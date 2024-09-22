NFL Week 3 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Andy Dalton torching Raiders; Lions score trick play TD

Everything to know about Week 3 right here

It's Week 3 in the NFL, and there's a lot on the line for teams across the league. 0-2 is bad, but 0-3 makes pushing for a playoff spot very difficult, so teams like the Ravens, Bengals and Rams, among others, will be looking for their first victory. As for the 2-0 clubs, such as the Chiefs, Bills, Buccaneers and Saints, they'll look to keep the good times rolling. We're also guaranteed to have at least two 3-0 franchises, as the Steelers-Chargers game and Texans-Vikings matchup are both battles between unbeatens.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 3. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 3 schedule

Thursday

Jets 24, Patriots 3 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Broncos 26, Buccaneers 7 (Recap)
Steelers 20, Chargers 10 (Recap)
Packers 30, Titans 13 (Recap)
Eagles 15, Saints 12 (Recap)
Giants 21, Browns 15 (Recap)
Vikings 34, Texans 7 (Recap)
Colts 21, Bears 16 (Recap)
Panthers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Ravens at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET (Preview)
Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Miles Sanders continues Panthers blowout vs. Raiders

They better start warming up the busses in Las Vegas. The Carolina Panthers have put it to the Raiders in Week 3 en route to arguably the biggest upset on the slate. The latest in this game comes via a Miles Sanders goal-line touchdown run to make it a 33-7 Carolina lead. 

 
Jennings has Moss-like catch to stellar day

On top of having three receiving touchdowns on the day, Jauan Jennings did his Randy Moss impressive in the third quarter of San Francisco's matchup with the Rams. Jennings leaped over his defender to make a sensational catch to move the sticks. 

 
Skylar Thompson injury update

The Miami Dolphins say Skylar Thompson has been ruled OUT with a chest injury. 

 
Kyren Williams cuts into Niners lead

Don't count the Rams out just yet. With just under four minutes to play in the third quarter, running back Kyren Williams found the end zone to make it a one-score game between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Williams has 66 yards rushing and a touchdown on the day to go along with a 15-yard touchdown reception. 

 
Cardinals secure key INT off Goff

Trailing by double digits, the Cardinals defense came up with a key interception off of Jared Goff to put the offense deep in Detroit territory. Dennis Gardeck secured the INT. 

 
Derrick Henry scores second TD

Derrick Henry is helping the Ravens pull away from the Cowboys as the veteran back has scored his second touchdown of the day. Henry muscled his way into the end zone, breaking a number of tackles while traveling 26 yards before hitting the end zone. He is up to 110 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. 

 
Jauan Jennings scores third TD

Have a day Jauan Jennings! The 49ers receiver has hauled in his third receiving touchdown of the afternoon. The latest comes around the seven minute mark of the third quarter. On the day, he's up to 102 yards receiving on six catches. 

 
Skylar Thompson down on the field

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson is down on the field midway through the third quarter. Thompson had been named the starter following Tua Tagovailoa suffering his latest concussion. Tim Boyle is warming up. 

 
Kyler Murray picked off in end zone

After getting the ball deep in Detroit territory, Kyler Murray tried to complete a deep ball to Marvin Harrison Jr. in the end zone. That throw was picked off by the Lions and downed for a touchback. Key blow already trailing by double digits. 

 
Jackson's TD pass extends lead over Dallas

The Baltimore Ravens have poured it on against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half, going up 21-6 before halftime. The latest score was a Lamar Jackson completion to Rashod Bateman for a 13-yard score. Jackson has 161 yards passing and a touchdown while completing 10 of his 11 attempts in the first half. He's also rushed for 39 yards and a score. 

 
Sam LaPorta injury update 

Detroit Lions star tight end Sam LaPorta was seen being carted to the locker room. 

 
Lions score on hook-and-ladder

The Lions were in their bag of tricks late in the first half of their Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals. On a first-and-10 play just outside the red zone, the Lions pulled off a hook-and-ladder play from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown to Jahmyr Gibbs for a 20-yard touchdown. 

 
Stafford connects with Kyren Williams for TD

The Los Angles Rams have found the end zone to cut into San Francisco's lead. Inside of two minutes to play in the first half, Matthew Stafford connected with running back Kyren Williams for a 14-yard touchdown. That brings the Niners lead down to 14-7. 

 
Adam Thielen extends Carolina's lead

After Diontae Johnson brought down a 35-yard reception to put the Panthers deep in Raiders territory, Andy Dalton found veteran receiver Adam Thielen for a 31-yard touchdown. That score extends Carolina's lead to 21-7 over Las Vegas. Thielen was banged up after the play but was able to walk off under his own power. 

