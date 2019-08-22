NFL Week 3 preseason updates, scores: Key quarterback battles for Dolphins, Redskins expected to be decided

Week 3 of the preseason isn't the dress rehearsal week it used to be, but this is the closest glimpse of NFL teams playing first team starters prior to the start of the regular season. Plenty of quarterback battles will be decided in Thursday's slate of games, namely the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the start for the Dolphins as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8 p.m., Fox). Fitzpatrick, the leader in the clubhouse for the starting job, will see the majority of action with the first-team starters in the nationally televised contest. Josh Rosen, the former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, had extensive first-team snaps in Week 2.

Colt McCoy is still out for the Redskins (foot), meaning Case Keenum and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins are the last two standing for the starting quarterback job. Keenum is the front-runner for the job, but Haskins still has a shot at claiming the throne.

Keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for updates on those games and all of Thursday's preseason slate. In addition to highlights from Week 3 action, you can view the entire schedule for Week 3 of the preseason below. If your favorite team isn't on national television in the coming weeks, remember to check your local listings because games that aren't being televised nationally are generally still televised in each team's local market and available for streaming on fuboTV (Try for free).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Giants at Bengals, 7 p.m.

Ravens at Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Panthers at Patriots, 7:30 p.m.

Redskins at Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Jaguars at Dolphins, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Packers at Raiders, 8 p.m. (in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

Friday

Browns at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Bills at Lions, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday

Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)

Texans at Cowboys, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)

Bears at Colts, 7 p.m.

Saints at Jets, 7:30 p.m.

49ers at Chiefs, 8 p.m.

Broncos at Rams, 9 p.m.

Seahawks at Chargers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday

Steelers at Titans, 8 p.m. (NBC)