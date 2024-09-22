NFL Week 3 injury updates, inactives: Packers' Jordan Love inactive; Justin Herbert active for Chargers
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 3 of the NFL season
NFL Week 3 is here, and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not make his return to the field this week after warming up on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will be without several stars against the Minnesota Vikings, including running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.
Justin Herbert (high ankle sprain) warmed up and is going to give it a go for the Chargers in Pittsburgh. Brian Burns (groin) is active for the New York Giants. Steelers QB Russell Wilson was inactive for the third straight week, so Justin Fields will be under center for Pittsburgh again Sunday.
Chargers at Steelers (1 p.m. ET)
Chargers
- LB Junior Colson
- DT Justin Eboigbe
- G Jordan McFadden
- WR Joshua Palmer
- CB Tarheeb Still
- RB Kimani Vidal
Steelers
- QB Russell Wilson
- WR Roman Wilson
- CB Darius Rush
- FS Terrell Edmunds
- OG Isaac Seumalo
- TE MyCole Pruitt
Bears at Colts (1 p.m. ET)
Bears
- RB/WR Velus Jones
- LB Noah Sewell
- DE Dominique Robinson
- WR Keenan Allen
- FB Khari Blasingame
- DT Zacch Pickens
Colts
- DE Genard Avery
- C Tanor Bortolini
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- OT Blake Freeland
- TE Will Mallory
Packers at Titans (1 p.m. ET)
Packers
- QB Jordan Love
- CB Carrington Valentime
- S Kitan Oladapo
- DL Brenton Cox Jr.
- G/T Jordan Morgan
- T Travis Glover
- DL Colby Wooden
Titans
- TE David Martin-Robinson
- LB Caleb Murphy
- TE Thomas Odukoya
- OT John Ojukwu
- RB Jabari Small
- LB James Williams
- S Julius Wood
Broncos at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)
Broncos
- CB Kris Abrams-Draine
- TE Lucas Krull
- S JL Skinner
- DT Eyioma Uwazurike
- WR Devaughn Vele
- RB Blake Watson
- QB Zach Wilson (3rd QB)
Buccaneers
- TE Devin Culp
- OT Luke Goedeke
- WR Kameron Johnson
- DL Calijah Kancey
- OLB Jose Ramirez
- DL Vita Vea
- S Antoine Winfield Jr.
Texans at Vikings (1 p.m. ET)
Texans
- CB Myles Bryant
- LB Jamal Hill
- WR John Metchie
- RB Joe Mixon
- C Jarrett Patterson
- RB Dameon Pierce
- LB Rashad Weaver
Vikings
- WR Jordan Addison
- CB Dwight McGlothern
- LB Ivan Pace
- DE Levi Drake Rodriguez
- T Walter Rouse
- QB Brett Rypien (3rd QB)
- OLB Dallas Turner
Eagles at Saints (1 p.m. ET)
Eagles
- WR A.J. Brown
- G Trevor Keegan
- G Darian Kinnard
- QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB)
- CB Eli Ricks
- LB Devin White
- DT Byron Young
Saints
- QB Taysom Hill
- WR A.T. Perry
- WR Bub Means
- QB Spencer Rattler (3rd QB)
- DT Khalen Saunders
- LB De'Marco Jackson
Giants at Browns (1 p.m. ET)
Giants
- QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
- S Anthony Johnson
- CB Tre Hawkins III
- CB Nick McCloud
- OLB Benton Whitley
- OLB Boogie Basham
- G Jake Kubas
Browns
- OG Javion Cohen
- OT Jack Conklin
- CB Kahlef Hailassie
- TE David Njoku
- RB Pierre Strong
- QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3rd QB)
- WR Jamari Thrash
Justin Herbert is ACTIVE
The Chargers are activating 3 QBs today and Herbert will get the start.
Jordan Love is INACTIVE
This may be the sign CJGJ is active
C.J. Gardner-Johnson playing?
CJGJ told reporters in the Eagles locker room Friday he'll "see ya Sunday." We'll see if he gives it a go. The Eagles don't seem too concerned.
Taysom Hill ruled out
Good news for the Giants?
More on Herbert
Jordan Love warming up
Good news for the Cowboys offense.
Good news for the Giants.
A true game-time decision for Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
