Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL story, but one that we can't ignore. Each week, there are injuries that pop up, and sometimes those ailments shake the fabric of the season. For instance, Week 2 saw Joe Burrow go down for the Cincinnati Bengals, and a week later, the offense could barely muster 10 points. Looking back at the Week 3 slate and injuries again reared their ugly head, including in Arizona and Los Angeles, where a couple of key running backs suffered major injuries. And they weren't the only ones to go down.

Below, we're going to highlight all of the major injuries that occurred in Week 3 and roll out our panic meter to determine how concerned fans should be when it comes to each specific injury.

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Conner suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's Week 3 loss to San Francisco and was carted off the field in the second half. That injury is reportedly season-ending and will require surgery. From here, the Cardinals will likely give the bulk of the carries to second-year running back Trey Benson as they move forward without Conner.

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

Chicago's first-round rookie tight end suffered a hip injury in the second quarter and did not return to Sunday's win over Dallas. Before departing, Loveland had one catch on three targets for 31 yards. If he is sidelined for an extended period of time, Cole Kmet would see an uptick in snaps. With not a ton of clarity on his status, we'll proceed cautiously.

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

Lamb injured his ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Bears. The wideout initially walked off the field under his own power and was looked at by the medical staff. He made a brief return to the field, but was clearly hobbled and eventually put on the shelf for the rest of the day. While there's certainly concern for Lamb going forward, given how the injury looked, he did tell reporters postgame that he "absolutely" believes he'll play in Week 4.

Dallas Cowboys: Kenny Clark

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

Clark, the lone player who came back to Dallas in the Micah Parsons trade, injured his ankle in the second half of Dallas' Week 3 defeat against the Bears. He walked off under his own power, which is a positive development, but did not return to action.

Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

Diggs suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday and, despite initially being listed as questionable to return, the corner did not get back onto the field. Diggs came into this matchup with a questionable designation due to a knee injury, but ended up suiting up.

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Tom had been dealing with an oblique injury coming into Week 3 and appeared to aggravate it right out of the gate on Sunday. On the first offensive play from scrimmage for Green Bay, the right tackle was hobbled after taking on Myles Garrett and did not return. Whenever a player re-aggravates an existing injury, that's always cause for concern.

Green Back Packers: Aaron Banks

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Banks suffered an ankle injury in Week 1, which forced him to miss Week 2. Then, late in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Browns, the left guard injured his groin and did not return. That now puts him at risk of missing yet another matchup and further depleting Green Bay's offensive line.

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

The star cornerback was ruled out after suffering an oblique injury in the first quarter against Jacksonville. After the game, head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters, "He'll be day-to-day. We'll see how he progresses throughout the week."

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Harris was carted to the locker room after suffering an Achilles injury in the second half of Sunday's win over the Broncos. The injury did not look good for the Chargers running back, and it was later reported by NFL Media that Harris did tear his Achilles and will be out for the season.

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

The Giants running back was ruled out of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs after injuring his shoulder in the first half. Tracy seemed to be sandwiched in between two Chiefs defenders at the end of a run and immediately clutched his shoulder on the ground. If he were to miss time, rookie Cam Skattebo would receive the bulk of touches out of the backfield.

Panic level: Low 🚨

Philly's star right tackle suffered what was listed as a neck injury in the first quarter of Sunday's come-from-behind win over the Rams. He did not return to the contest, but ESPN reports that Johnson suffered a stinger and the injury is not expected to keep him out of next week's matchup against the Buccaneers.

Panic level: High 🚨🚨🚨

Bosa injured his knee in the first quarter of Sunday's win and was quickly ruled out. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the initial tests didn't indicate that Bosa tore his ACL, but more testing would be done to confirm, and he wouldn't rule out any potential injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans

Panic level: Medium 🚨🚨

Evans tweaked his hamstring in Sunday's win over the Jets. He suffered the injury in the second half and could be seen gingerly walking into the locker room before being ruled out. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Evans tweaked his hamstring but provided no further details. Evans is no stranger to hamstring injuries, as he missed time due to the ailment in both 2024 and 2019.

Panic level: Low 🚨

McLaurin injured his quad in the second half of Sunday's win against the Raiders after making a 56-yard catch. While this should be an injury worth monitoring throughout the week, it should be pointed out that Washington was in full command of this game, so that could've been a reason why McLaurin didn't return to action.