Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season is here and there's money to be made. If you're looking for a one-stop shop with predictions for every single game made by some of the best experts in the industry, then you have come to the right place.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Cardinals at Jaguars

Open: Cardinals -7, O/U 46

Current: Cardinals -7.5, O/U 51.5

The Panthers were SportsLine's top survivor pool pick this week, and of course Sam Darnold and Co. came through. But, they are not the only team our model is high on in Week 3. SportsLine's model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and is up almost $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals (-7.5) at Jaguars Cardinals Cardinals Jaguars Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals

Falcons at Giants



Open: Giants -3, O/U 48

Current: Giants -3, O/U 47.5

"Much like Mac Jones, I'm not willing to trust Daniel Jones as a favorite, nor should I be. Daniel Jones has been favored six times as a starter during his NFL career, and he's 2-4 ATS. Both covers have come against Washington. Plus, while Atlanta's defense ranks 27th in the NFL in points allowed per drive at 2.91, the Giants have been slightly worse, allowing 3 points per drive. This will be one of those games that neither team deserves to win, and in cases like these, I love the underdog."

Tom Fornelli does not trust Daniel Jones this week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Giants (-3) Giants Giants Falcons Falcons Falcons Giants Giants Giants

Ravens at Lions

Open: Ravens -9, O/U 49.5

Current: Ravens -7.5, O/U 50.5

R.J. White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert over the last four years, going 354-292-22 against the spread in particular during that stretch. He has also delivered a 57.1% hit rate on his SuperContest picks over the last six seasons. That run includes two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

We can tell you he's backing the Lions +8, but head on over to SportsLine to see his other four SuperContest picks.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-8.5) at Lions Ravens Ravens Lions Lions Ravens Ravens Lions Ravens

Bears at Browns

Open: Browns -7.5, O/U 50

Current: Browns -7.5, O/U 44.5

"Isn't Cleveland around as good as the Rams? And the Rams were bigger favorites against Chicago in Week 1 and easily covered that game. So Chicago is not going to get the turnovers out of Mayfield they got from Burrow to win last week. Cleveland looked sleepy vs. Houston, they got it together in the second half. That Chicago offense looked bad against Cincy.

"With the level of competition here, the level of talent on the Browns roster they should be bigger favorites against a rookie making his first start on the road."

That's R.J. White's take from the Pick Six Podcast, where he, Will Brinson and Pete Prisco broke down all the games from a gambling perspective and gave out best bets on Friday -- as they do every week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Browns (-7) Browns Browns Bears Bears Browns Browns Bears Bears

Bengals at Steelers

Open: Steelers -4.5, O/U 46

Current: Steelers -3, O/U 43

"Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a left pec injury that he suffered against the Raiders, and coach Mike Tomlin did note that this will impact his preparation for Pittsburgh's Week 3 contest with the Bengals. Not only is Big Ben hobbled, but the Steelers are also dealing with multiple injuries. On the defensive side of the ball, corner Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush missed last week's game and star pass rusher T.J. Watt exited Sunday with a groin injury. Receiver Diontae Johnson also sustained a knee injury on the final play of the game in Week 2. With all those injuries in mind, I'm leaning towards the Bengals and the points. Cincinnati is looking to rebound after a loss to the Bears and has historically done well in that department. Over their last eight games following a straight-up loss, the Bengals are 6-2 ATS."

Our guy Tyler Sullivan is taking the Bengals as one of his best best for the week. His locks of the week have gone 6-2-2 through two weeks.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Steelers (-4) Steelers Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Steelers

Colts at Titans

Open: Titans -5.5, O/U 54.5

Current: Titans -5.5, O/U 48

"The Titans are coming off of a thrilling overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks, which makes it appear they are back on track after getting waxed on their home field in Week 1. Teams can have a figurative hangover after an emotional road victory like that, but there's reason to believe the Titans won't. They return to the embrace of their home fans in preparation to host a familiar opponent with quarterback issues. Carson Wentz somehow sprained both of his ankles, but I wouldn't be shocked if he started on Sunday. Still, there's no way he can be 100 percent.

"The Colts offense hasn't been great, as they are averaging 20 points per game (tied for No. 25 in the league). The Colts have also run eight plays inside the five-yard line -- which is tied for the most in the NFL. But, they've scored 0 points on those plays. With a banged-up Wentz in his first road game of the season, I'm not expecting fireworks.

"Additionally, this is Houston Oilers week in Nashville. Nearly 80 former players will be in attendance, and it's going to be a special day in Nissan Stadium."

Taking the Titans and the points is one of my best bets of the week. For the rest, check out my column, here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Titans (-5) Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans

Chargers at Chiefs

Open: Chiefs -6.5, O/U 46.5

Current: Chiefs -7, OU 54.5

"Ever since I saw the Chargers last month at camp I knew this would be a team to compete with the Chiefs. Unfortunately for L.A., it's facing a Chiefs team coming off its first September loss in the Mahomes Era that was easily avoidable. Kansas City will seek to clean up its play and make a statement in this game."

