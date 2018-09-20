NFL Week 3 picks: Bears dominate lifeless Cardinals, Vikings destroy Bills, more best bets

What a strange world we're living in.

Less than three weeks ago, the Oakland Raiders had Khalil Mack under team control for three more years and the Chicago Bears were entering the 2018 season without a dependable source of quarterback pressure. But on Sept. 1, the Bears managed to engineer a trade for Mack and just like that, a 27-year-old generational pass rusher was switching teams in a league that is inherently designed to prevent 27-year-old generational superstars from switching teams. As a result, the Chicago Bears are 1-1 after the first two weeks of the season (and should really be 2-0 if not for the sorcery of Aaron Rodgers), which marks the first time since Week 6 of the 2014 season that they're at .500, and they're entering their Week 3 contest against the Cardinals as six-point ROAD favorites.

It's a very, very ... Mack world, because I'm taking the Bears, on the road, against the Cardinals, to cover.

About that Mack acquisition. Since joining the Bears, even though he's hardly in complete game-shape, which is preventing him from continuing his first-half explosions deep into the second half, he's outproduced the entire Raiders defense by racking up two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a pick-six while setting up his teammates for countless other sacks due to the attention he draws. The Monsters of the Midway lead the league in sacks with 10. Eight different players have contributed to the cause. Mack makes everyone better. Akiem Hicks, an incredible force, is suddenly the second source of pressure opposing defenses have to worry about. Leonard Floyd, who has always boasted elite pass rusher potential, is now the third option. And so on.

It's all because of Mack, who joined a defense that was already pretty good to begin with. His arrival turned them into a legitimate monster.

This Bears defense is going to have its way against the Cardinals, a team that's scored six total points to this point in the season. For context, consider the Bears' defense has scored two touchdowns entirely on their own. Which means, yes, the Bears' defense is outscoring the Cardinals' offense this season.

Picking the Bears to win a road game by more than six points isn't easy. Their offense remains a work in progress, with second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky slowly developing in a new offense with new playmakers around him. But that defense, oh that defense. That defense is good enough to stymie the Cardinals, who are still starting Sam Bradford.

With the first of my best bets this week, I'm taking the Bears. So long as it avoids injuries, the defense should continue to improve because Mack and Roquan Smith (who missed all of training camp) aren't even in total game-shape yet. But I'm also expecting the offense to take a step forward this week. Trubisky is actually completing a high percentage of his passes (just under 70 percent), but he's missing the easy downfield throws that Matt Nagy has drawn up. The Bears' offense just needs to take a marginal step forward for them to beat the Cardinals by more than a touchdown.

What a weird world we're living in. The .500 Bears are favored by six points on the road. I'm taking them. And I don't feel horrible about it.

Last week: 4-1

This year: 8-2

All odds via SportsLine

Bears (-6) at Cardinals

See above. But to make one final point, the Bears have scored more points on their opening drives this year than the Cardinals have scored all year long.

Bears’ opening drives this year:



10 plays, 86 yards, TD

9 plays, 96 yards, TD — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) September 18, 2018

For the Cardinals to beat the Bears, they'll need to get superstar David Johnson more involved. Johnson's the most versatile offensive player in football, because he's a running back who's actually capable of running the kind of routes that receivers run. He entered the season with insane ambitions -- 1,000 yards as both a runner and pass catcher -- but he's totaled 118 yards and one touchdown from scrimmage so far.

The Cardinals are now talking about using Johnson more out of the slot. Why it took them this long to figure that out is beyond me.

That's how bad the Bills are. They lost to the Ravens by 44 points at home with Nathan Peterman. With rookie Josh Allen, they lost to the Chargers by 11 points at home. Now, they have to go into hostile Minnesota to take on a legitimate Super Bowl contender. It's going to be a bloodbath.

The Bills' offensive line, which is ranked second to last in pass protection (per Football Outsiders), isn't going to be able to protect Allen against arguably the league's most complete defense. There will be sacks. And there will be wildly errant passes that the Vikings will have a chance to snag. Meanwhile, the Bills' only quality skill-position player, LeSean McCoy, might not be able to play due to a rib injury.

Vikings, one of the league's best teams, blow out the Bills, the worst team in football.

Saints (+3) at Falcons

The Saints were my Super Bowl pick before the season, and they've spent the first two weeks making me regret it. They got torn up by Fitz Tragic Magic and the Buccaneers at home in Week 1 and then would've lost to the Browns at home if the Browns had any semblance of competency.

Except, in my picks last week, I declared that I was done betting on the Falcons. That didn't work so well for me when the Falcons beat the Panthers by seven, but the Saints are getting three points here. I think they're the better team. And I think they're going to make the Falcons feel the absences of safety Keanu Neal and linebacker Deion Jones, two guys who are tasked with tracking down running backs coming out of the backfield. The Saints have Alvin Kamara.

Close game, but Saints pull out a win. The Falcons are just too banged up right now.

49ers at Chiefs (over 56.5)

Hell, the Chiefs might score 57 points entirely on their own. I've made it no secret that I've fallen head over heels for Patrick Mahomes, who is everything I've ever wanted in a quarterback operating in an offense that looks like the one I try to run in "Madden," except the Chiefs have managed to run that offense better in real life than I do in a video-game. Mahomes is on pace for 80 touchdown passes, by the way. He won't get to 80, obviously, but this isn't the game that regression shows up.

And then there's the fact that the Chiefs' defense stinks. I might just start taking the over in every Chiefs game regardless of who they're playing.

This week, they get the 49ers at home. I'm admittedly pretty low on the 49ers, because I don't see what everyone else sees in Jimmy Garoppolo. But expect Kyle Shanahan to scheme up some easy throws and easy points against a bad defense. If you like points, this will be a fun one to watch.

5. Dolphins (-3) vs. Raiders

The Raiders just traveled to Denver. Now, they have to fly across the country to Miami. Back to back road games is never easy. Back to back road games for a bad team like the Raiders is even harder.

Don't look now, but the Dolphins are doing what they did during Adam Gase's first season with Ryan Tannehill in 2016: winning close games. The Dolphins have opened up their season with two straight wins during which they've outscored their competition by 15 total points. Strangely, the Dolphins are the top-ranked defense by DVOA right now. That probably won't last, but what's important about this matchup is that Derek Carr struggles against pressure and the Dolphins have defensive end Robert Quinn.

Oh, and by the way, in 15 games with Gase, Tannehilll has now completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 3,393 yards, 23 touchdowns, 14 picks, and a 94.8 passer rating. The Dolphins are 10-5 in those games. By the end of Week 3, we'll have a full season's worth of data on the the Gase-Tannehill partnership and given the state of the Raiders' defense, I think those numbers will look even better than they do today.

This game will be close, but the Dolphins are the better team (they're first in the AFC East!) and they're at home.