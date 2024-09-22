NFL Week 3 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Broncos dominate Buccaneers; Vikings shut down Texans

It's Week 3 in the NFL, and there's a lot on the line for teams across the league. 0-2 is bad, but 0-3 makes pushing for a playoff spot very difficult, so teams like the Ravens, Bengals and Rams, among others, will be looking for their first victory. As for the 2-0 clubs, such as the Chiefs, Bills, Buccaneers and Saints, they'll look to keep the good times rolling. We're also guaranteed to have at least two 3-0 franchises, as the Steelers-Chargers game and Texans-Vikings matchup are both battles between unbeatens.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 3. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 3 schedule

Thursday

Jets 24, Patriots 3 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Broncos 26, Buccaneers 7 (Recap)
Steelers 20, Chargers 10 (Recap)
Packers 30, Titans 13 (Recap)
Eagles 15, Saints 12 (Recap)
Giants 21, Browns 15 (Recap)
Vikings 34, Texans 7 (Recap)
Colts 21, Bears 16 (Recap)
Panthers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Ravens at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET (Preview)
Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Amon-Ra St. Brown gives Lions lead over Cardinals

The Detroit Lions are now up 13-7 over the Cardinals thanks to a 5-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff to wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, the extra point attempt was no good so it only is a six-point lead. St. Brown has three catches for 36 yards and that touchdown. 

 
Jauan Jennings scores second TD

The 49ers are seeing Jauan Jennings put the team on his back in the opening quarter of their matchup with the Rams. Already, the receiver has two touchdown receptions to go with three catches on 51 yards. 

 
Derrick Henry extends Baltimore's lead in Dallas

Derrick Henry barreled in for a 1-yard touchdown on the goal line to extend Baltimore's lead over Dallas, 14-3. This latest scoring drive was sparked due to a 56-yard reception by Ravens receiver Nelson Agholor. 

 
Dalton to Johnson gives Panthers lead

The Carolina Panthers now have two touchdowns on their opening three drives of the afternoon. The latest comes via an Andy Dalton pass to Diontae Johnson that gives the Panthers a 14-7 lead over the Raiders. Johnson now has three receptions for 45 yards and that score.

 
Kyler Murray to Marvin Harrison Jr. for TD

This QB-WR connection is starting to heat up. After exploding for multiple touchdowns a week ago, Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. found the end zone yet again. On a first-and-goal situation, Murray threw the 10-yard TD to Harrison Jr. to even the score at seven. 

 
Geno Smith connects with Metcalf for 71-yard TD

The Seattle Seahawks ended the opening quarterback with a bang. Geno Smith dropped back and completed a 71-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf to give their club a 17-3 lead over Miami. 

 
Lamar Jackson rushes for TD

The 0-2 Ravens are up early on the Cowboys in Dallas thanks to a 9-yard touchdown rush to cap off Baltimore's opening drive. Jackson has 30 yards passing and 21 yards on the ground so far. 

 
Mattison evens Raiders up with Panthers

After Gardner Minshew completed a 54-yard pass to Tre Tucker, it helped set up a goal line touchdown run for back Alexander Mattison. That score has evened things up with Carolina a seven apiece. 

 
David Montgomery pounds for touchdown

The Lions have leaned on the ground game early in this matchup with the Cardinals. Specifically, David Montgomery has had his number called a bunch as he has tallied six carries for 39 yards and a goal line touchdown to put Detroit up early over Arizona. 

 
Brock Purdy finds Jennings for TD

The San Francisco 49ers have taken an early lead over the Rams thanks to a Jauan Jennings 13-yard touchdown reception from Brock Purdy. With the Niners down a number of key pass catchers, who would step up was a key question coming into this NFC West matchup and, so far, it's been Jennings. 

 
Charbonnet puts Seattle up double digits

The Seattle Seahawks have taken an early 10-point lead over the Miami Dolphins. Running back Zach Charbonnet, who is filling in for the injured Keneth Walker III, rushed for a goal-line touchdown to give Seattle a 10-0 lead. The back is up to 24 yards rushing along with that score. The rushing touchdown came right after DK Metcalf hauled in a 22-yard reception to put them in the red zone. 

 
FINAL: Colts 21, Bears 16

The Colts are in the win column for the first time this season after fending off the Bears, 21-16. Chicago put together a 13-point fourth quarter to cut into the lead, but Indy was able to keep the Bears at bay. Jonathan Taylor was the star throughout this matchup, rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns and adding 25 yards receiving. Jaylon Jones also was key for the Colts on defense, as he picked off Caleb Williams twice. Bears rookie Rome Odunze was a bright spot for Chicago in the loss, totaling 112 yards receiving and a touchdown on six catches. 

 
Andy Dalton gives Carolina early lead

Starting in place of the benched Bryce Young, Andy Dalton has led the Panthers offense on an opening-drive touchdown. Dalton completed a six-yard touchdown pass to running back Chuba Hubbard. Dalton was 5 of 6 for 52 yards and a touchdown on that drive. 

