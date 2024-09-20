Two star quarterbacks will be game-time decisions on Sunday. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a high ankle sprain, while Packers signal-caller Jordan Love's rapid recovery from his knee injury has made his status for Sunday a possibility.

Herbert and Love are the headliners, but there are plenty of other notable injuries to sort through. Here's a look at every team's final injury report for Week 3, along with some analysis as to what those injuries could mean for Sunday.

Giants at Browns (-6.5)



Giants: CB Nick McCloud (knee) OUT; OLB Brian Burns (groin), ILB Darius Muasau (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Browns: TE David Njoku (ankle), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) OUT; OT Jack Conklin (knee), OT Jedrick Wills (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) has no injury designation for Sunday after appearing on the injury report this week. For the Browns, Wills was limited all week in practice, while Conklin was limited after not appearing on the injury report the previous two days. Fortunately for the Browns, they have a very capable backup tackle in James Hudson III, a four-year veteran who started in the team's first two games.

Packers at Titans (-2.5)

Packers: OT Jordan Morgan (shoulder) OUT; DB Carrington Valentine (ankle) DOUBTFUL; QB Jordan Love (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Titans: RB Tyjae Spears (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Love, who was initially slated to miss at least two weeks, could be out just one game if he is able to suit up on Sunday. Love was limited all week during practice after missing last Sunday's win over the Colts. Love will be a game-time decision, but Malik Willis (who went 12 of 14 in last week's win) is prepared to face his former team if Love can't go.

For the Titans, the arrow is pointing up for Spears, who was a full practice participant on Friday.

Bears at Colts (-1.5)

Bears: WR Keenan Allen (heel, personal), FB Khari Blasingame (hand/knee), DL Zacch Pickens (groin), RB Travis Homer (finger) OUT; OL Nate Davis (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Colts: None

With Allen still out, this should give rookie Rome Odunze more targets after he was targeted just once during the Bears' first two games. Davis was a full participant on Friday, so the odds of him playing on Sunday appear to be good.

Texans (-2.5) at Vikings

Texans: RB Dameon Pierce (hamstring) OUT; RB Joe Mixon (ankle) DOUBTFUL; C Jarrett Patterson (calf), C Juice Scruggs (groin), S M.J. Stewart (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Vikings: WR Jordan Addison (ankle), OLB Dallas Turner (knee), LB Ivan Pace Jr. (quad) OUT

Mixon didn't practice all week, so it appears that Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale will get the carries for Houston. Patterson didn't practice on Friday, while Scruggs was limited the past two days.

While Addison's absence hurts, the Vikings will have Justin Jefferson (quad), who was a full practice participant on Friday. Look for Jalen Nailor to get more targets with Addison out.

Eagles at Saints (-2.5)

Eagles: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) OUT; CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Saints: DT Khalen Saunders (calf) OUT; LB D'Marco Jackson (calf), TE Taysom Hill (chest), T Landon Young (foot), S Will Harris (shin), WR A.T. Perry (illness) QUESTIONABLE

The Eagles desperately need a wideout other than DeVonta Smith to step up with Brown out. That player could be Britain Covey, who has caught each of his six targets through two games. Expect Smith, Saquon Barkley and tight end Dallas Goedert to receiver the most of Jalen Hurts' targets, though.

New Orleans will have to battle through some injuries if it's going to be 3-0. Perry was a full practice participant on Friday, while Harris, Jackson and Hill were limited. Young did not practice for a third straight day.

Chargers at Steelers (-1.5)

Chargers: Junior Colson (hamstring) OUT; QB Justin Herbert (ankle), WR Josh Palmer (elbow/calf), OLB Bud Dupree (illness), S Alohi Gilman (knee), CB Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula) QUESTIONABLE

Steelers: G Isaac Seumalo (pec), TE MyCole Pruitt (kneee) OUT; OT Troy Fautanu (knee), QB Russell Wilson (calf) QUESTIONABLE

As noted earlier, Herbert revealed Friday that he is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain. Herbert didn't practice Friday, was limited Thursday and did not practice on Wednesday. Backup Easton Stick, who went 0-4 as the team's starting quarterback in 2023, would start against Pittsburgh if Herbert can't go.

