out game statuses for Week 3. Below, you'll be able to find each of those reports and a breakdown of some of the biggest injuries.

All NFL odds come via Caesars Sportsbook.

Kansas City will once again be without starting kicker Harrison Butker as he continues to deal with a left ankle injury. In his place, Matt Ammendola will likely retain kicking duties after hitting both of his field goals and all three of his extra points in the Chiefs' Week 2 win over the Chargers. Meanwhile, receiver Mecole Hardman (heel) practiced fully on Friday after being a limited participant to begin the week and carries no designation.

The biggest news for the Colts is that they'll be getting a boost in the receiving game as Michael Pittman Jr. does not carry a designation after being a full participant in practice on Friday. Pittman missed last week's matchup due to a quad injury. Rookie wideout Alec Pierce will also play after clearing concussion protocol. As for Leonard, he has been ruled out, but head coach Frank Reich noted this week that the linebacker had a "really good week." He also hasn't suffered any setbacks, so his return could be around the corner.

Lions rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday after sitting out the first two practices of the week due to a thigh injury. He is officially questionable. Meanwhile, star running back D'Andre Swift was also listed as questionable after back-to-back days of being limited.

Neither Booth nor Smith practiced all week, so seeing them ruled out isn't totally surprising. That said, Hendricks' status will be worth monitoring after he popped up on the injury report on Friday as a limited participant due to a toe injury and is now questionable.

Collins did not practice all week, but the team is still listing him as questionable and holding out hope he can play in Week 3. If he cannot, either D'Ante Smith or Hakeem Adeniji will likely get the nod to start at right tackle.

With the Jets, the are still holding back quarterback Zach Wilson as he continues to recover from a preseason knee injury, but this could be the final week he's sidelined. In his absence, Joe Flacco will continue to play under center. Meanwhile, Davis and Fant were the only two questionable Jets that were limited on Friday with the rest listed as full participants.

The promising sign for New Orleans is that both quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara were able to practice all week, albeit on a limited basis. The fact that neither suffered a setback is encouraging that they'll be able to go in Week 3.

Christian McCaffrey was a full participant on Friday and carries no designation after an ankle injury forced him to miss Wednesday's practice and be limited on Tuesday.

Buffalo Bills (-5.5) at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo's defense will be missing a number of key players when it takes on the Dolphins, including Hyde, Oliver and Phillips. Oliver being ruled out is a bit surprising considering that he was limited throughout practice for the entire week. All the other players already ruled out didn't hit the practice field at all. Meanwhile, Gabe Davis was limited all week and is officially questionable, but did tell reporters this week that he's "100 percent" optimistic he'll play.

Miami is still holding out hope that Terron Armstead will be able to play in Week 3 despite not practicing at all this week, officially listing him as questionable. When asked about it this week, head coach Mike McDaniel said "it is literally up in the air."

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Jacksonville had been remarkably healthy all week, but did list corner Shaquill Griffin on its final injury report after he popped up on Friday with a hip injury. He is officially questionable. Outside of him, everyone else should be a full-go.

The Chargers have officially listed quarterback Justin Herbert as questionable for Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville after he suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage in Week 2. Herbert was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but was held out of Friday's session. The line for this game at Caesars Sportsbook fell from Chargers -7 to -3 on Friday. For Herbert, it could come down to pain tolerance and both sides determining if playing him is worth the risk. Meanwhile, Keenan Allen also didn't practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week. Neither J.C. Jackson nor Corey Linsley practiced all week.

Bakhtiari was limited on both Thursday and Friday, which is an encouraging sign that he could make his debut in Week 3. That said, head coach Matt LaFleur noted that we won't truly know his status until Sunday, so he seems like a true game-time decision. Despite being listed as questionable, rookie wideout Christian Watson did not practice on Thursday or Friday due to a hamstring injury. On a more positive note, Allen Lazard does not carry a designation after returning to practice on a limited basis on Friday after missing Thursday's session.

Tampa Bay will be down its top two wide receivers in Week 3. Not only is Mike Evans serving a one-game suspension, but Chris Godwin has now been ruled out due to a hamstring injury that kept him out last week. Tom Brady -- who was listed on the injury report with a right finger injury -- does not carry a designation. That said, the veteran quarterback may be playing with limited weapons as Gage, Jones and Perriman are all listed as questionable.

