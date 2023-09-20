It feels like this season more than any other, there is an influx of injuries, specifically to big-name players. As we head into Week 3, we have already seen New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffer season-ending injuries. Other star players, including Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, are currently dealing with injuries that may impact their availability for Week 3 and beyond.

Here's a full look at each team's midweek injury situation, starting with Thursday night's matchup between the Giants and 49ers.

Giants at 49ers

Giants: Saquon Barkley (ankle), C Ben Bredeson (concussion), DE Azeez Ojulari (Hamstring), OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) OUT; WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), LB Micah McFadden (neck) QUESTIONABLE

49ers: WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), CB Ambry Thomas (knee) QUESTIONABLE

As you can see, the Giants have some legitimate injury issues entering Thursday night's game. With Barkley out, former 49er Matt Breida is slated to start against his former team. Shane Lemieux and Joshua Ezeudu -- who have a combined 14 career starts between them -- are expected to start in place of Bredeson and Thomas.

The Niners injury report is short this week. Both Aiyuk and Thomas were limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, with Aiyuk not practicing on Monday.

Falcons at Lions

Chargers at Vikings

After missing the Chargers' last game, running back Austin Ekeler missed Wednesday's practice as he is still working through an ankle injury. The versatile back said Wednesday that he is hoping to get back "sooner rather than later," but has not offered any specific timetable for a possible return.

If Ekeler can't go against the Vikings, the onus of Los Angeles' running game will continue to fall on Joshua Kelly, a four-year veteran who averaged 4.48 yards per carry during Los Angeles' first two games.

Saints at Packers

Texans at Jaguars

Broncos at Dolphins

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle remains in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday. Left tackle Terron Armstead had better news, practicing with plans to increase his workload going forward. Meanwhile, edge Jaelan Phillips is dealing with a back injury, but is progressing.

Titans at Browns

Bills at Commanders

Colts at Ravens

Ravens running back Justice Hill suffered a toe injury that could impact his game status this week.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday. There is still a chance he will clear protocol by Sunday's game.

Patriots at Jets

Panthers at Seahawks

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young showed signs of a possible ankle injury, getting the area checked out after the team's Week 2 game, and it seems to still be bothering him. The rookie did not practice on Wednesday.

Bears at Chiefs

Cowboys at Cardinals

Steelers at Raiders

Eagles at Buccaneers: Monday night

Rams at Bengals: Monday night

