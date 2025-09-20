Week 3 is already underway with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins getting us started on Thursday, and we have a full Sunday slate to look forward to. Along with all the other key storylines, injuries will again play a part in how these games unfold. This week is especially littered with injuries, particularly at the quarterback position. A handful of typical starters have already been ruled out, including Joe Burrow (turf toe), Justin Fields (concussion) and Jayden Daniels (knee). And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Below, we've rounded up every injury report for the remaining games in Week 3 and detailed what the status is for some ailing stars, along with their chances of suiting up this weekend.

Atlanta will be without its top corner in Terrell after he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2. He did not practice all week and was officially ruled out on Friday.

Legette was limited throughout the week of practice, which gives him a shot to suit up on Sunday. Beyond the players listed on the final injury report, Carolina also placed guard Robert Hunt and center Austin Corbett on injured reserve, so they'll be down two starting offensive linemen.

Texans : CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring) OUT

: CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring) OUT Jaguars: OL Wyatt Milum (knee) OUT; OL Ezra Cleveland (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Houston is relatively healthy coming into Week 3, with Smith as the only player with an injury designation after the rookie was unable to practice this week.

Jacksonville had star wideout Brian Thomas Jr. on the injury report this week with a wrist injury, but he carries no designation, so he is good to go. It's the same case with rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten, who was limited with a shoulder injury but has no designation.

Pittsburgh will be without Porter Jr. and Highsmith as they were unable to hit the practice field this week due to injury. As it relates to Harmon, he logged a full practice on Friday, which indicates he's on a positive trajectory despite the questionable designation.

The key injury to focus on with New England is Gonzalez. The All-Pro corner has been sidelined since the first day of full pads in training camp due to a hamstring injury. He practiced for the first time this week and could make his debut after being limited on Friday.

Fields has been ruled out after suffering a concussion in Week 2. With him on the shelf, Tyrod Taylor will get the start at quarterback for New York.

Tampa Bay is still holding out Godwin and Wirfs as they recover from injury. Meanwhile, Egbuka did practice on a limited basis on Friday after missing the first two days due to hip and groin injuries. He is officially questionable.

Of course, the big injury for Cincinnati is Burrow, who was placed on injured reserve this week due to a turf toe injury. In his place, it'll be Jake Browning under center. Meanwhile, the Bengals will also be without first-round rookie pass rusher Stewart due to an ankle injury.

Similar to the Bengals, the biggest injury news surrounding the Vikings comes at quarterback, with Carson Wentz set to start as McCarthy deals with an ankle injury.

NFL Week 3 cheat sheet: QB injuries, winless teams on the brink and matchups that could shape the season Tyler Sullivan

Kraft popped up on the injury report on Thursday due to a knee injury. After an initial scare, the ailment doesn't appear to be too serious, but it does leave his status for Week 3 in doubt. Kraft did not practice on Friday and is officially listed as questionable.

Conklin didn't play in Week 2 against the Ravens, but was able to practice this week, leaving open the door for him to return this weekend. Meanwhile, Szmyt appeared on the injury report on Friday due to a left calf injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Szmyt "felt something" during practice.

No Colts player has been ruled out for Week 3, but the club does have two key figures questionable. First-round rookie Warren is dealing with a toe injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday, but he was able to log back-to-back limited practices on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, Ward is in concussion protocol, but practiced fully throughout the week.

Sneed returned to practice as a full participant on Friday after missing the previous two days and is officially questionable. Meanwhile, both Brownlee and Zeitler did not practice on Friday, which doesn't track well for their status this weekend.

Raiders : CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

: CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels (knee), WR Noah Brown (groin, knee), TE John Bates (groin) OUT

Richardson popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury and logged back-to-back limited practices. Meanwhile, star tight end Brock Bowers was limited throughout the week due to a knee injury, but carries no designation for Week 3, so he is good to go.

Washington has ruled out Daniels after he suffered a knee injury in Week 2 against Green Bay. He was a limited participant on Friday, but held out during the first two sessions. As the Commanders exercise caution with Daniels, Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback.

Sean McVay told reporters that the team is holding out hope for all three of their players on the final injury report. That said, Avila did not practice this week whatsoever. As for Fiske, he was limited on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday, so he is trending in a positive direction.

The Eagles will have tight end Dallas Goedert back in the lineup after he missed Week 2 due to a knee injury. Jalen Carter, who was on the injury report this week, practiced fully on Friday and carries no designation.

Radunz did not travel with the Saints and has subsequently been ruled out due to a toe injury.

A surprise to the injury report, as the Seahawks had a late add with Smith-Njigba. No further details were mentioned, just that he was added to the injury report with an illness.

Seattle's secondary could take a big hit in Week 3 with a trio of key contributors doubtful. Witherspoon and Emmanwori missed last week due to injuries they suffered in the opener. Meanwhile, if Charbonnet is down for Week 3, that would result in Kenneth Walker III receiving the lion's share of the touches.

Denver is going to be without two key figures on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Engram hasn't had a hot start with his new club and will now be sidelined due to a back injury that kept him out of practice this week. Greenlaw also missed the entire week and has since been ruled out with a quad injury.

Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey did appear on the injury report this week due to a biceps injury. However, the second-year pass catcher carries no designation to end the week, meaning he will suit up in Week 3.

With the Cardinals, Will Johnson did not practice this week due to a groin injury, so it's hard to imagine the corner suits up.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that is is "highly unlikely" Purdy will play on Sunday, but the team is listing him as questionable. If he is sidelined again, Mac Jones would get the start. Shanahan did not rule out the possibility of Purdy dressing as an emergency backup option. Meanwhile, fullback Kyle Juszczyk cleared concussion protocol and will play.

As expected, the Cowboys ruled out Bland, who continues to be sidelined due to a foot injury. He did not practice at all this week.

Chicago is missing a ton of figures on defense, particularly in the secondary. Most notably, Johnson is going to be sidelined indefinitely due to a groin injury. Meanwhile, Swift did practice on a limited basis all week, so he has a chance to suit up after being listed as questionable.

Worthy, who suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 1 opener, practiced on a limited basis throughout the week and is officially questionable. When asked about his availability for Week 3, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters, "I've just got to see. He did a good job (at practice)."

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy was limited throughout the week due to a calf injury, but carries no injury designation heading into the weekend, so he is good to go.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) (Monday)

Lions: DE Marcus Davenport (chest) OUT; LB Jack Campbell (ankle), T Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest), S Kerby Joseph (knee), CB D.J. Reed (knee) QUESTIONABLE

DE Marcus Davenport (chest) OUT; LB Jack Campbell (ankle), T Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest), S Kerby Joseph (knee), CB D.J. Reed (knee) QUESTIONABLE Ravens: TE Isaiah Likely (foot), DL Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), FB Patrick Ricard (calf), OLB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) OUT

Heading into Week 3, the Lions' secondary already appears to be banged up. Joseph was limited on Saturday, so he'll be a game-time decision. Good news for Reed, as he was a full go in Saturday's practice. Decker was a full participant on Friday, but unable to go on Saturday -- so his status is up in the air.

The Ravens will be down two starters on defense heading into Monday's showdown against the Lions, but they will have CB Nate Wiggins (groin) available. Wiggins was limited in Saturday's final practice, but good enough to play. Ricard has missed every game this season.