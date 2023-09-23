It's starting to feel like this season, more than any in recent memory, has an unusually large number of injuries, specifically to big-name players. As we head into Week 3, we have already seen New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins have their seasons ended early.

Other star players, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, are currently dealing with injuries that may impact their availability for Week 3 and beyond. A pair of rookie quarterbacks also won't take the field, as the Colts' Anthony Richardson and Panthers' Bryce Young will also be out for Sunday, as will Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Here's a full look at each team's final injury report for Week 3:

Falcons at Lions



Falcons: RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh), CB Jeff Okudah (foot) QUESTIONABLE

RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh), CB Jeff Okudah (foot) QUESTIONABLE Lions: T Taylor Decker (ankle), S Kerby Joseph (hip), DB Emmanuel Mosley (knee/hamstring), G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) OUT; RB David Montgomery (knee) DOUBTFUL; WR Josh Reynolds (groin), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) QUESTIONABLE

The Falcons appear to have Okudah returning this week, as he was listed as questionable but was a full participant in Friday's practice. He's prepared to make his season debut Sunday. Patterson is a limited participant Friday, so he appears to be a game-time decision. Troy Andersen was cleared from concussion protocol, so no injury designation for the linebacker.

The Lions have a bunch of players out, but St. Brown was a full participant in Friday's practice. He should be good to go for Sunday. Reynolds was also a full participant. With Montgomery out, Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds are expected to carry the load at running back. The Lions will also have two starting linemen out.

Chargers at Vikings

Chargers: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) OUT; DE Joey Bosa (hamstring), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring), DL Christopher Hinton (back) QUESTIONABLE

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) OUT; DE Joey Bosa (hamstring), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring), DL Christopher Hinton (back) QUESTIONABLE Vikings: DE Marcus Davenport (ankle) OUT; C Garrett Bradbury (back) QUESTIONABLE

No Ekeler this week for the Chargers, as he missed Friday's practice and was ruled out for Sunday. Joshua Kelley will get the start at running back again. Bosa was limited Friday, so he'll be a game-time decision. Henley and Rumph were full participants.

Davenport will miss Sunday's game after leaving in Week 2 with an ankle injury after four snaps. Bradbury missed the Week 2 loss to the Eagles, but has a chance to play this week. Tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle), linebacker Jordan Hicks (shin) and safety Josh Metellus (shoulder) did not receive injury designations.

Saints at Packers

No Kendre Miller on the injury report, so the Saints will be relying on him to carry the workload at running back with Williams out. Adebo was added to the injury report Friday and did not practice, so his status is uncertain for Sunday.

The Packers are typically cautious with injuries, which makes the statuses of Jones and Watson uncertain for this week. Both players were limited Friday and are expected to be game-time decisions again. A.J. Dillon would be the No. 1 running back and rookie Jayden Reed would get more snaps at wide receiver if Jones and Watson are out again.

Texans at Jaguars

Texans: LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), S Jalen Pitre (chest), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring), T Laremy Tunsil (knee) OUT

LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), S Jalen Pitre (chest), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring), T Laremy Tunsil (knee) OUT Jaguars: WR Zay Jones (knee), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring) OUT; OLB Josh Allen (shoulder), S Andrew Wingard (shoulder), DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Tunsil did not travel with the team to Jacksonville and has since been downgraded to out after initially being listed by the Texans as questionable. Stingley has also since been placed on injured reserve.

All the Jaguars players who are questionable were limited in Friday's practice. With Jones out, more targets could be coming Calvin Ridley's and Christian Kirk's way. Same with Evan Engram.

Broncos at Dolphins

Broncos: NT Mike Purcell (ankle) QUESTIONABLE; LB Frank Clark (hip), FS Justin Simmons (hip) OUT; OT Garett Bolles (ankle) UNSPECIFIED

NT Mike Purcell (ankle) QUESTIONABLE; LB Frank Clark (hip), FS Justin Simmons (hip) OUT; OT Garett Bolles (ankle) UNSPECIFIED Dolphins: WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) OUT; OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), DB Elijah Campbell (knee), DT Raekwon (wrist), TE Julian Hill (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (back), LB Jaelan Phillips (back) QUESTIONABLE; RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) DOUBTFUL

Frank Clark and Justin Simmons are officially out after not practicing all week. Mike Purcell was upgraded from a non-participant to a limited participant.

