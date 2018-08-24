NFL Week 3 preseason scores, schedule, updates: Nick Foles, Eagles' offense continue to sputter

Week 3 is considered the dress rehearsal for the regular season, which is now just 14 days away. And while Tyrod Taylor got the start for the Browns -- and, as coach Hue Jackson has been saying for months, remains atop the depth chart for the foreseeable future -- the Eagles' quarterback situation is less certain.

Carson Wentz is the starter when he's healthy, but he's in the final stages of recovery from an ACL injury he suffered late last season. There's no guarantee he'll be on the field in two weeks' time, though backup Nick Foles, who led the team to a Super Bowl title nearly seven months ago, will get the nod against the Browns despite injuring his shoulder against the Patriots last week.

If you're jonesing for regular-season football, Week 3 of the preseason is as close as you'll get in August.

Scores, schedule

Thursday

Philadelphia at Cleveland (GameTracker)

Friday

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET, CBS (GameTracker)

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Saturday

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m. ET, CBS (GameTracker)

Sunday

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m. ET, FOX (GameTracker)

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Foles, Eagles' first-team offense continue to struggle

Nick Foles may be the defending Super Bowl MVP after leading the Eagles over the Patriots in February, but this preseason he's looked every bit the replacement-level quarterback he has been for much of his career. And the rest of the offense has been just as mediocre. The first six drives of the game against the Browns went like this: Turnover on downs, safety ...

Fumble ...

Genard Avery with the sack and Emmanuel Ogbah on the recovery!



Our 🏈! #PHIvsCLE pic.twitter.com/Qn1WplLzDC — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 24, 2018

Interception ...

Fumble...

And a red-zone interception ...

Foles should have been intercepted on the Eagles' first drive too, after throwing late to the sidelines following three completions to open the game.

The Eagles first-team offense had trouble finding points in the first half, which has been a recurring theme; the unit didn't score in the first two preseason games either. Meanwhile, the Browns defense, which was worst in the league in takeaways last season, had four in the first half against the defending champs.

By halftime, coach Doug Pederson was asked by FOX's Erin Andrews if he would play Foles in the third quarter in the hopes of seeing some improvement.

"No, I'm done," Peterson said. "I've seen enough."

Asked what was wrong with Foles, Peterson added, "I don't know. It's very disappointing. He was calm before the game, I thought he'd settle in."

That clearly didn't happen.

The Eagles have made it clear that they won't rush Carson Wentz back onto the field, which could realistically mean we won't see him until Week 2 or 3 of the regular season. Just something to keep in mind as Foles and this offense continue to stumble their way through August.

Injuries mar Browns' first half

Browns coach Hue Jackson has made it clear for months that Tyrod Taylor would be the starting quarterback when the regular season begins but that plan looked to be out the window when Taylor suffered a left hand injury late in the first quarter. Listed as questionable by the team, Taylor returned to the sidelines early in the second quarter, and returned to the game after two series with Baker Mayfield under center. Read more about the injury here.

Starting right tackle Chris Hubbard, signed this offseason from Pittsburgh, also was injured in the first half but like Taylor, he returned to the game.

Meanwhile, rookie cornerback Denzel Ward's evening ended on the first drive. The fourth-overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft injured his back while making a tackle on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.