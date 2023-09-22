It's starting to feel like this season, more than any in recent memory, has an unusually large number of injuries, specifically to big-name players. As we head into Week 3, we have already seen New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins have their seasons ended early.

Other star players, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, are currently dealing with injuries that may impact their availability for Week 3 and beyond. A pair of rookie quarterbacks also won't take the field, as Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young will also be out for Sunday.

Here's a full look at each team's final injury report for Week 3:

Falcons at Lions



Falcons: RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh), CB Jeff Okudah (foot) QUESTIONABLE

The Falcons appear to have Okudah returning this week, as he was listed as questionable but was a full participant in Friday's practice. He's prepared to make his season debut Sunday. Patterson is a limited participant Friday, so he appears to be a game-time decision. Troy Andersen was cleared from concussion protocol, so no injury designation for the linebacker.

The Lions have a bunch of players out, but St. Brown was a full participant in Friday's practice. He should be good to go for Sunday. Reynolds was also a full participant. With Montgomery out, Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds are expected to carry the load at running back. The Lions will also have two starting linemen out.

Chargers at Vikings

Chargers: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) OUT; DE Joey Bosa (hamstring), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring), DL Christopher Hinton (back) QUESTIONABLE

No Ekeler this week for the Chargers, as he missed Friday's practice and was ruled out for Sunday. Joshua Kelley will get the start at running back again. Bosa was limited Friday, so he'll be a game-time decision. Henley and Rumph were full participants.

Davenport will miss Sunday's game after leaving in Week 2 with an ankle injury after four snaps. Bradbury missed the Week 2 loss to the Eagles, but has a chance to play this week. Tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle), linebacker Jordan Hicks (shin) and safety Josh Metellus (shoulder) did not receive injury designations.

Saints at Packers

No Kendre Miller on the injury report, so the Saints will be relying on him to carry the workload at running back with Williams out. Adebo was added to the injury report Friday and did not practice, so his status is uncertain for Sunday.

The Packers are typically cautious with injuries, which makes the statuses of Jones and Watson uncertain for this week. Both players were limited Friday and are expected to be game-time decisions again. A.J. Dillon would be the No. 1 running back and rookie Jayden Reed would get more snaps at wide receiver if Jones and Watson are out again.

Texans at Jaguars

Texans: LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), S Jalen Pitre (chest), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) OUT; T Laremy Tunsil (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans wouldn't comment further on Tunsil's status, so he'll likely be a game-time decision. Stingley is expected to go on injured reserve, as Houston will be short-handed in the secondary this week.

All the Jaguars players who are questionable were limited in Friday's practice. With Jones out, more targets could be coming Calvin Ridley's and Christian Kirk's way. Same with Evan Engram.

Broncos at Dolphins

As we await the final injury reports for this game, the big news in Miami is that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle remained in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Left tackle Terron Armstead had better news, practicing with plans to increase his workload going forward.

Titans at Browns

Bills at Commanders

None Commanders: TE Logan Thomas (concussion) OUT; WR Curtis Samuel (hip/illness), S Kam Curl (illness) QUESTIONABLE

No injuries for the Bills. Everyone is fully healthy and was a full participant in practice Friday.

Thomas didn't clear concussion protocol after his scary hit from Kareem Jackson last week, so he'll be out for Sunday. John Bates and Cole Turner are the tight ends on the depth chart. Samuel was a full participant all week, but the illness caused him to miss Friday's practice. The illness also put Curl on the injury report for the first time all week, so he's questionable for Sunday.

Colts at Ravens

Richardson is out for Sunday's game after not practicing Friday, remaining in concussion protocol. Gardner Minshew will get the start on Sunday, as he practiced with the first team leading up to the game. Kelly, the team's starting center, is also in concussion protocol and is out for Sunday. Wesley French is listed as the team's backup center. Nelson was a full participant Friday while Moore was limited, so Moore's status will be worth watching Sunday.

The Ravens have seven (yes, seven) starters out for Sunday's clash with the Colts. With Hill out, expect more carries for Gus Edwards, with Melvin Gordon getting a practice squad call up. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor will receiver more targets with Beckham unavailable. Rock Ya-Sin and Daryl Worley are on the second team behind Humphrey and Williams in the secondary.

Patriots at Jets

Patriots: DL Christian Barmore (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), OL Sidy Sow (concussion) , G Cole Strange (knee) QUESTIONABLE

All the Patriots players who are questionable are limited at practice Friday (in typical Bill Belichick fashion). DeVante Parker and Trent Brown have been removed from the injury report, so they'll play Sunday.

The Jets have three players who are questionable, yet all were full participants in Friday's practice. It's a good sign for New York that Brown, Franklin-Myers and Zuerlein will be able to go on Sunday.

Panthers at Seahawks

Panthers: QB Bryce Young (ankle) OUT; OLB Justin Houston﻿ (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not play in Week 3 due to an ankle injury. That means Andy Dalton will get the start at quarterback. Houston was a full participant Friday, so it's likely he plays against Seattle. Brian Burns﻿ (ankle) and Miles Sanders﻿ (pectoral) were full participants Friday and not given an injury designation.

Bears at Chiefs

The Bears' biggest status on the injury report was Darnell Mooney (knee), who was not given an injury designation. Jackson did not practice all week, so his status will likely be finalized in Saturday's walkthrough.

Cowboys at Cardinals

Cowboys: CB Trevon Diggs (knee) OUT; C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), G Zack Martin (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Fotu has been limited in practice all week, so his status will be determined on Sunday. Kevin Strong is the backup nose tackle if Fotu has to miss the Cowboys tilt. Watkins and Woods also start for Arizona, so the Cardinals will be down a pass rusher and off-ball linebacker this week. Krys Branes is projected to get the nod to start for Woods.

Diggs will be placed on injured reserve soon, as he's out for the season with a knee injury (ACL). The Cowboys had a walkthrough on Friday, so this practice report is an estimation. Martin has not practiced all week, so he'll be a game-time decision for Sunday. No Brandon Cooks on the injury report for the Cowboys.

Steelers at Raiders

Steelers: WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) OUT

The Steelers are thin at wide receiver with Olszewski out and Diontae Johnson on injured reserve, so George Pickens and Allen Robinson will have to step up in their absence. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to see more targets as well.

Eagles at Buccaneers: Monday night

Rams at Bengals: Monday night

