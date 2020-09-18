The NFL season is finally here and gamblers can rejoice. While you might still be making up your mind on how to bet on your favorite team this upcoming Sunday, you have to remember that these lines are living, breathing entities. That might sound a little dramatic, but they can change at a moment's notice for a multitude of reasons. Maybe we find out the weather is going to be bad for a certain matchup or a star wide receiver is listed as doubtful due to an injury suffered in practice. You want to lock in your bets at the best possible time to give yourself as much leeway as possible. If you're bullish on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Los Angeles Chargers this upcoming Sunday, wouldn't you rather have them at -6.5 instead of -8.5? Well you should have made a move last week, because now the Chiefs have two more points to cover in Week 2 -- and that could end up making a difference.

This is why we here at CBS Sports like to check out the lines as soon as they are posted. Depending on what happens in Week 2, all of these lines could change before we reach Week 3, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in their favor.

Week 2 is finally here, so who should you pick? Pete Prisco, R.J. White and SportsLine's Kenny White join Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to break down their best bets, gambling advice and more; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Below, we'll highlight a few picks I think offer bettors value before we know what happens in Week 2, but first, here's a look at the Week 3 lookahead lines (all odds via William Hill Sportsbook):

Week 3 lookahead lines

Dolphins at Jaguars (-1)

Rams at Bills (-3.5)

Washington at Browns (-4.5)

Bengals at Eagles (-5.5)

Texans at Steelers (-6)

49ers (-6.5) at Giants

Titans (-1) at Vikings

Raiders at Patriots (-6.5)

Bears at Falcons (-3.5)

Jets at Colts (-7)

Panthers at Chargers (-6.5)

Buccaneers (-3.5) at Broncos

Lions at Cardinals (-3.5)

Cowboys at Seahawks (-3.5)

Packers at Saints (-5.5)

Chiefs at Ravens (-2.5)

Picks to consider

Jaguars -1 vs. Dolphins

The Jaguars scored a huge upset victory over the Colts in Week 1, and they get a chance to grab another one this Sunday against the Titans. They were originally 9-point underdogs in Tennessee despite the fact that the Titans scored just 16 points in their season opener, and now that line has shifted down to 7.5. Still, I think the Jaguars have a chance to cover that 7.5-point spread and maybe even escape with a victory. If they do cover, expect the Week 3 line to move to Jaguars -3.5 or even -4. The Dolphins face the Bills this week, and Buffalo should make quick work of their division rivals. I would go ahead and jump on this Week 3 line now.

Panthers +6.5 at Chargers

The Panthers face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers this Sunday, and the future Pro Football Hall of Famer could be without his top two wideouts. Mike Evans has been dealing with a hamstring issue and Chris Godwin has missed several practices due to concussion protocol. Even if both players suit up on Sunday, the Buccaneers didn't exactly look great against the Saints in Week 1. The Panthers are 8.5-point dogs this week, and if they cover on Sunday, this 6.5-point spread could decrease by this time next week.

Vikings +1 vs. Titans

If you're on the Vikings, now may be the time to lock in your bet. If the Titans struggle against the Jaguars this week like we already mentioned they could, this line could move hard in the other direction. The Vikings are underdogs this week to the Colts, and they are one of the most popular upset picks. A big performance from them on Sunday could push the line in their favor. If you believe those two things will happen, jumping now on the Vikings getting a point at home is a good value play.