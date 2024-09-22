NFL Week 3 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Underdogs barking as Giants, Broncos up double digits

It's Week 3 in the NFL, and there's a lot on the line for teams across the league. 0-2 is bad, but 0-3 makes pushing for a playoff spot very difficult, so teams like the Ravens, Bengals and Rams, among others, will be looking for their first victory. As for the 2-0 clubs, such as the Chiefs, Bills, Buccaneers and Saints, they'll look to keep the good times rolling. We're also guaranteed to have at least two 3-0 franchises, as the Steelers-Chargers game and Texans-Vikings matchup are both battles between unbeatens.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 3. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 3 schedule

Thursday

Jets 24, Patriots 3 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Giants at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bears at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Texans at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Eagles at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chargers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Broncos at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Packers at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Panthers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Dolphins at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Ravens at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chiefs at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET (Preview)
Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

DeVonta Smith being evaluated for concussion

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a vicious hit earlier in this matchup. Smith was hit hard enough that his helmet came off. 

 
Fields to Austin for 55-yard TD

Pittsburgh is now up double-digits over the Chargers thanks to a 55-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to wideout Calvin Austin. The Steelers receiver is now up to 95 yards on four catches to go along with that score. Pittsburgh is now up 20-10 over Los Angeles. 

 
Colts push Trey Sermon to end zone

The Colts are now up 14-3 over the Bears thanks to a goal-line touchdown run by Trey Sermon. Initially, it looked at is Sermon was going to be held up short, but the pile pushed him over the goal line for the score. 

 
Sam Darnold injury update

After being looked at by the medical staff, Darnold has returned the to field to a roaring applause by the Vikings fans in attendance. Crisis averted. 

 
Sam Darnold injured

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has limped off the field and is in the medical tent after seemingly injuring his leg. Darnold got rolled up on by Danielle Hunter. Brutal as he was having a tremendous day with three passing touchdowns. 

 
Saquon Barkley rips off 65-yard touchdown

The Eagles have the lead over the Saints thanks to a 65-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley. The Eagles back now has 143 yards on the ground and has four catches for nine yards receiving. 

 
Chargers injury updates

QB Justin Herbert (ankle) is questionable to return
OT Rashawn Slater (pectoral) is questionable to return

 
Colts pick off Caleb Williams again

Jaylon Jones now has two interceptions on the day. The second off of Caleb Williams is arguably the most impressive. Rome Odunze batted the ball in the air and was able to concentrate in the air to come away with the turnover. 

 
Saints block Eagles punt

It's going from bad to worse for the Philadelphia Eagles. A too many men on the field penalty turned a third-and-manageable into a third-and-long situation. The Eagles then failed to move the chains and were forced into a punt. On the punt, the Saints blocked it and gained possession deep in Philly territory. 

 
DeAndre Hopkins TD cuts into Packers lead

Hopkins found the end zone and helped Tennessee cut into the Packers lead midway through the third quarter. The Titans wideout hauled in a pass from Will Levis right at the goal line and was able to body his way to the end zone for the score. Hopkins has caught four of his five targets for 38 yards and a touchdown. 

 
Justin Herbert sidelined

Taylor Heinicke is now in at quarterback in place of Justin Herbert. The Chargers quarterback was questionable coming into Sunday's matchup due to a high ankle sprain and had a noticeable limp midway through the third quarter. He completed 12 of his 18 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown before going down. 

 
Vikings up three scores on Houston

After a defensive pass interference penalty put the ball just outside the goal line, Sam Darnold completed a touchdown to Jalen Nailor. That is Darnold's third passing touchdown of the day and puts Minnesota up three scores over the Texans, who are currently being shut out. 

 
Willis scores TD after Titans miscue on FG attempt

The Green Bay Packers are up 27-7 over the Tennessee Titans after Malik Willis completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Emanuel Wilson on a screen. The scoring play comes right after the Titans were flagged for a defensive holding penalty during a Packers field goal attempt. That gave Green Bay a new set of down to set up that score. 

 
Bears pick off Richardson for second time

The Chicago Bears have picked off Anthony Richardson for the second time in the afternoon. This time around, Jaylon Johnson was the one to come up with the turnover, picking the Colts QB off on a throw intended for Michael Pittman Jr. on the first play of the second half. 