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones likes the Chiefs to bounce back Sunday.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Chiefs (-6.5) Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers

Saints at Patriots

Open: Patriots 3, O/U 43.5

Current: Patriots 2.5, O/U 42.5

"The Saints looked bad in losing at Carolina and technically are playing a third road game in a row since they played their first home game in Jacksonville. They looked flat in losing to the Panthers last week, and now face a tough challenge on the road against the Patriots. New England's defense is playing well and will again here against Jameis Winston to get the victory."

Pete Prisco is picking the Saints to drop two straight.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Patriots (-3) Patriots Saints Patriots Patriots Saints Patriots Patriots Patriots

Washington at Bills

Open: Bills -9.5, O/U 41.5

Current: Bills -7, O/U 45.5

"The Bills went up against a strong Steelers defense in Week 1 and sputtered. And then they had to face a decent Dolphins defense in Week 2, and although the Bills won by 35, that was mostly because the Dolphins tripped over their own feet. Josh Allen barely completed 50% of his passes against Miami, and once again, the Bills offense struggled.

"Someone who sees the glass as half-full would say that this is a good thing for the Bills because they're proving they can win in other ways: They don't necessarily need Allen to play like at an MVP-level to win games. However, a person who sees the keg as half-empty would say that if the offense continues to struggle, that's going to come back and bite you when you're playing a team that has a good defense like it did in Week 1 with the Steelers.

I have no idea why Allen is struggling, but I don't think he's going to magically fix his issues this week, so I'm taking Washington in the upset."

John Breech is going bold and taking Washington straight-up this week! Washington seems to be a popular pick here at CBS Sports, as you will see from our experts below. To read Breech's entertaining Week 3 best bets column, click here.

Dolphins at Raiders

Open: Raiders -4, O/U 45

Current: Raiders -3.5, O/U 44

Hammerin' Hank Goldberg enters NFL Week 3 on a solid run: Since Nov. 17, 2019, he is 53-38-5 on his NFL best bets, turning a profit of $1,140. This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

This game happens to be his best bet of the week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Raiders (-4) Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Dolphins Raiders Dolphins Dolphins

Jets at Broncos

Open: Broncos -11, O/U 41.5

Current: Broncos -10.5, O/U 41.5

"We saw what Bill Belichick did to Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson a week ago, and I have no reason to believe that Vic Fangio can't do something similar here. Now the Jets are on the road in a raucous environment and they're facing one of the better defensive teams in the AFC. Fangio will confound and confuse the youngster, and you have to be asking questions of the Jets' offensive line at this point. There are not enough playmakers by a long shot in this offense, and the offensive line alone is reason to give you pause.

"The Broncos offense is humming along pretty good and this looks nothing like a bounce-back game for the Jets for me. There will be more turnovers and there will be short fields for Teddy Bridgewater to take advantage of. The Patriots should have had the game in the bag at halftime last week, and I expect the Broncos offense to cash in in ways that the New England offense did not."

CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora is laying the points with the Broncos this week!



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Broncos (-10.5) Broncos Broncos Broncos Jets Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos

Seahawks at Vikings

Open: Seahawks -1.5, O/U 55

Current: Seahawks -1.5, O/U 55

"Fun game here from a script perspective. Neither Mike Zimmer nor Pete Carroll wants to do what's best for their team and unleash the offense. But as soon as one does, the other will. If the Seahawks hit a long pass play early, the Vikings get stopped and Seattle scores again, this is a live over game the whole way. It might not matter honestly -- if the Vikings have a 14-point lead, the Seahawks will start slinging it, too. The over is a bet, but if you can live bet wait and see how the first five minutes go and get a better number. Clean weather, two bad secondaries, a massive total for two run-heavy teams. This will be an afternoon shootout. Might involve overtime."

Will Brinson likes the Seahawks to cover two points in Week 3.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-2) at Vikings Vikings Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Vikings Seahawks Seahawks

Buccaneers at Rams

Open: Rams -2, O/U 53

Current: Buccaneers -1.5, O/U 55.5

SportsLine's Mike Tierney is all over teasers this season. If you're unfamiliar, a teaser is a play that involves at least two games with more favorable point spreads than are offered with a traditional bet. Our picks will be limited to two-game, six-point teasers, meaning that a half-dozen points will be tacked on in favor of our chosen team in each game.

We can tell you he likes teasing the Rams to +7.5.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-1) at Rams Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Rams Buccaneers Rams Rams Buccaneers

Packers at 49ers

Open: 49ers -4, O/U 47.5

Current: 49ers -3, O/U 50.5

R.J. White, one of our best analysts, ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. In addition, White is 43-13 on his last 56 against the spread picks involving the Packers!

We can tell you White is leaning towards the Over in this game, but to see his against the spread pick, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at 49ers (-3.5) Packers 49ers Packers Packers 49ers Packers 49ers Packers

Eagles at Cowboys

Open: Cowboys -4, O/U 52

Current: Cowboys -3.5, O/U 51.5

SportsLine's Emory Hunt has been locked in on the tendencies of both of these teams. He is an uncanny 33-18-1 in his last 52 picks involving the Eagles. His success on Dallas against-the-spread picks is equally impressive, as he is 27-18-1 on his last 46 on the Cowboys.

We can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, but to check out his official against the spread pick, head on over to SportsLine.