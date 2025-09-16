Somebody asked me the other day if the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty is over.

Yeah, right.

The 0-2 start is cause for concern, but the Chiefs will find their way out of the hole. It's not like they didn't just go toe-to-toe with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, a game they might have won if Travis Kelce actually caught the football for what should have been a touchdown and a 17-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

As it turned out, the Eagles intercepted the Kelce drop and turned it into a touchdown that led to a 20-17 victory that has the Chiefs 0-2 for the first time since 2014. It's also the first time Patrick Mahomes has lost three straight games since his college days at Texas Tech.

So, the cause for concern is understandable. But let's look at it deeper. The Chiefs lost a close one to the Chargers in Brazil and then did little on offense against the Eagles and still were in it in the fourth quarter.

0-2 isn't as bad as it looks.

What is bad is the lack of playmakers they have on the offense for Mahomes. They don't scare anybody.

But there might be good news this week. Speedy receiver Xavier Worthy could be back against the New York Giants, and Rashee Rice will be back in four weeks.

The Chiefs have to hold on until then. That will put more pressure on the defense to play like it did Sunday and for Mahomes and Kelce and whoever else is on the field to do enough to score more points.

Kansas City started at No. 4 in my Power Rankings this season, but now has fallen out of the top 10. The Eagles remain in the top spot.

I think the Chiefs will find a way to turn it around. With Andy Reid as head coach and Mahomes at quarterback, doesn't it seem like they always do?

The dynasty isn't dead. It's just in the ER for a bit, but my opinion is that they will be back to health in a big way come mid-October.