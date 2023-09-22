It's starting to feel like this season, more than any in recent memory, has an unusually large number of injuries, specifically to big-name players. As we head into Week 3, we have already seen New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins have their seasons ended early.

Other star players, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, are currently dealing with injuries that may impact their availability for Week 3 and beyond. A pair of rookie quarterbacks also won't take the field, as Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young will also be out for Sunday.

Here's a full look at each team's final injury report for Week 3:

As we await the final injury reports for this game, the biggest news here is that Chargers running back Austin Ekeler missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice as he is still working through an ankle injury. The versatile back, who sat out Week 2, said Wednesday that he is hoping to get back "sooner rather than later," but has not offered any specific timetable for a possible return.

As we await the final injury reports for this game, the big news in Miami is that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle remained in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Left tackle Terron Armstead had better news, practicing with plans to increase his workload going forward.

Colts at Ravens

Colts: QB Anthony Richardson (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (concussion) OUT;

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (concussion) OUT; Ravens: TBD

Richardson is out for Sunday's game after not practicing Friday, remaining in concussion protocol. Gardner Minshew will get the start on Sunday, as he practiced with the first team leading up to the game. Kelly, the team's starting center, is also in concussion protocol and is out for Sunday. Wesley French is listed as the team's backup center.

Panthers at Seahawks

Panthers: QB Bryce Young (ankle) OUT; OLB Justin Houston﻿ (calf) QUESTIONABLE

QB Bryce Young (ankle) OUT; OLB Justin Houston﻿ (calf) QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: TBD

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not play in Week 3 due to an ankle injury. That means Andy Dalton will get the start at quarterback. Houston was a full participant Friday, so it's likely he plays against Seattle. Brian Burns﻿ (ankle) and Miles Sanders﻿ (pectoral) were full participants Friday and not given an injury designation.

