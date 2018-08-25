NFL Week 3 preseason scores, schedule, updates: Pat Mahomes, Chiefs' offense shine, defense flops

Week 3 of the preseason is typically when teams play their starters for the first half, and sometimes even a few series into the third quarter. But not every coach has subscribed to that strategy in 2018; Aaron Rodgers didn't see the field on Friday night and Derek Carr led a single drive before heading for the bench.

It's more of the same Saturday as the Bears rest many of their starters, including second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. But there are still plenty of reasons to tune in; Chicago faces Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes, who has a chance to be one of the NFL's most exciting your passers this season. In Los Angeles, the upstart Rams host the Texans (by the way, they're our favorites to win the AFC South) and Deshaun Watson, who is close to 100 percent after suffering an ACL injury last November. And across town, the Chargers face the Saints, where rookie first-rounder Marcus Davenport will make his preseason debut.

You can check out the updates, highlights and scores from Thursday's and Friday's games right here. Meanwhile, just keep scrolling to follow all of Saturday's action.

Scores, schedule

Saturday

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network (GameTracker)

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m. ET, CBS (GameTracker)

Sunday

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m. ET, FOX (GameTracker)

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Thursday recaps

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0 (box score)

Friday recaps

Denver 29, Washington 17 (box score)

Carolina 25, New England 14 (box score)

N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16 (box score)

Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30 (box score)

Minnesota 21, Seattle 20 (box score)

Oakland 13, Green Bay 6 (box score)

Patrick Mahomes continues to impress on Chiefs' first drive vs. Bears

There were some concerns this offseason when the Chiefs shipped Alex Smith to Washington and in the process elevated 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes to the top of the depth chart. Mahomes played in just one game as a rookie, a meaningless Week 17 matchup against the Broncos.

But if this preseason is any indication, the Chiefs' offense will be just fine under Mahomes' leadership. Last week, he was 8 of 12 for 138 yards and one absolutely absurd touchdown bomb, and on his first series Saturday against the Bears, he looked every bit the franchise quarterback the Chiefs envisioned when they drafted him.

Not hurting: Kansas City's offense is loaded. Tyreek Hill got things started with this 28-yard gain on the Chiefs' very first play.

Mahomes also targeted Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce on the five-play drive that culminated in a 19-yard touchdown throw to Kareem Hunt, who outran the Bears to the end zone.

Alex Smith consistently excelled in Andy Reid's offense even if he wasn't particularly flashy. Mahomes is 12 years younger than Smith and he's bound to make more mistakes, but his arm strength, athleticism and play-making abilities making him imminently more dangerous in an already explosive Chiefs' offense.

Chiefs' first-team defense struggling against Bears' backups

Meanwhile, the Chiefs' first-team defense has been terrible. Facing Chicago's second-team offense, Kansas City allowed touchdowns on the first two series. The first score came after a missed tackle in the backfield that allowed running back Benny Cunningham to walk into the end zone untouched.

And following a fourth-down penalty against the Chiefs that brought the Bears' offense back on the field on the second drive, backup Chase Daniel found Kevin White, who couldn't have been more open, for a 29-yard touchdown.

That grab put the finishing touches on a 9-play, 77-yard drive. White, the 2015 seventh overall pick, has played in just five games in three years due to injuries, but could be in line for a breakout season in Matt Nagy's offense if he can stay healthy.

Things didn't get any better as some of the Chiefs' starters were replaced on drive No. 3. Daniel, looking more like Jim McMahon than a career backup, led another touchdown drive, this one covering 91 yards in seven plays, 70 of which came courtesy of Javon Wims, who did this:

To set up this:

For an idea of just how bad it's been for the Chiefs, Daniel had a perfect 153.8 passer rating in the first quarter, which included just the first two scoring drives.