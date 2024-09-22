NFL Week 3 injury updates, inactives: Packers' Jordan Love inactive; Justin Herbert active for Chargers

NFL Week 3 is here, and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not make his return to the field this week after warming up on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will be without several stars against the Minnesota Vikings, including running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.

Justin Herbert (high ankle sprain) warmed up and is going to give it a go for the Chargers in Pittsburgh. Brian Burns (groin) is active for the New York Giants. Steelers QB Russell Wilson was inactive for the third straight week, so Justin Fields will be under center for Pittsburgh again Sunday.

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below!