For the Steelers, Fautanu's injury occurred on Friday, which means that former first-round pick Broderick Jones may get the start after he was benched during last week's win over the Broncos. Rookie wideout Roman Wilson is set to make his NFL debut after an ankle injury kept him sidelined throughout the preseason.

Broncos at Buccaneers (-6.5)

Broncos: OLB Baron Browning (foot), S JL Skinner (ankle) OUT

Buccaneers: T Luke Goedeke (concussion), DL Calijah Kancey (calf), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) OUT; WR Kameron Johnson (ankle), NT Vita Vea knee) DOUBTFUL; DL William Gholston (knee), DB Josh Hayes (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Tampa Bay will need some reserves to step up on Sunday, including Christian Izien, who is again slated to start in place of Winfield. A former undrafted rookie, Izien has played well when called upon. He had a pick in last week's win over Detroit and had two during his rookie season (2023).

Panthers at Raiders (-5.5)

TBA

Dolphins at Seahawks (-4.5)

Dolphins: WR Grant DuBose (shoulder) OUT; RB Raheem Mostert (chest), WR Malik Washington (quad) DOUBTFUL

Seahawks: LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee) OUT; LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), T George Fant (knee) DOUBTFUL; S K'Von Wallace (shoulder), TE Pharaoh Brown (foot), LB Boye Mafe (knee), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (foot) QUESTIONABLE

A lengthy injury report for Seatlte. With Walker doubtful, expect Zach Charbonnet to continue to get the majority of Seattle's carries. De'Von Achane will handle the workload for Miami with Mostert doubtful. Jeff Wilson should also get some work after averaging 5.2 yards per carry against Buffalo in Week 2.

Ravens (-1) at Cowboys

Ravens: G Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (personal) OUT; WR Deonte Harty (calf), LB David Ojabo (quad), CB Nate Wiggins (neck/concussion) QUESTIONABLE

Cowboys: WR Jalen Brooks (ankle), DT Mazi Smith (back), TE John Stephens Jr. (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Harty and Ojabo were full practice participants on Friday, while Wiggins was limited for a second straight day. As expected, Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot) are good to go after being on this week's injury report. Each of the Cowboys' questionable players were limited on Friday.

49ers (-7.5) at Rams

49ers: WR Deebo Samuel (calf) OUT; TE George Kittle (hamstring) DOUBFTUL; CB Charvarius Ward (hamstring/knee), DE Nick Bosa (rib) QUESTIONABLE

Rams: TE Davis Allen (back), WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) OUT; K Joshua Karty (groin), CB Cobie Durant (toe), NT Bobby Brown III (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

With Samuel out and with Kittle doubtful, the 49ers will need big outputs from Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, who caught a combined 13 of 19 targets during San Francisco's first two games. Tight end Eric Saubert is also in line for more targets if Kittle can't go.

The NFL's most injured team, the Rams are going to have to rely more on wideouts Tyler Johnson, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and tight end Colby Parkinson with Kupp not in the lineup. Los Angeles also needs more from its running game, as Kyren Williams is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry.

Lions (-3) at Cardinals

Lions: S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring) OUT; LB Alex Anzalone (concussion), CB Terrion Arnold (illness), G Graham Glasgow (knee), WR Isaiah Williams (abdomen) QUESTIONABLE

Cardinals: DT Dante Stills (shoulder), OT Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), WR Greg Dortch (hamstring)

Each of Detroit's questionable players were limited on Friday. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (quad) has no injury designation after being on this week's injury report. In Arizona, Beachum did not practice Friday after starting the week without an injury designation. Jackson Barton, who was recently elevated from the practice squad, would likely start in Beachum's place if the veteran is unable to play.

Chiefs (-3.5) at Falcons

TBA

Jaguars at Bills (-5) (Monday Night)

TBA

Commanders at Bengals (-7.5) (Monday night)

TBA