 
Joey Bosa sidelined with hip injury

The Chargers will go the rest of the game without star pass rusher Joey Bosa. The team officially announced that Bosa is out due to a hip injury. 

 
Bears Hail Mary comes up just short

Chicago's offense was unable to find the end zone in the first half of its Week 3 matchup against the Colts, but came mere inches short of it. On the final play of the half, Caleb Williams threw up a Hail Mary. The ball was tapped in the end zone and caught by D.J. Moore at the 1-yard line, but he was tackled before he could cross the goal line. Time expired and the half came to a close in a dramatic -- albeit scoreless -- fashion.

 
Malik Nabers scores second touchdown

Malik Nabers has found the end zone for the second time in this first half and has extended New York's lead over Cleveland, 21-7. So far, Nabers has six catches for 66 yards and two scores. That score comes after Brain Burns was able to force a strip sack on Deshaun Watson. 

 
Fake Tush Push fails for Eagles

Faced with a fourth-and-1 situation, the Eagles lined up in their traditional "Tush Push" formation but ran a counter to Saquon Barkley. The Saints sniffed it out and forced the turnover on downs. 

 
Chris Godwin TD cuts into Denver lead

The Buccaneers are on the board thanks to a goal line touchdown throw from Baker Mayfield to Chris Godwin. That snaps a 17-0 run by the the Broncos to begin this game and cuts into the lead as they head into the closing minutes of the first half. 

 
Nabers twirling TD puts Giants up over Browns

Moments after ripping away a would-be interception, Malik Nabers followed that up with another tremendous catch, this time for a touchdown to give New York the lead. Nabers has four catches for 49 yards and that touchdown so far. 

 
Lane Johnson being evaluated for concussion

Eagles starting tackle Lane Johnson was seen heading to the locker room and the team has since noted that he is currently being evaluated for a concussion. 

 
Malik Nabers rips away would-be INT

The New York Giants wide receiver is proving why he was a first-round pick this spring. Daniel Jones tossed the ball up the left sideline and it looked a bit short of Nabers. Instead of a Browns defensive back registering the INT, Nabers ripped the ball out of his hands to come down with the impressive grab. 

 
Jonathan Taylor rushes for 29-yard TD

The Colts are on the board! Following an interception off of Caleb Williams, the Indy offense handed the ball off to running back Jonathan Taylor, who took it right and ran 29 yards down the field for the first score of the afternoon in their matchup against the Bears. 

 
Stefon Diggs pass! 

Trailing by two scores, the Texans are digging into their bag of tricks. On a third-and-12 play, Houston pulled off a double pass as Stefon Diggs completed a 13-yard pass to move the sticks. 

 
Caleb Williams to Rome Odunze for 47 yards

Rookie first-rounder to rookie first-rounder! Caleb Williams uncorked a deep ball down the left sideline, and it was hauled in by his fellow top-10 pick in wideout Rome Odunze to put Chicago in plus territory. 

 
Richardson picked off in red zone

Just as Indy looked like it was going to score the first points of the afternoon against Chicago, Anthony Richardson tossed an interception in the end zone to the Bears. Tremaine Edmunds was the one who hauled in the pick. Tough decision there by Richardson...

 
Richardson-Pierce connection stays strong

The strong rapport between Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and wideout Alec Piece has been one of the underrated surprises of the 2024 season thus far. That continues in Week 3 as the duo connected on a 44-yard pass that puts Indy in the red zone. 

 
Justin Fields scores first rushing TD with Steelers

Pittsburgh has tied things up with the Chargers thanks to Justin Fields tucking the football and rushing for a touchdown. This is the first rushing score that Fields has earned with his new Steelers squad since coming over from Chicago this offseason. 

 
Jalen Hurts throws end-zone INT

Philadelphia looked like they were either going to tie the game at three or take the lead over New Orleans with the ball inside the red zone. However, Jalen Hurts' throw inside the end zone was picked off by Tyrann Mathieu to erase the scoring opportunity. 

 
Pick-6 in Tennessee

Another week, another situation where Will Levis is coughing up the football. This time, the Titans quarterback threw a pick-six to Packers corner Jaire Alexander, who took it 35 yards to the end zone. Green Bay is now up 17-7. 

