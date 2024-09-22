NFL Week 3 injury updates, inactives: Packers' Jordan Love inactive; Justin Herbert active for Chargers

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 3 of the NFL season

NFL Week 3 is here, and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not make his return to the field this week after warming up on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will be without several stars against the Minnesota Vikings, including running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.

Justin Herbert (high ankle sprain) warmed up and is going to give it a go for the Chargers in Pittsburgh. Brian Burns (groin) is active for the New York Giants. Steelers QB Russell Wilson was inactive for the third straight week, so Justin Fields will be under center for Pittsburgh again Sunday.

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below!

Updating Live
(21)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Devin White is a healthy scratch again. 

Jeff Kerr
September 22, 2024, 3:58 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:58 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers at Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Chargers

  • LB Junior Colson 
  • DT Justin Eboigbe 
  • G Jordan McFadden 
  • WR Joshua Palmer 
  • CB Tarheeb Still 
  • RB Kimani Vidal

Steelers 

  • QB Russell Wilson 
  • WR Roman Wilson 
  • CB Darius Rush 
  • FS Terrell Edmunds 
  • OG Isaac Seumalo 
  • TE MyCole Pruitt
Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 3:56 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:56 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears at Colts (1 p.m. ET)

Bears 

  • RB/WR Velus Jones 
  • LB Noah Sewell 
  • DE Dominique Robinson 
  • WR Keenan Allen 
  • FB Khari Blasingame 
  • DT Zacch Pickens

Colts

  • DE Genard Avery 
  • C Tanor Bortolini 
  • QB Sam Ehlinger 
  • OT Blake Freeland 
  • TE Will Mallory
Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 3:55 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:55 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers at Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Packers

  • QB Jordan Love
  • CB Carrington Valentime
  • S Kitan Oladapo
  • DL Brenton Cox Jr.
  • G/T Jordan Morgan
  • T Travis Glover
  • DL Colby Wooden

Titans

  • TE David Martin-Robinson 
  • LB Caleb Murphy 
  • TE Thomas Odukoya 
  • OT John Ojukwu 
  • RB Jabari Small 
  • LB James Williams 
  • S Julius Wood
Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 3:55 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:55 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

Broncos

  • CB Kris Abrams-Draine 
  • TE Lucas Krull 
  • S JL Skinner 
  • DT Eyioma Uwazurike 
  • WR Devaughn Vele 
  • RB Blake Watson 
  • QB Zach Wilson (3rd QB)

Buccaneers

  • TE Devin Culp 
  • OT Luke Goedeke 
  • WR Kameron Johnson
  • DL Calijah Kancey 
  • OLB Jose Ramirez 
  • DL Vita Vea 
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr.
Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 3:54 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:54 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans at Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

Texans

  • CB Myles Bryant 
  • LB Jamal Hill 
  • WR John Metchie 
  • RB Joe Mixon 
  • C Jarrett Patterson 
  • RB Dameon Pierce 
  • LB Rashad Weaver

Vikings

  • WR Jordan Addison 
  • CB Dwight McGlothern 
  • LB Ivan Pace 
  • DE Levi Drake Rodriguez 
  • T Walter Rouse 
  • QB Brett Rypien (3rd QB) 
  • OLB Dallas Turner
Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 3:54 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:54 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles at Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Eagles

  • WR A.J. Brown 
  • G Trevor Keegan 
  • G Darian Kinnard 
  • QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB)
  • CB Eli Ricks 
  • LB Devin White 
  • DT Byron Young

Saints

  • QB Taysom Hill
  • WR A.T. Perry
  • WR Bub Means
  • QB Spencer Rattler (3rd QB)
  • DT Khalen Saunders
  • LB De'Marco Jackson
Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 3:54 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:54 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Giants at Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Giants

  • QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB) 
  • S Anthony Johnson 
  • CB Tre Hawkins III 
  • CB Nick McCloud 
  • OLB Benton Whitley 
  • OLB Boogie Basham 
  • G Jake Kubas

Browns

  • OG Javion Cohen 
  • OT Jack Conklin 
  • CB Kahlef Hailassie 
  • TE David Njoku 
  • RB Pierre Strong 
  • QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3rd QB)
  • WR Jamari Thrash
Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 3:53 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:53 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Herbert is ACTIVE

The Chargers are activating 3 QBs today and Herbert will get the start. 

Jeff Kerr
September 22, 2024, 3:51 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:51 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jordan Love is INACTIVE

Jeff Kerr
September 22, 2024, 3:30 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:30 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

This may be the sign CJGJ is active 

Jeff Kerr
September 22, 2024, 3:20 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:20 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

C.J. Gardner-Johnson playing? 

CJGJ told reporters in the Eagles locker room Friday he'll "see ya Sunday." We'll see if he gives it a go. The Eagles don't seem too concerned. 

Jeff Kerr
September 22, 2024, 3:11 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:11 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Taysom Hill ruled out

Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 3:10 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:10 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Good news for the Giants?

Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 3:08 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:08 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

More on Herbert

Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 3:08 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:08 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jordan Love warming up

Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 3:03 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:03 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 2:55 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 10:55 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Good news for the Cowboys offense.

Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 2:30 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 10:30 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 2:23 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 10:23 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Good news for the Giants.

Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 12:24 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 8:24 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

A true game-time decision for Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 12:23 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 8:23 am EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    Panthers at Raiders On-Site Report

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Dolphins at Seahawks On-Site Report

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    NFL Week 3 Preview: Justin Herbert A Game-Time Decision vs. Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    NFL Week 3 Preview: Jordan Love A Game-Time Decision vs. Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    NFL Week 3 Preview: Surprise 2-0 Vikings Host Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Chargers at Steelers On-Site Report

  • Image thumbnail
    2:21

    NFL News & Notes: Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt On WSH, 'Nice College Offense'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:59

    NFL News & Notes: Jacoby Brissett To Remain Starter After Ugly TNF Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    NFL News & Notes: Jordan Love A Game-Time Decision Sunday (Knee)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    NFL News & Notes: 49ers Injuries Piling Up Heading Into Week 3

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Tee Higgins (Hamstring) Returns To Practice

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    George Kittle (Hamstring) Latest Addition To 49ers Injury Report

  • Image thumbnail
    2:50

    Jets Dominate Patriots On Thursday Night Football

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    Should Justin Fields Be QB1?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    Jordan Love Returns To Practice

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Joe Mixon (Ankle) Injury Update

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    Bengals With 24% Chance To Make Playoffs After 0-2 Start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Jordan Love Limited In Practice, Hopeful For Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Welcome Back Jets Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    3:09

    Aaron Rodgers Has Gotten Better

See All NFL Videos