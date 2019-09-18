NFL Week 3 picks, odds: Browns get exposed by Rams, Colts show resiliency over Falcons

The football gods flexed their power in Week 2 by Thanos-snapping a few quarterbacks out of existence.

Ben Roethlisberger's season is caput, Drew Brees is slated to miss significant time as he undergoes thumb surgery, Cam Newton re-aggravated his foot injury and Eli Manning has been benched by the Giants for Daniel Jones.

This reshuffling of signal callers in the league has certainly made the picks that much more interesting as we enter this latest slate of games, but has also given a more clearer view of the contenders throughout the NFL at this point.

As we set to open up with the legendary Thursday Night Football showdown of Titans-Jaguars, here are my picks for Week 3.

Titans (1-1) at Jaguars (0-2)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Point spread: Titans, -1.5

Why does it feel like we get Titans-Jags on Thursday night like three times a year? Anyways, the Jaguars are coming into this contest after falling to the Texans in Week 2. While they couldn't pick up the win, they did a solid job at keeping Deshaun Watson at bay which should give the front seven confidence going up against Marcus Mariota. The most interesting man in the known universe in Jaguars' Gardner Minshew continued to show positive flashes in the loss.

Really, this game will be won on the ground with either Leonard Fournette or Derrick Henry as both clubs have struggled against the run in the first two weeks. I'm giving that nod to Fournette this time around as the Titans have allowed the seventh most rushing yards to this point in the season.

The pick: Jaguars 20-14 over Titans

Saints (1-1) at Seahawks (2-0)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks, -4

The Saints were handed a crushing blow with quarterback Drew Brees having to undergo thumb surgery. With him on the sideline for the foreseeable future, Teddy Bridgewater now takes the reins under center and has the tough task of traveling to Seattle to face the Seahawks. When he came in under duress for Brees against the Rams, Bridgewater didn't exactly look ready to light the world on fire, completing just 17 of 30 passing for 165 yards. Seattle is allowing 23 points per-game through the first two weeks, but has consistently found ways to win. This has the makings to be a pretty hostile environment for Bridgewater, a situation that I don't see him overcoming on Sunday.

The pick: Seahawks 27-17 over Saints

Rams (2-0) at Browns (1-1)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Rams, -3

The Browns didn't prove much with their win over the New York Jets on Monday night as they were facing a third-string quarterback for the large majority of the contest. Baker Mayfield hasn't taken the leap that many expected to this point and it's hard to to be impressed by the 3-points allowed by the Cleveland defense against New York when factoring in the competition. The fact that Tennessee lost to the Colts in Week 2 makes that 43-13 thumping of the Browns that much more concerning for the AFC North squad. Los Angeles, meanwhile, will be the toughest test they'll face all year and it doesn't look like they'll be up for it on primetime.

The pick: Rams 30-10 over Browns

Bears (1-1) at Redskins (0-2)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Bears, -4

Despite being 0-2, the Redskins have been able to hang around in both of their contests this season as quarterback Case Keenum has completed 69.1% of his passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns over two games. Chicago's defense has regressed some from last year's shutdown pace, but this will still be Keenum's toughest opponent yet. As long as he can continue to keep the ball out of defenders' hands, the Redskins should be able to make things interesting, especially with his fellow quarterback in Chicago's Mitch Trubisky limiting the Bears' ceiling.

The pick: Redskins 21-17 over Bears

Falcons (1-1) at Colts (1-1)

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts, -1.5

It's obviously early, but this feels like a pretty important game for the Falcons. After coming off a dramatic win over the Eagles, Atlanta can either continue the narrative of their inconsistency with a dud against the Colts or they can take that momentum from the win over Philly and go over .500 on the year. Indy, meanwhile, has shown nice resolve in the wake of Andrew Luck's retirement and are enjoying their home opener on Sunday. Jacoby Brissett hasn't lit it up, but he's been solid for the Colts. Matt Ryan, meanwhile, has five interceptions on the year already after having just seven all last season. If he continues to turn the ball over, that may give enough mojo to the Colts to get to 2-1.

The pick: Colts 24-14 over Falcons

The rest of the bunch

Packers 28-10 over Broncos

Lions 17-14 over Eagles

Chiefs 27-20 over Ravens

Bills 24-9 over Bengals

Vikings 24-14 over Raiders

Patriots 33-0 over Jets

Cowboys 34-10 over Dolphins

Giants 20-14 over Buccaneers

Cardinals 21-17 over Panthers

Texans 28-16 over Chargers

49ers 27-10 over Steelers

Picks record

Straight up: 20-11-1

Against the spread: 15-16-1