After initially listing him as question, the Dolphins have since downgraded wideout Jaylen Waddle for Sunday's matchup against Denver due to a concussion. In a corresponding move, the team elevated Robbie Chosen from the practice squad.

Titans at Browns

Titans: CB Anthony Kendall (hip),DT Teair Tart (knee), DT Denico Autry (foot/rest), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) QUESTIONABLE; G Peter Skoronski (abdomen), WR Kearis Jackson (ankle) OUT

CB Anthony Kendall (hip),DT Teair Tart (knee), DT Denico Autry (foot/rest), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) QUESTIONABLE; G Peter Skoronski (abdomen), WR Kearis Jackson (ankle) OUT Browns: OT James Hudson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE; CB Greg Newsome II (elbow) OUT

DeAndre Hopkins was a full participant on Wednesday, a limited participant on Thursday and did not practice on Friday.

The Browns only have one player out on Sunday and James Huds

Bills at Commanders

Bills: None

None Commanders: TE Logan Thomas (concussion) OUT

No injuries for the Bills. Everyone is fully healthy and was a full participant in practice Friday.

Thomas didn't clear concussion protocol after his scary hit from Kareem Jackson last week, so he'll be out for Sunday. John Bates and Cole Turner are the tight ends on the depth chart. On Saturday, the Commanders upgraded the statuses of both wideout Curtis Samuel (illness) and safety Kam Curl (illness) after initially being listed as questionable on Friday. Now, they carry no designation and will play in Week 3.

Colts at Ravens

Richardson is out for Sunday's game after not practicing Friday, remaining in concussion protocol. Gardner Minshew will get the start on Sunday, as he practiced with the first team leading up to the game. Kelly, the team's starting center, is also in concussion protocol and is out for Sunday. Wesley French is listed as the team's backup center. Nelson was a full participant Friday while Moore was limited, so Moore's status will be worth watching Sunday.

The Ravens have seven (yes, seven) starters out for Sunday's clash with the Colts. With Hill out, expect more carries for Gus Edwards, with Melvin Gordon getting a practice squad call up. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor will receiver more targets with Beckham unavailable. Rock Ya-Sin and Daryl Worley are on the second team behind Humphrey and Williams in the secondary.

Patriots at Jets

Patriots: OL Sidy Sow (concussion), Jonathan Jones (ankle) OUT; DL Christian Barmore (knee), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), G Cole Strange (knee) QUESTIONABLE

OL Sidy Sow (concussion), Jonathan Jones (ankle) OUT; DL Christian Barmore (knee), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), G Cole Strange (knee) QUESTIONABLE Jets: S Tony Adams (hamstring), OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion), T Duane Brown (shoulder, hip) OUT; DL John Franklin-Myers (hip), K Greg Zuerlein (groin) QUESTIONABLE

New England downgraded Jonathan Jones and Sidy Sow on Saturday after they were both limited during Friday's practice. DeVante Parker and Trent Brown have been removed from the injury report, so they'll play Sunday.

The Jets downgraded Duane Brown from questionable to out on Saturday after the left tackle was unable to practice throughout the week. Now, Zach Wilson will be without his starting blindside tackle as he takes on New England's pass rush. Meanwhile, John Franklin-Myers and Greg Zuerlein were both full participants during Friday's practice.

Panthers at Seahawks

Panthers: QB Bryce Young (ankle) OUT; OLB Justin Houston﻿ (calf) QUESTIONABLE

QB Bryce Young (ankle) OUT; OLB Justin Houston﻿ (calf) QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: OT Charles Cross (toe), DB Coby Bryant (toe) OUT; CB Riq Woolen (chest), TE Will Dissly (shoulder) DOUBTFUL; WR DK Metcalf (ribs), S Julian Love (hamstring), CB Quandre Diggs (hamstring), S Jamal Adams (knee), NT Jarran Reed (groin), G Phil Haynes (calf), RB DeeJay Dallas (illness) QUESTIONABLE

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not play in Week 3 due to an ankle injury. That means Andy Dalton will get the start at quarterback. Houston was a full participant Friday, so it's likely he plays against Seattle. Brian Burns﻿ (ankle) and Miles Sanders﻿ (pectoral) were full participants Friday and not given an injury designation.

