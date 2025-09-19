The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins got Week 3 in the NFL started on Thursday night, and now it's the rest of the league's turn to take the field. Sunday's slate is jam-packed with high-stakes contests, including key divisional matchups between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars playing host to the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to notch their first win of the season when they visit the New York Giants in prime time. Like we said, it's a loaded slate.

As we do every week throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Falcons at Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Falcons -5.5: "It looks like Atlanta may finally have an established pass rush. In Sunday's win over the Vikings, they sacked J.J. McCarthy six times to go along with 11 quarterback hits. Now, they take on a Carolina offensive line that has been ravaged with injuries, as starters Robert Hunt and Austin Corbett have been placed on injured reserve. On top of the advantage the Falcons defense should have rushing the quarterback, the Atlanta offense is also going to look to exploit a massive mismatch on the ground. The Panthers are allowing 141.0 rushing yards per game, which is bottom third of the NFL. Bijan Robinson should have no problem ripping off multiple long runs en route to a Falcons win and cover." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Falcons to defeat the Panthers, 26-17. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons (-5.5) at Panthers Panthers Falcons Falcons Panthers Falcons Falcons Falcons Panthers

Bengals at Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Bengals +3.5: "The Bengals are three plays away from being 0-2, but somehow, they seem to find a way to win every week and they're playing a Vikings team that still hasn't scored a first-quarter touchdown, a second-quarter touchdown or a third-quarter touchdown this year. That's a lot of quarters without a touchdown. I think I'll take the Bengals." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Cincinnati to top Minnesota, 23-20. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Vikings (-3) Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Bengals Bengals Vikings Vikings

Packers at Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Browns +8.5: "The 2-0 Packers have been dominant in two games and take the best defense in the league to Cleveland to face a Browns offense that has struggled. Joe Flacco is coming off a bad game and this Green Bay defense can make it tough on him. Jordan Love will do enough to win it for the Packers, but the Browns defense will keep them in it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Green Bay beating Cleveland, 23-20. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-8.5) Browns Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers

Texans at Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Jaguars -1.5: "The Texans come to Jacksonville at 0-2 on a short week and haven't showed a lot of offense. That's concerning. Jacksonville is coming off a tough loss to the Bengals, but I see the Jaguars using their running game to push around the Texans front in a physical victory." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Jacksonville beating Houston, 23-17. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Jaguars (-1.5) Jaguars Jaguars Texans Texans Jaguars Texans Texans Texans

Colts at Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Colts -3.5: "Fading the Titans has worked this year, so I'll continue on that track. The Colts are the first team in NFL history to score on each of their first 10 offensive drives of a season, and still haven't punted yet. Daniel Jones won't win MVP, but he's getting the ball out quickly, hitting open receivers and making some plays with his legs. Tyler Warren looks like one of the best first-round picks in this draft class, and Jonathan Taylor has been the best running back in the NFL up to this point. The Titans are only unbeatable in one area: Racking up penalties." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why Indy takes down Tennessee, 26-20. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-3.5) at Titans Colts Colts Titans Titans Colts Colts Colts Titans

Rams at Eagles



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Eagles -3.5: "This is the game of the week, featuring two 2-0 teams and a rematch of the NFC divisional round playoff game won by the Eagles last January. The Rams rallied in that game, but they are playing consecutive road games here, which is a challenge. The Eagles offense hasn't been great so far, but it will be better here." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Philadelphia beating Los Angeles, 28-21. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Eagles (-3.5) Eagles Rams Rams Eagles Rams Eagles Rams Eagles

Raiders at Commanders

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Raiders +3.5: "Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with a knee injury that could keep him out of this one. That would mean Marcus Mariota would start. The Raiders are coming off a terrible showing Monday night on offense against the Chargers and this is a long trip on a short week. Commanders will win, no matter who plays quarterback, but the Raiders hang around." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Washington beating Las Vegas, 24-22. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Commanders (-3.5) Raiders Commanders Commanders Raiders Commanders Raiders Commanders Commanders

Jets at Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Buccaneers -7: "The 0-2 Jets face the undefeated Bucs in their home opener. The Jets defense has been a major issue so far and quarterback Justin Fields is in the concussion protocol. Tyrod Taylor could start. It doesn't matter. The Bucs will win this game with Baker Mayfield and the running game getting the best of the Jets defense." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Tampa Bay beating New York, 29-17. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Buccaneers (-7) Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Jets Buccaneers

Steelers at Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Patriots +1.5: "The further we get from Week 1, I think we're going to realize the four-touchdown outburst from Aaron Rodgers was an anomaly. Even when factoring in that prolific display, Rodgers has been a bit shaky when it comes to ball security. He has a 7.9% turnover-worthy-throw rate, which is the highest in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least one start. With All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez possibly making his season debut in this matchup, those turnovers could move into the forefront. On top of questions surrounding Rodgers, let's also point out that the Steelers defense has surrendered 30-plus points in each of its first two games while allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game (fifth-most in the NFL) and recording just three sacks (tied for fourth-fewest). That is a recipe for an implosion, and New England -- while still developing -- has the talent to take advantage." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes New England to upset Pittsburgh, 23-20. To see the rest of his picks, click here.

