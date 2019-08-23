NFL Week 3 preseason updates, scores: Lions' starting linebacker Jarrad Davis carted to locker room

Week 3 of the preseason isn't the dress rehearsal week it used to be, but it's probably the closest glimpse of NFL teams playing first-teamers we'll get prior to the start of the regular season.

On Thursday night, Ryan Fitzpatrick got the start for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars while competing with Josh Rosen for his team's open quarterback job, while Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins got both reps fighting for the Washington Redskins' QB spot with Colt McCoy (foot) still sidelined. Daniel Jones, meanwhile, continued to shine despite seemingly being firmly entrenched behind Eli Manning in New York.

Friday night's preseason action will feature Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns heading to Tampa Bay to take on Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers. And while Lions head coach Matt Patricia was noncommittal about quarterback Matthew Stafford's status for Friday's matchup with the visiting Bills, Stafford did take the field Friday night to face Buffalo's formidable defense.

Below you can relive all the top action, highlights and headlines from Friday's Week 3 action (be sure to keep coming back for the latest updates).

In addition, you can view the entire schedule for Week 3 of the preseason below. If your favorite team isn't on national television in the coming weeks, remember to check your local listings because games that aren't being televised nationally are generally still televised in each team's local market and available for streaming on fuboTV (Try for free).

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Giants 25, Bengals 23 (box score)

Ravens 26 at Eagles 15 -- cancelled early due to weather (box score)

Patriots 10, Panthers 3 (box score)

Redskins 19 at Falcons 7, (box score)

Dolphins 22, Jaguars 7 (box score)

Raiders 22, Packers 21 (box score)

Friday

Browns at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. (Game Tracker)

Bills at Lions, 8 p.m. (Game Tracker)

Saturday

Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)

Texans at Cowboys, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)

Bears at Colts, 7 p.m.

Saints at Jets, 7:30 p.m.

49ers at Chiefs, 8 p.m.

Broncos at Rams, 9 p.m.

Seahawks at Chargers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday

Steelers at Titans, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Lions suffer early injury scare

Jarrad Davis, one of the Lions' starting inside linebackers, was carted off the field during the opening minutes of Friday's preseason game. Davis appears to have suffered an injury to his right leg. Davis, the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, recorded 100 tackles and six sacks during the 2018 season. Davis went down on the Lions' first defensive possession when his teammate and fellow linebacker Devon Kennard fell on the back of his leg. He was helped off the field by the training staff, and later helped from the bench to the cart. The Lions have since ruled his return to the game doubtful. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.