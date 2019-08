NFL Week 3 preseason updates, scores: Can Kyler Murray clap back at NFL in dress rehearsal?

Week 3 of the preseason isn't the dress rehearsal week it used to be, but it's probably the closest glimpse of NFL teams playing first-teamers we'll get prior to the start of the regular season.

On Thursday night, Ryan Fitzpatrick got the start for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars while competing with Josh Rosen for his team's open quarterback job, while Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins got both reps fighting for the Washington Redskins' QB spot with Colt McCoy (foot) still sidelined. Daniel Jones, meanwhile, continued to shine despite seemingly being firmly entrenched behind Eli Manning in New York.

The slate of games on Friday evening were a bit of a mixed bag, with injury concerns darkening the room for both the Lions and the Bills. It was the latter claiming victory in a close contest, but they suffered two blows to their secondary with cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace leaving the game early with injuries. For the Lions, seeing starting linebacker Jarrad Davis carted off sends a very cold chill down the team's spine, and although Wallace did return for the Bills -- White and Davis are both slated for more tests to determine the extent of their leg injuries. White did leave the field under his own power, though, which is a potentially good sign for Buffalo.

Meanwhile, the Browns and Bucs were locked in a defensive battle that led to head coach Freddie Kitchens deeming Cleveland's 12-point output unacceptable, although he was quite pleased to see quarterback Jameis Winston and Co. hit a total of 12 times with seven of those being sacks. The two teams returned defensive serve for 60 minutes, but it was the Buccaneers escaping with the one-point victory on a night where offense-thirsty fans left just as parched as when they arrived.

Below you can relive all the top action, highlights and headlines from Saturday's Week 3 battles (be sure to keep coming back for the latest updates).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Giants 25, Bengals 23 (box score)

Ravens 26 at Eagles 15 -- canceled early due to weather (box score)

Patriots 10, Panthers 3 (box score)

Redskins 19 at Falcons 7 (box score)

Dolphins 22, Jaguars 7 (box score)

Raiders 22, Packers 21 (box score)

Friday

Browns, 12, Buccaneers 13 (box score)

Bills 24, Lions 20 (box score)

Saturday

Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)

Texans at Cowboys, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)

Bears at Colts, 7 p.m.

Saints at Jets, 7:30 p.m.

49ers at Chiefs, 8 p.m.

Broncos at Rams, 9 p.m.

Seahawks at Chargers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday

Steelers at Titans, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Will Kyler Murray clap back in the dress rehearsal?

If you're still waiting for the Cardinals to unleash their first-overall pick in this year's preseason, you might get your wish when the team visits the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon.

In the Cardinals' first two games to begin August, Murray has been treated like a regular-season-starter-to-come, and the usual format of NFL teams is to allow more playing time in the third preseason game for first-teamers as sort of a tune-up for the rapidly-approaching season opener. More and more clubs are beginning to take the opposite approach, but it still feels like the Cardinals could benefit from giving Murray another -- and more extensive -- opportunity to acclimate to the league. That isn't simply speaking on reading defenses and honing his timing with wideouts and tight ends, but also in trying to figure out what the NFL is attempting to do with the legislation of his pre-snap hand clap.

In the Cardinals' 17-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Murray's clap drew several flags, leaving him and first-year NFL coach Kliff Kingsbury yet another item to tweak before Week 1.