NFL Week 3 national anthem protests: Here's how teams rebuked Donald Trump

It started with Sunday morning's game in London between the Jaguars and Ravens, when players and staff from both teams either knelt or stood with arms locked during the national anthem, and continued through the 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. games -- all because President Trump said this at a rally on Friday night: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

In the hours since Trump uttered those words, players, teams, team owners, the NFLPA, the league and former coaches and players-turned TV analysts have all criticized the president for his divisive remarks. The Steelers went so far as to stay in the locker room during the national anthem ahead of their 1 p.m. start in Chicago, and the Seahawks and Titans remained in the locker room during the anthem ahead of their 4 p.m. matchup.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl why the team wouldn't participate in the national anthem:

"You know, these are very divisive times for our country and for us as a football team it's about us remaining solid," Tomlin said. "We're not going to be divided by anything said by anyone. ... "[I told our players] if you feel the need to do anything I'm going to be supportive of that -- as Americans you have that right. But whatever we do we're going to do 100 percent, we're going to do together. We're not going to let divisive times or divisive individuals affect our agenda."

One Steelers player didn't remain in the locker room during the anthem; starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who was an Army Ranger before joining the NFL, stood just outside the player's tunnel at Soldier Field.

Here was the Seahawks' message before their kickoff:

Surreal scene here in Nashville as entire #Seahawks, Titans teams including coaches, staff, all players skip national anthem pic.twitter.com/UCdANOKdAV — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 24, 2017

The league has the right to fine teams that aren't on the field for the anthem but that apparently won't happen this week.

With the Seahawks and Titans now joining the Steelers by staying in locker room for the Anthem I'm told NFL not handing down fines for this — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 24, 2017

Meanwhile, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued this statement Saturday morning: "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

And before that, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said this: "This union will never back down when it comes to protecting the constitutional rights of our players as citizens as well as their safety as men who compete in a game that exposes them to great risks," Smith said.

At least twenty-five teams have spoken out against the president, with Patriots owner Bob Kraft's rebuke being among the most vociferous. Kraft, who considers himself a close friend of Trump, also donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration celebration.

"I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday," Kraft said. "I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities. Their efforts, both on and off the field, help bring people together and make our community stronger.

"There is no greater unifier in this country than sports, and unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics. I think our political leaders could learn a lot from the lessons of teamwork and the importance of working together toward a common goal. Our players are intelligent, thoughtful, and care deeply about our community and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful."

Future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have also weighed in, and former NFL coach Rex Ryan was so appalled at Trump's comments that he says he never wished he supported the president.

"...[L]emme tell you: I'm pissed off," Ryan, now an NFL analyst for ESPN, said Sunday morning. "I'll be honest with you. Because I supported Donald Trump. When he asked me to introduce him at a rally in Buffalo, I did that. But I'm reading these comments and it's appalling to me and I'm sure it's appalling to almost any citizen in our country. It should be.

"You know, calling our players SOBs and all that kind of stuff, that's not the men that I know. The men that I know in the locker room I'm proud of. I'm proud to be associated with those people. I apologized for being pissed off but guess what? That's it, because right away I'm associated with what Donald Trump stands for and all that because I introduced him. I never signed up for that, I never wanted that. That doesn't mean I support 100 percent of the things he says."

Trump commended those players who stood with arms locked but didn't stop there:

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

And while the president likes to bemoan ratings when calling out his targets, Week 3 ratings could be through the roof:

In private, TV execs are expecting big ratings for this weekend's NFL games due, in part, to the anthem controversy. https://t.co/1LpoADAuk2 — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) September 24, 2017

The NFL plans to re-air the "unity" video it produced for Super Bowl LI, reports CNN. You can see it here:

Inside these lines, we can bring out the best in each other and live united. pic.twitter.com/nQpUrKFL4T — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2017

"We think this is the single best response to demonstrate what we are about," an NFL spokesman told CNN. "It stands in stark contrast to some who practice the politics of division."

You can follow all the protests from players and teams during the national anthem in a recap of our live blog below: