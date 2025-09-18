Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season is set to kickoff Thursday night, which means it's time to take a look at what injuries could play a key role across the third week of the new campaign.

The San Francisco 49ers could potentially get quarterback Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) back in Week 3 with head coach Kyle Shanahan saying Purdy "has a chance" to play this week. With most squads returning to the practice field on Wednesday, it's a great time to check in on the initial injury reports. Below, we'll provide the latest from those reports while also getting a last look and a check in on the game statuses for Thursday's AFC East rivalry clash between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

All NFL odds courtesy of Draft Kings.

Bet NFL Week 3 games and NFL odds at DraftKings, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here to get started:

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-12.5) (Thursday)

The Miami Dolphins will be without the services of tight end Darren Waller for the third game in a row to begin the season. Two key contributors, No. 2 wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and edge rusher Chop Robinson (knee), are both questionable. It appears as though Waddle's injury popped in practice this week: he didn't have an injury status on Monday, but he was limited in practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Robinson has been limited in practice all week.

The Buffalo Bills will be without two of their best defenders in Week 3: defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral). Oliver will miss the second week in a row after being injured in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens while Milano suffered his injury in Week 2 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Neither player practiced this week. Starting nickel corner Taron Johnson (quad) has practiced in a limited fashion all week, which is why he is questionable for Week 3. The same goes for linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder).

Great news for the Green Bay Packers: new All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (back) isn't listed on the team's injury report for the first time this season. Two starting offensive linemen, guard Aaron Banks (groin) and right tackle Zach Tom (oblique), returned to practice in a limited fashion after missing "Thursday Night Football" last week against the Washington Commanders. Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) popped up on the injury on Wednesday and practiced as a limited participant, which is something worth monitoring. Quarterback Jordan Love (left thumb) continues to practice fully while wearing a splint around his injured left thumb.

Cleveland Browns starting offensive lineman Joel Bitonio (back) was one of two players, along with wide receiver DeAndre Carter (concussion) to not practice on Wednesday. Punter Corey Bojorquez (right ankle), right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (vet rest day), safety Grant Delpit (back) and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (knee) were among the limited practice participants on Wednesday. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder/cramping) practiced fully despite his ailments.

Only one Cincinnati Bengal didn't practice on Wednesday: first-round rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart (ankle). Two defensive starters, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) and linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle), were the only players limited.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) didn't practice on Wednesday after it was announced he'll be out, and that Carson Wentz will take his place on the field for the time being. Center Ryan Kelly (concussion) and offensive tackle Justin Skule (concussion) were the only others to not practice. Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (oblique), offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (wrist), tight end Josh Oliver (ankle), safety Harrison Smith (illness) and edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) were among the notable players who practiced in a limited format on Wednesday.

Only two Indianapolis Colts didn't practice on Wednesday, but they're both offensive starters: wide receiver Josh Downs (ankle) and rookie first-round tight end Tyler Warren (toe). Two other starters were limited: offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (illness) and edge rusher Laiatu Latu (hamstring).

Four players didn't suit up for practice on Wednesday for the Tennessee Titans: right tackle JC Latham (hip), wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (back) and guard Kevin Zeitler (bicep). Three other players were limited: running back Kalel Mullings, defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and safety Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring).

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders (-6)

The Las Vegas Raiders had a short injury report on Wednesday with just three players limited after playing on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers: tight end Brock Bowers (knee), safety Jeremy Chinn (pectoral) and center Jackson Powers-Johnson (concussion).

The Washington Commanders have a CVS receipt-length injury report following their "Thursday Night Football" loss at the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. Quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee), tight end John Bates (groin), wide receiver Noah Brown (groin/knee), tight end Zach Ertz (vet rest day), edge rusher Von Miller (vet rest day) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (vet rest day) all didn't practice on Wednesday. Four more players were limited: cornerback Trey Amos (shoulder), guard Brandon Coleman (shoulder), running back Jeremy McNichols (hamstring) and tight end Colson Yankoff (hip).

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7)

The New York Jets enter Week 3 incredibly banged up. Quarterback Justin Fields (concussion), edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hamstring), defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness), running back Kene Nwangwu (hamstring), cornerback Michael Carter II (shoulder) and safety Tony Adams (hip) all didn't practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Marelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) was the only limited practice participant.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had four starters not practice on Wednesday following their Week 3 win on "Monday Night Football" over the Houston Texans: wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (hip/groin), offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (foot), guard Cody Mauch (knee) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (pectoral). A number of other players were limited: edge rusher Haason Reddick (shoulder), wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle), offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (ankle).

