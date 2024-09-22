NFL Week 3 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Texans, Buccaneers down double digits early

It's Week 3 in the NFL, and there's a lot on the line for teams across the league. 0-2 is bad, but 0-3 makes pushing for a playoff spot very difficult, so teams like the Ravens, Bengals and Rams, among others, will be looking for their first victory. As for the 2-0 clubs, such as the Chiefs, Bills, Buccaneers and Saints, they'll look to keep the good times rolling. We're also guaranteed to have at least two 3-0 franchises, as the Steelers-Chargers game and Texans-Vikings matchup are both battles between unbeatens.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 3. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 3 schedule

Thursday

Jets 24, Patriots 3 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Giants at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bears at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Eagles at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chargers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Broncos at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Packers at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Panthers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Dolphins at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Ravens at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET (Preview)

Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)