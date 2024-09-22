NFL Week 3 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Texans, Buccaneers down double digits early

Stefon Diggs pass!
Trailing by two scores, the Texans are digging into their bag of tricks. On a third-and-12 play, Houston pulled off a double pass as Stefon Diggs completed a 13-yard pass to move the sticks.
It's Week 3 in the NFL, and there's a lot on the line for teams across the league. 0-2 is bad, but 0-3 makes pushing for a playoff spot very difficult, so teams like the Ravens, Bengals and Rams, among others, will be looking for their first victory. As for the 2-0 clubs, such as the Chiefs, Bills, Buccaneers and Saints, they'll look to keep the good times rolling. We're also guaranteed to have at least two 3-0 franchises, as the Steelers-Chargers game and Texans-Vikings matchup are both battles between unbeatens.
Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 3. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
Thursday
Jets 24, Patriots 3 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Giants at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bears at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Texans at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Eagles at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chargers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Broncos at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Packers at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Panthers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Dolphins at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Ravens at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chiefs at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET (Preview)
Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Rookie first rounder to rookie first rounder! Caleb Williams uncorked a deep ball down the left sideline and it was hauled in by his fellow top-10 pick in wideout Rome Odunze to put Chicago in plus territory.
Just as Indy looked like they were going to score the first points of the afternoon against Chicago, Anthony Richardson tossed an interception in the end zone to the Bears. Tremaine Edmunds was the one who hauled in the pick. Tough decision there by Richardson...
The strong rapport between Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and wideout Alec Piece has been one of the underrated surprises of the 2024 season thus far. That continues in Week 3 as the duo connected on a 44-yard pass that puts Indy in the red zone.
Pittsburgh has tied things up with the Chargers thanks to Justin Fields tucking the football and rushing for a touchdown. This is the first rushing score that Fields has earned with his new Steelers squad since coming over from Chicago this offseason.
Philadelphia looked like they were either going to tie the game at three or take the lead over New Orleans with the ball inside the red zone. However, Jalen Hurts' throw inside the end zone was picked off by Tyrann Mathieu to erase the scoring opportunity.
Another week, another situation where Will Levis is coughing up the football. This time, the Titans quarterback threw a pick six to Packers corner Jaire Alexander, who took it 35 yards to the end zone. Green Bay is now up 17-7.
Aaron Jones has the Vikings up 14-0 over the Texans thanks to a touchdown reception from Sam Darnold. It was a short throw form Darnold and Jones was able to get to the goal-line and leap into the end zone to ensure the score. Jones has two catches for 12 yards and that touchdown to go along with 17 yards on the ground thus far.
Sean Payton rolled the dice by keeping his offense on the field on fourth down, and it paid off. After losing a coach's challenge thinking the offense crossed the goal-line on third down, the Broncos handed the ball off to Jaleel McLaughlin, who was able to turn the corner for the touchdown. Denver is now up 14-0 over the Bucs in Tampa.
Singletary pounded in a one-yard touchdown for the Giants to even things up with the Cleveland Browns at seven apiece. The Giants running back was a key cog on the touchdown drive as he caught a 23-yard screen from Daniel Jones to put New York in the red zone.
The Los Angeles Chargers are up 7-0 over the Steelers thanks to a 27-yard touchdown reception by Quentin Johnston from Justin Herbert. Johnston is coming off a Week 2 game where he scored twice.
Greenard signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings this offseason which ended his tenure with the Houston Texans. He got the better of his former team early in this Week 3 matchup, sacking C.J. Stroud to set up third down.
The Buccaneers may be on upset alert early against the Broncos. Already trailing 7-0, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield was picked off by Brandon Jones. That turnover gave Denver the ball inside the red zone.
The Tennessee Titans held serve after seeing the Packers score an opening-drive touchdown. With Will Levis under center, the club responded with a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive of their own. That was capped off with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Levis to Nick Vannett to knot the game at seven apiece. Levis completed five of his seven throws for 59 yards and that touchdown.
The Vikings star receiver hit pay dirt early in Week 3 as Jefferson brought in a 6-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold to gain an early lead over the Houston Texans. The drive was sparked by an opening drive interception by C.J. Stroud.
The Denver Broncos have built an early 7-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium thanks to an impressive opening drive by rookie quarterback Bo Nix. He helped lead the offense 70 yards down the field and capped it off with a touchdown run in the red zone. Nix completed all four of his passes on the drive for 70 yards.
Despite some optimism that he'd play this week, Jordan Love was sidelined, which put Malik Willis in line for another start. So far, the offense hasn't skipped a beat as it took an early 7-0 lead thanks to a 5-yard touchdown run by Willis to cap off a 70-yard opening drive.
Welcome to Week 3, Cleveland! On the opening kickoff of Sunday's matchup between the Browns and Giants, New York fumbled and the ball was recovered by Cleveland. On the very next play, Deshaun Watson found Amari Cooper for a 24-yard touchdown. What a way to start for the Browns!