Bears at Chiefs

Bears: LB Khalid Kareem (hip) OUT; DB Eddie Jackson (foot) DOUBTFUL; OL Nate Davis (personal) QUESTIONABLE

LB Khalid Kareem (hip) OUT; DB Eddie Jackson (foot) DOUBTFUL; OL Nate Davis (personal) QUESTIONABLE Chiefs: LB Willie Gay Jr. (quad), RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (toe) QUESTIONABLE; LB Nick Bolton (ankle), WR Richie James (knee) OUT

The Bears' biggest status on the injury report was Darnell Mooney (knee), who was not given an injury designation. Jackson did not practice all week, so his status will likely be finalized in Saturday's walkthrough.

Isiah Pacheco and Kadarius Toney were limited on Friday after both being non-participants on Wednesday. Toney did not practice on Thursday, while the running back was limited that day as well.

Cowboys at Cardinals

Cowboys: CB Trevon Diggs (knee) OUT; C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), G Zack Martin (knee), OT Tyron Smith (knee) QUESTIONABLE

CB Trevon Diggs (knee) OUT; C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), G Zack Martin (knee), OT Tyron Smith (knee) QUESTIONABLE Cardinals: DL Carlos Watkins (biceps), LB Josh Woods (ankle) OUT; DL Leki Fotu (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Diggs will be placed on injured reserve soon, as he's out for the season with a knee injury (ACL). The Cowboys had a walkthrough on Friday, so this practice report is an estimation. Martin has not practiced all week, so he'll be a game-time decision for Sunday. No Brandon Cooks on the injury report for the Cowboys. On Saturday, the club did add tackle Tyron Smith to the injury report listing him as questionable with a knee injury.

Fotu has been limited in practice all week, so his status will be determined on Sunday. Kevin Strong is the backup nose tackle if Fotu has to miss the Cowboys tilt. Watkins and Woods also start for Arizona, so the Cardinals will be down a pass rusher and off-ball linebacker this week. Krys Branes is projected to get the nod to start for Woods.

Steelers at Raiders

Steelers: WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) OUT

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) OUT Raiders: DE Tyree Wilson (illness) QUESTIONABLE

The Steelers are thin at wide receiver with Olszewski out and Diontae Johnson on injured reserve, so George Pickens and Allen Robinson will have to step up in their absence. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to see more targets as well.

Wilson is the only one with a game designation for Sunday for the Raiders. Wilson did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday.

Eagles at Buccaneers: Monday night

Eagles: WR Quez Watkins (hamstring), RB Boston Scott (concussion) OUT

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring), RB Boston Scott (concussion) OUT Buccaneers: LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), DL Jalijah Kancey (calf) OUT; CB Carlton Davis (toe), G Cody Mauch (back), NT Vita Vea (pectoral), LB Devin White (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Philadelphia ruled out Quez Watkins after he was unable to practice on Saturday. Running back Boston Scott was a limited participant during the final practice of the week, but likely did not clear concussion protocol, which has him sidelined for Week 3. Terrell Edmunds, who was dealing with an illness, was back at practice as a full participant and carries no designation.

On the Buccaneers side, Tampa Bay ruled out Dennis and Kancey after neither was able to practice throughout the week. White, who appeared on the injury report midweek with a groin injury, was limited again on Saturday.

Rams at Bengals: Monday night

Rams: WR Puka Nacua (oblique)

WR Puka Nacua (oblique) Bengals: TE Irv Smith (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; QB Joe Burrow (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Puka Nacua is the only player listed on Los Angeles' final injury report. While the breakout receiver is listed as questionable, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Saturday that he is expected to play on Monday night.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is the biggest question mark heading into Monday night. He is officially listed as questionable and the Bengals have added multiple quarterbacks to their practice squad as insurance. If Burrow, who was limited on Friday and Saturday, does not play, Jake Browning would get the starting nod.