NFL Week 3 picks: Cowboys fall, Bengals cover and more of Pete Prisco's best bets

It wasn't quite a 5-0 record in Week 2 of my Best Bets, but going 3-2 is major progress. I will take it.

Now it's time to do even better as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest. It's time to get a 5-0 record, and then keep it going.

There are a lot of interesting games this week, games I really liked, but I narrowed it down to five that I will take. I flirted with taking the Washington Redskins +3 against the Oakland Raiders at home and the Atlanta Falcons -3 against the Detroit Lions , but passed for five others.

Here they are:

Indianapolis Colts +1 vs. Cleveland Browns

I just can't buy into the Browns being a favorite on the road. That's especially true since they are playing consecutive road games. The Colts aren't good, but there is no way they should be dogs here. They will win the game outright.

Denver Broncos -3 at Buffalo Bills

I initially thought I might lean to the home team, but after watching Denver's defensive showing against the Dallas Cowboys , I see them following the same script here. They will choke off LeSean McCoy ability to run and dare Tyrod Taylor to take his chances against their secondary. That won't work for Buffalo. The Broncos defense gets the cover here.

Los Angeles Chargers +3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This is desperation time for the Chargers, who are better than their 0-2 record indicates. The Chiefs are playing good football, but the pass rush of the Philadelphia Eagles seemed to rattle them some last week. The Chargers can rush the passer. Look for that to be the big difference here. Upset special.

Cincinnati Bengals +8.5 at Green Bay Packers

The Bengals haven't scored a point, but Green Bay is hurting and the Bengals will keep this close with the defense. The change in coordinators will help the Cincinnati offense, and Andy Dalton can't be as bad as he's been. The Bengals won't win the game, but they will keep it close.

Arizona Cardinals +3 vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys are playing consecutive road games and facing a team playing its home opener. That's never a good combination. The Cowboys have secondary issues, which will help get Carson Palmer going here. Cardinals win it outright.