 
Rams deploy fake punt

Looking for something to spark their offense, Sean McVay called for a fake punt, which Ronnie Rivers was able to convert to keep the Los Angeles drive alive. 

 
Cowboys fumble in red zone

After getting the ball as far as inside the 10-yard line, Dak Prescott completed a pass to CeeDee Lamb, but the receiver fumbled the football. Baltimore recovered and erased the scoring opportunity. Nate Wiggins punched it out. 

 
Amon-Ra St. Brown gives Lions lead over Cardinals

The Detroit Lions are now up 13-7 over the Cardinals thanks to a 5-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff to wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, the extra point attempt was no good, so it only is a six-point lead. St. Brown has three catches for 36 yards and that touchdown. 

 
Jauan Jennings scores second TD

The 49ers are seeing Jauan Jennings put the team on his back in the opening quarter of their matchup with the Rams. Already, the receiver has two touchdown receptions to go with three catches on 51 yards. 

 
Derrick Henry extends Baltimore's lead in Dallas

Derrick Henry barreled in for a 1-yard touchdown on the goal line to extend Baltimore's lead over Dallas, 14-3. This latest scoring drive was sparked due to a 56-yard reception by Ravens receiver Nelson Agholor. 

 
Dalton to Johnson gives Panthers lead

The Carolina Panthers now have two touchdowns on their opening three drives of the afternoon. The latest comes via an Andy Dalton pass to Diontae Johnson that gives the Panthers a 14-7 lead over the Raiders. Johnson now has three receptions for 45 yards and that score.

 
Kyler Murray to Marvin Harrison Jr. for TD

This QB-WR connection is starting to heat up. After exploding for multiple touchdowns a week ago, Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. found the end zone yet again. On a first-and-goal situation, Murray threw the 10-yard TD to Harrison Jr. to even the score at seven. 

 
Geno Smith connects with Metcalf for 71-yard TD

The Seattle Seahawks ended the opening quarterback with a bang. Geno Smith dropped back and completed a 71-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf to give their club a 17-3 lead over Miami. 

 
Lamar Jackson rushes for TD

The 0-2 Ravens are up early on the Cowboys in Dallas thanks to a 9-yard touchdown rush to cap off Baltimore's opening drive. Jackson has 30 yards passing and 21 yards on the ground so far. 

 
Mattison evens Raiders up with Panthers

After Gardner Minshew completed a 54-yard pass to Tre Tucker, it helped set up a goal line touchdown run for back Alexander Mattison. That score has evened things up with Carolina a seven apiece. 

 
David Montgomery pounds for touchdown

The Lions have leaned on the ground game early in this matchup with the Cardinals. Specifically, David Montgomery has had his number called a bunch as he has tallied six carries for 39 yards and a goal line touchdown to put Detroit up early over Arizona. 

 
Brock Purdy finds Jennings for TD

The San Francisco 49ers have taken an early lead over the Rams thanks to a Jauan Jennings 13-yard touchdown reception from Brock Purdy. With the Niners down a number of key pass catchers, who would step up was a key question coming into this NFC West matchup and, so far, it's been Jennings. 

 
Charbonnet puts Seattle up double digits

The Seattle Seahawks have taken an early 10-point lead over the Miami Dolphins. Running back Zach Charbonnet, who is filling in for the injured Keneth Walker III, rushed for a goal-line touchdown to give Seattle a 10-0 lead. The back is up to 24 yards rushing along with that score. The rushing touchdown came right after DK Metcalf hauled in a 22-yard reception to put them in the red zone. 

 
FINAL: Colts 21, Bears 16

The Colts are in the win column for the first time this season after fending off the Bears, 21-16. Chicago put together a 13-point fourth quarter to cut into the lead, but Indy was able to keep the Bears at bay. Jonathan Taylor was the star throughout this matchup, rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns and adding 25 yards receiving. Jaylon Jones also was key for the Colts on defense, as he picked off Caleb Williams twice. Bears rookie Rome Odunze was a bright spot for Chicago in the loss, totaling 112 yards receiving and a touchdown on six catches. 

 
Andy Dalton gives Carolina early lead

Starting in place of the benched Bryce Young, Andy Dalton has led the Panthers offense on an opening-drive touchdown. Dalton completed a six-yard touchdown pass to running back Chuba Hubbard. Dalton was 5 of 6 for 52 yards and a touchdown on that drive. 

 
FINAL: Giants 21, Browns 15

The Giants have earned their first win of 2024 after heading into Cleveland to take down the Browns, 21-15. Malik Nabers was sensational in this head-to-head, finishing the game with eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Jones completed 24 of his 34 attempts for 236 yards and those two scores to Nabers. Deshaun Watson had two fumbles in the losing effort for the Browns. 