 
FINAL: Giants 21, Browns 15

The Giants have earned their first win of 2024 after heading into Cleveland to take down the Browns, 21-15. Malik Nabers was sensational in this head-to-head, finishing the game with eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Jones completed 24 of his 34 attempts for 236 yards and those two scores to Nabers. Deshaun Watson had two fumbles in the losing effort for the Browns. 

 
FINAL: Vikings 34, Texans 7

It was a tremendous day for Sam Darnold and the Vikings offense. The veteran quarterback threw for four touchdowns while completing 17 of his 28 passes for 181 yards in the 34-7 victory over Houston. While the Minnesota offense was humming, the same can't be said for the C.J. Stroud-led Texans. He tossed two interceptions and managed just seven points in the loss. Aaron Jones had a monster showing for the Vikings, rushing for 102 yards while adding 46 yards and a touchdown receiving. 

 
FINAL: Eagles 15, Saints 12

After an overall stagnant game offensively, Philadelphia came alive with a 15-point fourth quarter to rally and defeat the Saints in New Orleans, 15-12. Saquon Barkley gave the Eagles the go-ahead touchdown and Reed Blankenship picked off Derek Carr on the Saints' final possession to clinch the win. Barkley finished with 147 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while tight end Dallas Goedert tallied 10 receptions for 170 yards. 

 
Barkley gives Eagles late lead

After that 61-yard gain by Goedert, Saquon Barkley scored his second touchdown of the afternoon on a goal-line run to put the Eagles up late. The veteran back also converted the two point conversion to give Philly a 15-12 lead. 

 
FINAL: Packers 30, Titans 14

The Packers are 2-0 in the Malik Willis era after going into Nashville and taking down the Titans, 30-14. Willis was efficient throughout the afternoon both through the air and on the ground. He threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, while adding 73 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown as well. Defensively, the Packers tallied a number of turnovers, including a pick-6 from Jaire Alexander off of Will Levis. 

 
Hurts completes 61-yard pass to Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia is alive in its matchup against the Saints. Jalen Hurts completed a 61-yard pass to tight end Dallas Goedert to put the Eagles offense at the 4-yard line and trailing the Saints 12-7. The Eagles tight end is up to 170 yards receiving today. 

 
Laiatu Latu has clutch strip sack

The first defensive player drafted at the 2024 NFL Draft, Laiatu Latu has gotten the better of the first overall player selected in Caleb Williams. The Colts pass rusher was able to force a strip sack on Williams to give Indy the ball back with a 14-9 lead.  

 
FINAL: Broncos 26, Buccaneers 7

One of the biggest upsets of the early slate in Week 3 came in Tampa where the Broncos took down the Buccaneers, 26-7. It was a dominating effort by Denver on both sides of the ball. Bo Nix earned his first win as an NFL starter after throwing for 216 yards and rushing for 47 yards and a rushing touchdown. The Broncos defense made life miserable for Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, as he was sacked seven times in the loss. 

 
Saints take late lead over Eagles

New Orleans has taken a 12-7 lead over the Eagles with just over two minutes to play in regulation thanks to a touchdown reception by Chris Olave. The two-point conversion was no good. 

 
FINAL: Steelers 20, Chargers 10

Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0 to begin the 2024 season. The latest victory comes in the form of a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Fields was sharp passing the football in the win, completing 25 of his 32 attempts for 245 yards, a touchdown and a pick on the afternoon. His top receiver was Calvin Austin, who registered 95 yards with the majority of that coming off of a 55-yard touchdown reception. As for the Chargers, they were limited offensively with Justin Herbert aggravating his ankle injury thus bringing Taylor Heinicke in under duress. 

 
Sam Darnold throws fourth TD

If you have Sam Darnold in fantasy, hopefully, you started him. The Vikings quarterback threw his fourth touchdown of the afternoon as Minnesota takes a 31-7 lead over the Texans late in the fourth quarter. The latest score comes on a goal line pass from Darnold to Johnny Mundt. 

 
Caleb Williams notches first passing touchdown

The No. 1 pick has found the end zone. For the first time in his career, Caleb Williams has a passing touchdown, completing a fade to fellow rookie Rome Odunze to make it a one possession game between the Bears and Colts. 

 
DeVonta Smith injury update

Eagles announce that Smith has been ruled out due to a concussion. 

 
DeVonta Smith being evaluated for concussion

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a vicious hit earlier in this matchup. Smith was hit hard enough that his helmet came off. 

 
Fields to Austin for 55-yard TD

Pittsburgh is now up double-digits over the Chargers thanks to a 55-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to wideout Calvin Austin. The Steelers receiver is now up to 95 yards on four catches to go along with that score. Pittsburgh is now up 20-10 over Los Angeles. 

 
Colts push Trey Sermon to end zone

The Colts are now up 14-3 over the Bears thanks to a goal-line touchdown run by Trey Sermon. Initially, it looked at is Sermon was going to be held up short, but the pile pushed him over the goal line for the score. 

 
Sam Darnold injury update

After being looked at by the medical staff, Darnold has returned the to field to a roaring applause by the Vikings fans in attendance. Crisis averted. 

