NFL Week 3 preseason updates, scores: Key quarterback battles for Dolphins, Redskins expected to be decided
Updates and analysis from the opening night of Week 3 of the preseason
Week 3 of the preseason isn't the dress rehearsal week it used to be, but this is the closest glimpse of NFL teams playing first team starters prior to the start of the regular season. Plenty of quarterback battles will be decided in Thursday's slate of games, namely the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the start for the Dolphins as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (8 p.m., Fox). Fitzpatrick, the leader in the clubhouse for the starting job, will see the majority of action with the first-team starters in the nationally televised contest. Josh Rosen, the former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, had extensive first-team snaps in Week 2.
Colt McCoy is still out for the Redskins (foot), meaning Case Keenum and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins are the last two standing for the starting quarterback job. Keenum is the front-runner for the job, but Haskins still has a shot at claiming the throne.
Keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for updates on those games and all of Thursday's preseason slate. In addition to highlights from Week 3 action, you can view the entire schedule for Week 3 of the preseason below. If your favorite team isn't on national television in the coming weeks, remember to check your local listings because games that aren't being televised nationally are generally still televised in each team's local market and available for streaming on fuboTV (Try for free).
Scores and schedule
Thursday
Giants at Bengals, 7 p.m.
Ravens at Eagles, 7:30 p.m.
Panthers at Patriots, 7:30 p.m.
Redskins at Falcons, 7:30 p.m.
Jaguars at Dolphins, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Packers at Raiders, 8 p.m. (in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
Friday
Browns at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. (NFL Network)
Bills at Lions, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Saturday
Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)
Texans at Cowboys, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)
Bears at Colts, 7 p.m.
Saints at Jets, 7:30 p.m.
49ers at Chiefs, 8 p.m.
Seahawks at Chargers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)
Sunday
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raiders vs. Packers odds, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
-
Jaguars vs. Dolphins odds, expert picks
Legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg enters the 2019 NFL season on a hot streak.
-
How Steelers extended Big Ben's career
Eleven years after first thinking about hanging 'em up, Big Ben is now considering playing...
-
Elliott, Gordon holdouts very different
There are more than a few reasons talks are progressing in Dallas, but falling apart in Los...
-
McCaffrey's workload to be monitored
McCaffrey had 326 touches last season in his second year in the NFL
-
49ers to use Jimmy G more in next game
Get ready to see a whole lot of Jimmy G