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers (-1.5) at Patriots Steelers Steelers Patriots Steelers Steelers Patriots Patriots Patriots

Broncos at Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Chargers -2.5: "This is a tough matchup to handicap given it's a divisional game between two very good teams, one of which has a quarterback in Justin Herbert that has emerged as an early season candidate for league MVP. The Broncos have had the Bolts' number historically, but the Chargers were able to turn the tables last year with a sweep of Denver, continuing Jim Harbaugh's success against Sean Payton from his time with the 49ers, where he went 3-1 against Payton's Saints, including in a classic NFC Divisional Game in 2011. Most other things equal, I'll go with Harbaugh's coaching in giving the Chargers the upper hand in what should be a tight game." -- CBS Sports' Steven Taranto on why he likes L.A. to beat Denver, 27-24. To see his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Chargers (-2.5) Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers

Saints at Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The SportsLine Projection Model enters Week 3 on a 37-17 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks, which is a remarkable 68.5% success rate. Here, we've tasked the model with producing a 25-1 five-leg parlay for the Week 3 slate, and it has identified Saints-Seahawks as one of the legs. We can tell you the model has New Orleans covering the 7-point spread in 62% of simulations, but to see the entire parlay -- including a leg that covers 65% of sims -- you'll have to check out SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Seahawks (-7.5) Seahawks Seahawks Saints Seahawks Seahawks Saints Saints Seahawks

Cardinals at 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

49ers -1.5: "As good as the 49ers' offense has been, the reason they're winning games is because of the defense. The return of Robert Saleh has given the unit a huge boost: The 49ers have surrendered the sixth-fewest yards in the NFL this year. During the preseason, I picked the 49ers to win the NFC West and preseason me would punch present day me in the face if I picked against the 49ers here, so I'm going to have to roll with San Francisco. And no, I do NOT feel good about picking against a bird team. I'm already regretting it." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Niners over the Cardinals, 20-16. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at 49ers (-1.5) 49ers Cardinals 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Cowboys at Bears

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Cowboys -1.5: "Hand up. I took the cheese on the offseason hype surrounding the Bears and have some futures tickets in my back pocket that I'm not too proud of. They don't seem in sync whatsoever, and the struggles from Caleb Williams are alarming. So far this season, Williams' off-target throw rate of 18.5% is the third-highest among quarterbacks. While Dallas did just allow Russell Wilson to throw for 450 yards last week, there's a legitimate question of whether Williams can deliver the football accurately, even if he identifies holes in the Cowboys secondary. Meanwhile, the Cowboys offense is more than capable of putting up points, especially with Chicago now down star corner Jaylon Johnson due to injury." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Cowboys to defeat the Bears, 30-24. To see the rest of his picks, click here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Bears (-1.5) Bears Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bears Bears

Chiefs at Giants

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

When it comes to betting on games involving the New York Giants, there's no one better equipped than SportsLine expert R.J. White. He comes into "Sunday Night Footbal"l on a 46-22 roll (+2105) on Giants picks, and White has now zeroed in on this showdown with Kansas City. We can tell you that White is leaning Under the 44.5 total, but to find his spread pick, you'll need to go to SportsLine.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-6) at Giants Giants Giants Chiefs Chiefs Giants Giants Chiefs Chiefs

Lions at Ravens

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Ravens -6: "If you can get pressure on Goff, you can slow down the Lions' offense, but getting pressure on him could be difficult for a Ravens team that likely won't have Kyle Van Noy. The pass-rusher, who led the team in sacks last year, is dealing with a hamstring injury and most likely won't be playing, so that could open the door for Goff to have a huge night (Goff threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns in Week 2).

"Even if Goff goes off, I can't pick against the Ravens. Not only do they have an angry Henry, but they're also 18-2 straight up in their past 20 home prime-time games." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has Baltimore taking down Detroit, 41-31. To see all of his Week 3 picks, click here.



