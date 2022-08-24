The final week of the NFL preseason has some intrigue as teams begin the process of finalizing their 53-man rosters, with players on the roster bubble having one final opportunity to prove they deserve to be taking home a regular season game check. These storylines are what makes the final week of the exhibition slate so compelling.

A few quarterback battles are also going down to the wire, as Kenny Pickett is showing the Pittsburgh Steelers why he should start over Mitchell Trubisky. Geno Smith and Drew Lock are still battling for the Seattle Seahawks job, getting one final opportunity to win the position Friday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Two nationally televised games are on the preseason slate. Amazon Prime Video will make its broadcasting debut Thursday night, when the San Francisco 49ers facing the Houston Texans. CBS will also televise its lone preseason game, capping off the exhibition schedule when the Detroit Lions face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The regular season is just over two weeks away, and fans will get another full dose of football this week before the games count. Below, find out when your team plays -- along with any games of interest this weekend.

Games in bold are nationally televised. NFL Network games can be streamed on FuboTV.