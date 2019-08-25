NFL Week 3 preseason updates, scores: Andrew Luck's shocking retirement overshadows games

The biggest news of the NFL offseason broke on Saturday night, as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his shocking retirement from the NFL after just seven seasons at the age of 29. Luck's news was so shocking that even the quarterback himself was shocked by the timing: he'd planned to tell his teammates of his intention to retire on Sunday, and then make an official announcement in a press conference.

Instead, the news broke during the middle of the Colts' Week 3 preseason game against the Chicago Bears. New starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the rest of the first team did not play, and despite Chad Kelly's best efforts (16-21, 209 yards, TD, INT), the Colts fell in that game 27-17.

Elsewhere on Saturday, the Vikings took on the Cardinals in an early-afternoon game, where both Dalvin Cook and Kyler Murray showed why so many people have such high hopes for them this season. The Texans got walloped 34-0 by the Cowboys in a clash of Texas teams, and also suffered a major injury. (More on that below.) Drew Brees and the Saints offense made quick work of the Jets defense in their short stint, and Teddy Bridgewater and the second team held on for a victory. Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes each did nice work in the Chiefs-49ers bout as well. The late games saw the Broncos take on the Rams and the Seahawks take on the Chargers.

All of this action obviously played second-fiddle to the Luck development, but that doesn't mean we weren't paying attention in order to bring you updates. Find all that below, in addition to the remainder of the Week 3 preseason schedule.

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Giants 25, Bengals 23 (box score)

Ravens 26 at Eagles 15 -- canceled early due to weather (box score)

Patriots 10, Panthers 3 (box score)

Redskins 19 at Falcons 7 (box score)

Dolphins 22, Jaguars 7 (box score)

Raiders 22, Packers 21 (box score)

Friday

Browns, 12, Buccaneers 13 (box score)

Bills 24, Lions 20 (box score)

Saturday

Cardinals 9, Vikings, 20 (box score)

Texans 0, Cowboys 34 (box score)

Bears 27, Colts 17 (box score)

Saints 28, Jets 13 (box score)

49ers 27, Chiefs 17 (box score)

Broncos at Rams, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Chargers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Sunday

Steelers at Titans, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Lamar Miller suffers gruesome injury

It's unwise to speculate on the severity of injuries until we get clear confirmation from the team, but if the video and subsequent reaction are any indication, the Houston Texans could be without running back Lamar Miller for a while. Miller's knee twisted awkwardly as he was taken to the ground by Cowboys defensive lineman Maliek Collins, and he remained down on the field until a cart was brought out to take him off.

Maliek Collins with a strong hit on Lamar Miller. Miller remains down on the field. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 24, 2019

Lamar Miller on the cart. pic.twitter.com/eENdRK0xow — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) August 24, 2019

You can see on the video of the play right here that Miller's knee bends in the wrong direction as it's struck by Collins' shoulder. This was the first appearance of the preseason for Miller, who was expected to share backfield duties with fellow former Miami Hurricane Duke Johnson, who was acquired via trade earlier this offseason. If Miller has to miss time, the Texans may have to look into bringing in a complement to Johnson, as they waived D'Onta Foreman earlier this offseason as well.

The Chiefs are back

It did not take long for the league's most explosive offense to find the end zone during their dress rehearsal game. After the 49ers failed to convert on fourth down, the Chiefs struck pay-dirt on their third play from scrimmage.

The Niners looked absolutely lost trying to defend the wheel route, which Damien Williams took to the house for a 62-yard score.

That's a perfect route. That's a perfect throw. That's a perfect cutback. That's a perfect drive. Mahomes stayed in the game for one more series because, well, reasons, and ended up completing 8 of 10 passes for 126 yards and the score. I think he's ready to roll.

Jimmy G gets back in a groove

Did everyone have fun freaking out about Jimmy Garoppolo for the past week? Did we get it all out of our system? As atrocious as the 49ers quarterback was last week against the Broncos (1-6, 0 yards, INT), he looked nearly as good against the Chiefs during his one half worth of work.

Garoppolo led three scoring drives, completing 14 of 20 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. The score was a beautifully-placed lob to running back Matt Breida down the left sideline on a wheel route. Breida laid out and made a terrific catch in the back of the end zone.

San Francisco added a couple field goals later in the half, tallying 13 points under Garoppolo's command. It was by no means a dominating performance, but the 49ers will take it after their starter looked so frustratingly bad during his prior preseason appearance.

Dalvin Cook proves RBs still matter

In a world where NFL running backs are under attack, Cook proves the right halfback can break open a game. He makes one cut here and then obliterates all would-be tacklers for an 85-yard touchdown. There's nothing more to see from Cook after this, and the Vikings will let him cool his jets for the remainder of the game against the Cardinals. When the Vikings brought over a zone-blocking run scheme this offseason, Cook was viewed as the perfect fit. The early signs suggest this is the case.

Kyler Murray shows off his NFL-ready deep ball

The headline going into the Cardinals' battle with the Vikings involved Murray being penalized for his pre-snap claps one week prior, but there have been no such fouls called thus far. What there has been, however, is Murray showing off his dual-threat skill set -- including some deep-ball accuracy as he places this toss right into the bread basket of wideout Damiere Byrd.