NFL Week 3 preseason updates, scores: Cam Newton injures foot, Daniel Jones delivers again

Week 3 of the preseason isn't the dress rehearsal week it used to be, but this is the closest glimpse of NFL teams playing first-teamers prior to the start of the regular season. Plenty of quarterback battles will be decided in Thursday's slate of games, namely the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the start for the Dolphins as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fitzpatrick, the leader in the clubhouse for the starting job, will see the majority of action with the first-team starters in the nationally televised contest. Josh Rosen, the former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, had extensive first-team snaps in Week 2.

Colt McCoy is still out for the Redskins (foot), meaning Case Keenum and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins are the last two standing for the starting quarterback job. Keenum is the front-runner for the job, but Haskins still has a shot at claiming the throne.

Keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for updates on those games and all of Thursday's preseason slate. In addition to highlights from Week 3 action, you can view the entire schedule for Week 3 of the preseason below. If your favorite team isn't on national television in the coming weeks, remember to check your local listings because games that aren't being televised nationally are generally still televised in each team's local market and available for streaming on fuboTV (Try for free).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Giants 25, Bengals 23 (box score)

Ravens at Eagles, (GameTracker)

Panthers at Patriots, (GameTracker)

Redskins at Falcons, (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Dolphins, (GameTracker)

Packers at Raiders, (GameTracker)

Friday

Browns at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Bills at Lions, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday

Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)

Texans at Cowboys, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)

Bears at Colts, 7 p.m.

Saints at Jets, 7:30 p.m.

49ers at Chiefs, 8 p.m.

Broncos at Rams, 9 p.m.

Seahawks at Chargers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday

Steelers at Titans, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Cam Newton forced out with ankle injury

Maybe there's something to teams keeping most of their starters out of the preseason, including Week 3, because the Panthers will enter the final week of the exhibition schedule with Cam Newton on the mend. After an offseason spent recovering from shoulder surgery, which followed a 2018 season plagued by an ailing arm, the former NFL MVP was forced out of Thursday's game against the Patriots after suffering a separate injury to his foot. New England kept the blitzes coming on Newton early in the exhibition action, and the team announced shortly after his departure that he would not return. Newton sitting out the remainder of the contest could easily be precautionary, but either way, it's not an encouraging sign for Panthers fans.

Daniel Jones delivers another efficient outing

"Danny Dimes" came into Week 3 of the preseason as the Giants' biggest star (imagine telling people that in April), and while his counterpart, Eli Manning, made the highlight reel for an attempted run block (yes, for real; see below), it'll be hard not to keep talking up the first-round rookie after yet another efficient showing on Thursday night. While Jones didn't throw a touchdown against the Bengals, he completed all but two of his 11 passes on the evening, finishing with 141 yards and some nice touch on some of his deeper balls.

Eli has been nearly as effective numbers-wise over the course of preseason, but Jones has gotten the job done more often and in surprisingly poised fashion. How soon until Giants fans start calling for his name?

Rashan Gary carted off in Canada

Hours after the Raiders and Packers agreed to play with 80 yards of field in Winnipeg due to concerns over the turf conditions at IG Field, Green Bay may have lost one of its top rookies due in part to the polarizing surface. Linebacker Rashan Gary was carted off the field and into the locker room after colliding with another player in the second quarter of Thursday's game, becoming the third Packer to be removed from the matchup with an injury. Gary had previously been battling a shoulder ailment and had limped off the field earlier in the game, but Green Bay all but acknowledged concerns about the field's safety prior to the start of the game by sitting 33 different players.

Josh McCown comes in hot out of retirement

A week ago, the 40-year-old former New York Jets backup was retired. On Thursday night, McCown was changing calls at the line and leading a handful of second-half scoring drives for the Eagles. Summoned off the street after Philly lost Carson Wentz's new backup, Nate Sudfeld, to a broken wrist, the journeyman looked right at home at Lincoln Financial Field, following up just three practices on Doug Pederson's squad with a big -- and productive -- dose of action against Baltimore. Helping the Eagles cut a three-score deficit to 11 points in the third quarter, he opened 17 of 24 for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns -- with rookie wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (104 yards) a favorite target.

Trace McSorley carves up Eagles defense

Lamar Jackson did not suit up for Thursday's "dress rehearsal" in Philadelphia, but the Ravens hardly took a step back at quarterback, where sixth-round rookie and former Penn State standout Trace McSorley led Baltimore to a 26-0 first-half lead against the Eagles. Twelve Philly penalties certainly aided the Ravens' efforts, but the 6-foot first-year signal-caller looked calm as could be on the Lincoln Financial Field grass, finishing the first two quarters 16 of 24 for 203 yards and two well-thrown touchdowns, including a perfectly lobbed deep ball to Michael Floyd.

That TD pass from @McSorley_IX to @MichaelMFloyd was a thing of beauty. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9saOEfVRC1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 23, 2019

McSorley was reportedly nowhere near as effective against the Eagles' defense during this week's joint training camp practices, so his Thursday night performance should be a confidence booster -- even if it came against mostly backups.

Packers, Raiders playing on an 80-yard field

Playing a special preseason game with the Packers across the border, the Raiders expressed concern over the field conditions at Winnipeg's IG Field on Thursday night, and as a result, Oakland and Green Bay agreed to square off on just 80 yards of the field. The concerns stemmed from the stadium's recent relocation of Canadian Football League goalposts, per NFL.com, and prompted both sides to forgo kickoffs in favor of starting possessions at the 25-yard line.

Eli closes out preseason with ... a block?

Daniel Jones has been the talk of New York this preseason, dropping dimes after an offseason in which his arrival at No. 6 overall in the 2019 draft was widely ridiculed. But Eli Manning closed out his preseason work trying to steal the spotlight -- in the running game. The longtime Giants starter went 4 for 8 through the air to finish 9 of 13 this preseason, but his Week 3 vs. the Bengals will most be remembered for the block -- or attempt at a block -- he pulled off during a Wayne Gallman carry.

Eli Manning getting out on the lead block 😳#NYGvsCIN pic.twitter.com/9shzQdzpnf — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2019

Wentz unlikely to play a single preseason snap

A number of teams around the league opted to rest starters for Thursday night's "dress rehearsals," and while the Eagles trotted out a few Week 1 regulars against the Ravens, quarterback Carson Wentz was not among them. The former Pro Bowler declared this week that he's ready to play after missing parts of the last two seasons with injuries, but coach Doug Pederson instead went with No. 3 QB candidate Cody Kessler to open Thursday's game, increasing the chances that Wentz won't take a single preseason snap before taking the field in 2019.