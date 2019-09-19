NFL Week 3 odds, picks: Ravens upset Chiefs, Niners stay undefeated, Rams edge Browns

Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with an AFC South battle, and then the weekend slate offers up some juicy matchups with high-flying quarterbacks, like Chiefs-Ravens and Browns-Rams.

Once again, we've got some bold picks for you as you prepare for the next wave of NFL action.

Yours truly went 12-4 picking the Week 2 slate, with a 10-6 finish against the spread, so let's cross our fingers we're not in for a Week 3 hangover. Right here, right now, we've got predictions and picks against the spread for every single game on tap for this week. Have at them, and, as always, try to remember that these predictions are not meant to personally disparage your favorite teams. (Or are they?) Enjoy!

Benjamin's record

Last week: 12-4

Season (straight up): 21-10-1

Season (against the spread): 16-16

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Titans -1.5

The Titans are the all-around better team. But this is a short week, the Jags are at home, Marcus Mariota can be neutralized and Gardner Minshew is due for a surprise win. Here comes the second straight Thursday night divisional upset.

Prediction: Jaguars 23, Titans 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Yeah, Joe Flacco did enough to keep Denver in the game vs. Chicago's defense, but this time he'll be up against Aaron Rodgers, not Mitchell Trubisky. This is in Lambeau, and Green Bay's defense is on the rise. It's pretty close to a no-brainer.

Prediction: Packers 26, Broncos 14

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

This smells like another close one for the Eagles, who will likely still be limited on offensive personnel. Coming home should help, but Matthew Stafford has enough weapons to keep Philly honest. We'll say Doug Pederson gets creative enough to pull it out.

Prediction: Eagles 25, Lions 21

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

It's really hard to pick against Patrick Mahomes, and K.C. will be making its 2019 Arrowhead debut. But if someone's going to upset the Chiefs in prime time, why can't it be Lamar Jackson? The Ravens are just as explosive right now, and they've got the better "D."

Prediction: Ravens 34, Chiefs 31

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills -6

Andy Dalton's big yardage has yet to pay off in the "W" column, and Buffalo is on a roll. Josh Allen is finding his groove, the Bills have underrated weapons, and their defense can make plays. At home, they should take care of business.

Prediction: Bills 27, Bengals 18

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2

Atlanta tried its best to squander its big Week 2 win over the Eagles, so Indy is a tempting play here. But the Colts have some injury concerns, Matt Ryan probably isn't throwing three picks for a second straight week, and the Falcons have superior playmakers.

Prediction: Falcons 24, Colts 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -8.5

If Kirk Cousins wants to get back in Vikings fans' good graces, he should have a grand opportunity to do so back at home against a team that's still catching its breath from chasing the Chiefs. And Derek Carr against Minnesota's defense? Yikes.

Prediction: Vikings 30, Raiders 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -23

Which number will be higher on Sunday: Le'Veon Bell touches or Patriots points? Adam Gase couldn't have waltzed into a worse situation after Monday night's dud. Maybe Luke Falk will pull off a miracle, but ... yeah right.

Prediction: Patriots 35, Jets 6

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -21.5

Two straight bets of laying more than 20 points?! Crazy, yes, but what have the 'Phins shown us to indicate Dallas is in for anything but an offensive extravaganza? Talk about another confidence booster for Dak Prescott and Co. -- at home, no less.

Prediction: Cowboys 34, Dolphins 10

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -6.5

At first glance, this looks like a potential nail-biter, especially with Daniel Jones injecting life into the Giants huddle. But Jones is also a rookie QB making his first start against Todd Bowles' young, rising "D." Jameis Winston should have big-play chances, too.

Prediction: Buccaneers 29, Giants 16

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: No line

What a tossup. Is it wrong to suggest Carolina might be better off if Kyle Allen, not Cam Newton, ends up starting? Kyler Murray will be fun to watch again and should at least keep things close, but the Panthers aren't really going to open 0-3, are they?

Prediction: Panthers 24, Cardinals 23

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5

With no Drew Brees, the Saints probably get more upside with Taysom Hill than Teddy Bridgewater, if we're being honest. Regardless, neither is good enough to overcome Russell Wilson and Seattle's control-the-clock game on the road.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Saints 20

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3

Neither team has opened like a serious playoff contender, but L.A. probably has the advantage in both coaching and personnel, not to mention a dominant track record vs. Houston. Texans fans shouldn't fret too much, though, as 9-7 might win the South. With a predicted push on the betting line, I'd lean Chargers to cover.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Texans 24

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Mason Rudolph's entry at QB isn't necessarily the end of the world. (Big Ben wasn't so hot before getting hurt, either.) But this is still a road game against a smart mind in Kyle Shanahan, who can scheme up a possession game to drop Pittsburgh to 0-3 (!).

Prediction: 49ers 27, Steelers 17

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Rams -3

Now this should be entertaining. Freddie Kitchens' offense is still stuck a bit too much in neutral, but Baker Mayfield won't play down to this type of competition. Even so, Sean McVay's got far too many weapons at his disposal to come up empty here.

Prediction: Rams 30, Browns 25

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Bears -4

It's fair to be concerned about Trubisky, but this shouldn't be much of a contest. Even if Mitch gifts Washington a turnover or two, Khalil Mack should have a field day, and Washington isn't exactly locking opposing teams down, either.

Prediction: Bears 30, Redskins 17