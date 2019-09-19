NFL Week 3 odds, picks, TV: Cardinals get first win, Dolphins take losing to another level

There's always such a big difference between Week 1 and Week 2 of the NFL season. Even though we know we shouldn't, we put stock into each team's performance in the season opener and think we will get something similar the following Sunday. It almost never works out that way.

The Bengals followed up an impressive Week 1 performance by getting blown out by the 49ers at home, the Panthers took a big step backwards during their primetime loss to the Buccaneers and the Lions pulled off a victory against the Chargers. There were surprises in Week 2 and there are sure to be more on the way in Week 3.

We saw some noteworthy injuries this past week as well, especially when it came to the quarterback position. Ben Roethlisberger is done for the season, Drew Brees is expected to miss six weeks or so and Cam Newton re-aggravated his foot injury. Those three players were the stars of their respective teams, and their absences will surely be felt moving forward.

We have some interesting lines to examine this week, so let's jump into it.

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills -6

The Bills have started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2014. No one is picking them to win the Super Bowl, but you have to admit that they have a decent squad. They played two subpar teams so far, and they get their third in the Bengals this Sunday. First-year head coach Zac Taylor has the Bengals' offense looking much better. Andy Dalton is second in the NFL in passing yards with 729, and wide receiver John Ross III leads the NFL with 270 receiving yards. Where the problem lies with Cincinnati is their defense -- specifically their run defense. Last week against the 49ers, the Bengals gave up 259 rushing yards, which allowed San Francisco to run away with a 41-17 victory. The Bills have racked up 279 rushing yards so far this season, and I expect to see that number increase in a big way after Sunday -- even if Devin Singletary doesn't play. Buffalo needs to capitalize against lesser teams when they get the chance, which is exactly what they have done so far. The Bills stay undefeated heading into Week 4, as they continue to build momentum before they host the Patriots next Sunday.

The pick: Bills 31-21 over Bengals

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -23

This may be my boldest take this week. No, I'm not picking the Jets to upset the Patriots, but I am picking them to cover 23 points. I picked the Patriots to cover 19 points against the lowly Dolphins last week, and I was a little nervous in the second half. Thank goodness for the 20 unanswered points the Patriots scored in the fourth quarter. The point is that Bill Belichick doesn't always blow out teams like he should by 50-plus points. The Patriots' season doesn't begin until later this year anyway, maybe this will be a boring game and Le'Veon Bell's 30 touches help to cover the spread.

The pick: Patriots 31-13 over Jets

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -21.5

Every week I write about how whoever plays the Dolphins covers the spread, and I'm going to do it again. There's no doubt that this team is the worst in the NFL, and they have had a total of 102 points dropped on them in the first two weeks. Both of those games were played in Miami, which means that we may see a new low this week when it comes to Dolphins football.

The pick: Cowboys 45-7 over Dolphins

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

The Cardinals registered a tie in Week 1 and then a loss in Week 2 -- it's time for Kliff Kingsbury to record his first NFL win. You have to be impressed with how the Cardinals fared last week against the Ravens on the road. Arizona was a double-digit underdog but lost by only six points. Kyler Murray passed for 349 yards and is currently No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards. It's clear that Kingsbury wants to air it out, and he's had reasonable success with his rookie quarterback so far. The Panthers will probably be without Newton on Sunday, which has me thinking that the Cardinals have an even better chance to end up in the win column. The Panthers looked really bad in their loss to the Buccaneers last week on Thursday Night Football. I'm scared the wheels may be falling off the wagon a bit in Carolina.

The pick: Cardinals 20-10 over Panthers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Rams -3

Cool, the Browns got their first win of the season on Monday Night Football against the Jets. New York was missing several starters and had to play with their third-string quarterback for most of the game. The Browns should have won by much more than just 20 points. While it's great that they got into the win column after their embarrassing loss to the Titans in Week 1, did we really learn anything? Don't put too much stock into the Browns just yet, but they have a chance to prove themselves as a legitimate contender this week against the Rams. This is a home, night game against the defending NFC Champions -- it's very possible Cleveland shows up and shows out. I'm not betting on that, however. The Rams are a proven team and the Browns are not. Cleveland may get to that level soon, but I'm going to roll with the team who was in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

The pick: Rams 35-27 over Browns

Other Week 3 picks

Titans 19-12 over Jaguars

Packers 34-14 over Broncos

Eagles 28-17 over Lions

Chiefs 35-30 over Ravens

Falcons 27-21 over Colts

Vikings 28-24 over Raiders

Buccaneers 17-10 over Giants

Seahawks 38-17 over Saints

Texans 35-31 over Chargers

49ers 34-20 over Steelers

Redskins 27-24 over Bears