The Atlanta Falcons were without four players at practice on Wednesday: cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (groin), wide receiver Jamal Agnew (groin) and tight end Charlie Woerner (ankle). A few others were limited: wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), linebacker Kaden Elliss (neck), offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf) and wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion).

Only two Carolina Panthers didn't practice on Wednesday: edge rusher Patrick Jones II (hamstring) and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (hamstring). Wide receiver Xavier Legette (hamstring), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (vet rest day) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (vet rest day) were all limited.

Offensive lineman Steve Avila (ankle) and defensive lineman Braden Fiske (oblique) didn't practice on Wednesday. Tight end Colby Parkinson (shoulder) was limited, and both offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and wide receiver Davante Adams had vet rest days.

Backup running back Will Shipley was the only player not to practice for the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) were all limited.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5)

The Houston Texans were without cornerback Jaylin Smith (hamstring) at practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter (knee), safety Jalen Pitre (rib), wide receiver Christian Kirk (hamstring) and wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring) were among those limited.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were without just two players in practice on Wednesday: tight end Hunter Long (ankle) and guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle). Cornerback Jarrian Jones (back), offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (knee) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (shoulder) were all limited.

Five Pittsburgh Steelers didn't practice on Wednesday: edge rusher T.J. Watt (vet rest day), cornerback Darius Slay (vet rest day), cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), safety DeShon Elliott (knee) and edge rusher Alex Highsmith (ankle). Only two players were limited: defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) and guard Max Scharping (knee).

Only one New England Patriot didn't practice on Wednesday: edge rusher Keion White (illness). A host of Patriots were limited on Wednesday: cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring), cornerback Carlton Davis (Achilles), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related/other), edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, edge rusher Harold Landry III (foot), linebacker Marte Mapu (neck), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (foot), tight end Jack Westover (hamstring) and center Jared Wilson (thigh).

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)

The Denver Broncos were without three players at practice on Wednesday: tight end Evan Engram (back), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad) and linebacker Justin Strnad (foot). Safety Talanoa Hufanga (chest) was the only limited player.

The Los Angeles Chargers had five players miss practice after their "Monday Night Football" victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2: tight end Will Dissly (knee), wide receiver Ladd McConkey (biceps), defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring), linebacker Daiyan Henley (illness) and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (foot). Two players were limited: Cam Hart (hip) and cornerback Tarheeb Still (knee/shoulder).

Three New Orleans Saints didn't practice on Wednesday: offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee/back), offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (toe) and edge rusher Chase Young (calf). Two other players were limited: Trey Palmer (hamstring) and offensive tackle Trevor Penning (toe).

Four Seattle Seahawks missed practice on Wednesday: cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee), safety Julian Love (hamstring), safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) and running back Zach Charbonnet (foot). A number of others were limited including offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (elbow), linebacker Ernest Jones (shoulder) and cornerback Josh Jobe (knee).

The Dallas Cowboys held a walkthrough on Wednesday following their 40-37 overtime victory over the New York Giants in Week 2. That means their Wednesday injury report is an estimation. Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) missed practice, and he'll likely be out in Week 3. Cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness) also didn't practice. Both left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder) and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (neck) were limited.

The Chicago Bears had five players miss practice on Wednesday: T.J. Edwards (hamstring), cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) and defensive back Jaylon Jones (hamstring). Notably limited on Wednesday was running back D'Andre Swift (quad).

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-1.5)

Only one Arizona Cardinal missed practice on Wednesday: second-round rookie cornerback Will Johnson (groin). Among the notables limited were cornerback Max Melton (knee), offensive lineman Will Hernandez (knee), offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) and offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (vet rest day).

The San Francisco 49ers are banged up. Seven players didn't practice on Wednesday: running back Christian McCaffrey (calf/vet rest day), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (concussion), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle/shoulder), edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), offensive tackle Spencer Burford (knee), cornerback Siran Neal (concussion) and edge rusher Nick Bosa (vet rest day).

Most notably of all, quarterback Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) was limited after missing Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) at New York Giants

Only two Kansas City Chiefs didn't practice on Wednesday: edge rusher Mike Danna (quad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle). Three players were limited: wide receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder), offensive tackle Josh Simmons (illness) and wide receiver Jalen Royals (knee). Notably, quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right wrist) was on the injury report, but he did practice fully.

Three New York Giants didn't practice on Wednesday: edge rusher Chauncey Golston (ankle), linebacker Darius Muasau (concussion/eye) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf). Among the notables limited were left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (calf), wide receiver Darius Slayton (groin/calf), center John Micahel Schmitz (toe), guard Jon Runyan (back), wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (foot0 and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot).

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-6) (Monday)

To be announced on Thursday.