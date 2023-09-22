It feels like this season more than any other, there is an influx of injuries, specifically to big-name players. As we head into Week 3, we have already seen New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffer season-ending injuries. Other star players, including Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, are currently dealing with injuries that may impact their availability for Week 3 and beyond.

Here's a full look at each team's midweek injury situation, starting with Thursday night's matchup between the Giants and 49ers.

Giants at 49ers

Giants: Saquon Barkley (ankle), C Ben Bredeson (concussion), DE Azeez Ojulari (Hamstring), OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) OUT; WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), LB Micah McFadden (neck) QUESTIONABLE

49ers: WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) OUT; CB Ambry Thomas (knee) QUESTIONABLE

As you can see, the Giants have some legitimate injury issues entering Thursday night's game. With Barkley out, former 49er Matt Breida is starting against his former team. Shane Lemieux and Joshua Ezeudu -- who have a combined 14 career starts between them -- are expected to start in place of Bredeson and Thomas.

The Niners' injury report is short this week. Both Aiyuk and Thomas were limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, with Aiyuk out after not practicing in a short week.

Falcons at Lions

Atlanta had a clean bill of health as far as Wednesday's injury report was concerned.

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe), running back David Montgomery (thigh) and tackle Taylor Decker (ankle) were among the half-dozen Lions who did not practice Wednesday. St. Brown was labeled as day-to-day by Dan Campbell, and returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday. The head coach also said Montgomery might need "a couple weeks" to get right after suffering the injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

Chargers at Vikings

After missing the Chargers' last game, running back Austin Ekeler missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice as he is still working through an ankle injury. The versatile back said Wednesday that he is hoping to get back "sooner rather than later," but has not offered any specific timetable for a possible return.

If Ekeler can't go against the Vikings, the onus of Los Angeles' running game will continue to fall on Joshua Kelly, a four-year veteran who averaged 4.48 yards per carry during Los Angeles' first two games.

Center Garrett Bradbury (back) and linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Both players have been dealing with their respective injuries since Week 1.

Saints at Packers

Tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) and running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) were the only Saints players who did not practice Wednesday. Saints coach Dennis Allen said that Williams will "need some time" to recover from his injury he suffered during Monday night's win over the Panthers.

For the Packers, running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) and linemen David Bakhtiari (knee/rest) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Jones is still apparently dealing with his injured hamstring he sustained during Green Bay's season-opening win over the Bears. However, he did return to practice as a limited participant Thursday. Christian Watson was limited on Wednesday with his hamstring injury, but sat out Thursday.

Texans at Jaguars

Houston had a host of notable offensive players practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, including quarterback C.J. Stroud (right shoulder), offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), receiver Tank Dell (thigh) and tight end George Fant (ankle/knee). Stroud, Dell and Fant were full participants on Thursday.

For the Jaguars, wideout Zay Jones (knee) and Antonio Johnson (hamstring) did not practice, while linebacker Josh Allen (shoulder) was one of three Jacksonville players who were limited. Allen was initially considered day to day after suffering the injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Broncos at Dolphins

Broncos linebacker Frank Clark (hip), nose tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) and free safety Justin Simmons were non-participants on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) was also limited.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle remains in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Left tackle Terron Armstead had better news, practicing with plans to increase his workload going forward. Meanwhile, edge Jaelan Phillips is dealing with a back injury, but is progressing.

Titans at Browns

Both teams had substantial injury reports this week. Offensive stars DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and Derrick Henry (toe) are both dealing with injuries heading into Week 3, causing them to be limited in Wednesday's practice.

The Browns lost running back Nick Chubb this week to a season-ending injury, creating a big hole for their offense to fill. Wide receiver Amari Cooper (groin, shoulder) did not practice Wednesday. Defensive star Myles Garrett was also a non-participant, but for non-injury related reasons (rest).

Bills at Commanders

The Bills were without defensive end Leonard Floyd (ankle), safety Micah Hyde (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (back), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (illness) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (knee/quad). Hyde and Floyd have been labeled as day-to-day.

Commanders' running back Brian Robinson Jr. is dealing with a hip injury, but it did not limit him in practice. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hip) and center Nick Gates (knee) were listed on the report, but were also full participants in practice. Tight end Logan Thomas did not practice as he deals with a concussion and an ankle injury kept defensive tackle Daron Payne sidelined during practice as well.

Colts at Ravens

The Ravens had seven players who did not practice Thursday. Among them were wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot). OBJ already missed all of last year with an injury. Running back Justice Hill suffered a toe injury that could impact his game status this week.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. There is still a chance he will clear protocol by Sunday's game.

Patriots at Jets

Marcus Jones, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, is IR bound after he suffered a torn labrum in Week 2 vs. the Dolphins. Those limited included guards Cole Strange (knee), defensive back Jonathan Jones (ankle), offensive guard Cole Strange (knee) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee).

The Jets practice saw running back Breece Hall limited as he deals with a knee injury from an ACL tear last year. He has played in both games so far, but he has been limited in the number of touches. Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (knee), cornerback Michael Carter II and linebacker Quincy Williams were also limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Panthers at Seahawks

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not play in Week 3 due to an ankle injury. Thursday, pass rusher Brian Burns (ankle), pass rusher Justin Houston (calf) and running back Miles Sanders (pectoral) were limited participants.

Wideout DK Metcalf (ribs), cornerback Tariq Woolen (chest) and offensive lineman Charles Cross (toe) were two of nine Seahawks who didn't practice Wednesday. Pete Carroll said that Woolen's injury (which was sustained against the Lions) isn't considered serious. He added that Metcalf was sore on Wednesday and Cross is currently considered day to day.

Bears at Chiefs

Free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) was limited in both practice sessions as well.

The Chiefs injury report was lengthy Wednesday, with nine players listed, five who were non-participants and the other four as limited participants. Tight end Travis Kelce is off the report, after making his debut in Week 2. Two notable pieces of the offense on the report are running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe). Pacheco returned as a limited participant on Thursday.

Cowboys at Cardinals

Safety Jayron Kearse (illness) and guard Zack Martin (ankle) were the team's two non-participants on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the main headline for Dallas on Thursday was star cornerback Trevon Diggs tearing his ACL. He's expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum is dealing with a hand injury, but he was able to be a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Defensive end Carlos Watkins (biceps) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) did not practice, while defensive tackle Leki Fotu (shoulder) was limited.

Steelers at Raiders

Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was briefly hospitalized after sustaining a chest injury against the Browns, but he returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday after missing Wednesday. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has missed both practice sessions with a foot injury.

Safety Chris Smith II and defensive end Tyree Wilson were the only Raiders that did not practice Wednesday. Both players are dealing with illnesses. Smith returned Thursday, while Wilson did not.

Eagles at Buccaneers: Monday night

Rams at Bengals: Monday night

