The NFL is running full steam ahead through the 2025 regular season, with Week 3 already underway with the Buffalo Bills defeating the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The ramifications of that contest are quite vast, with Miami falling to 0-3, further questioning the job security of head coach Mike McDaniel, as well as highlighting the turnover issues surrounding Tua Tagovailoa. Meanwhile, Buffalo continues to look like a legit Super Bowl contender.

But what about the other 30 teams that have yet to kick off? What's in store for them in Week 3, and what should folks know before the action unfolds? That's where we come in. Below, this cheat sheet will be your one-stop shop for everything you need to know surrounding Week 3, ranging from the top storylines, games of the week and some betting and fantasy advice.

Notable Week 3 storylines

Which teams get their first win and which suffer their first loss?

This is a massive week for a handful of clubs, particularly those who are still seeking their first victory of 2025. In all, there are nine teams (excluding the Dolphins, who already played), who enter Week 3 at 0-2:

Jets (at Buccaneers)

Browns (vs. Packers)

Texans (at Jaguars)

Titans (vs. Colts)

Chiefs (at Giants)

Giants (vs. Chiefs)

Bears (vs. Cowboys)

Saints (at Seahawks)

Panthers (vs. Falcons)

The three teams that stand out from this bunch are the Chiefs, Texans, and Bears. They each had playoff buzz entering the season, and Kansas City and Houston were each the betting favorite to win its respective division. Since 2020, when the NFL went to a 14-team playoff system, no team has made the playoffs after dropping its first three games. With that in mind, this is a monumental week for these clubs, who'll be throwing the kitchen sink at their Week 3 matchup in order to cling to postseason hopes.

On the flip side, nine teams are 2-0 (excluding the Bills, who played Thursday):

Bengals (at Vikings)

Indianapolis Colts (at Titans)

Chargers (vs. Broncos)

Eagles (vs. Rams)

Packers (at Browns)

Buccaneers (vs. Jets)

49ers (vs. Cardinals)

Cardinals (at 49ers)

Rams (at Eagles)

At least two of these teams will be 3-0 by the end of the weekend, as we have a couple squaring off against one another: Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia and Arizona vs. San Francisco. Since the NFL switched to its 14-team playoff format in 2020, teams that began the year 3-0 made the playoffs 86.4% of the time.

QB injuries

One thing you'll notice in Week 3 is that there are a lot of backups lining up under center. Injuries have ravaged the quarterback position through the first two weeks. Most notably, the Bengals will be starting Jake Browning after Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury that is scheduled to sideline him for the next three months. On top of Burrow, Justin Fields (concussion) and J.J. McCarthy (high ankle sprain) have also been ruled out of Week 3.

Here's a look at all the injury situations at quarterback for Week 3, along with the corresponding backup:

Team Starter Injury Week 3 status Backup Bengals Joe Burrow Turf toe Out (placed on IR) Jake Browning Vikings J.J. McCarthy High ankle sprain Out (2-4 weeks) Carson Wentz Jets Justin Fields Concussion Out Tyrod Taylor Commanders Jayden Daniels Sprained left knee TBD Marcus Mariota 49ers Brock Purdy Toe, shoulder TBD Mac Jones

Superstar positional matchups

One of the intriguing quirks of the Week 3 slate is that we are getting some fantastic head-to-head matchups between some of the NFL's very best at their respective positions.

Justin Herbert continuing MVP bid

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 72.1 YDs 560 TD 5 INT 0 YD/Att 9.18 View Profile

One quarterback who has taken the NFL by storm over the first two weeks has been Herbert. The Chargers quarterback comes into the third week of the regular season rocketing up the MVP odds, and is now third among all players behind only Josh Allen (the favorite) and Lamar Jackson.

Herbert has been dialed in through the first two weeks, completing 72% of his passes for 560 yards passing, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also has L.A. at 2-0 heading into another division matchup against the Broncos.

If the Chargers take down their AFC West rival after defeating the Chiefs and Raiders in the prior two games, they'd become the first team to start a season 3-0 against all division rivals since the 2006 Bears, who just so happened to reach the Super Bowl.

Jordan Love continuing MVP bid

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 66.0 YDs 480 TD 4 INT 0 YD/Att 9.06 View Profile

While Herbert has been sensational, let's not overlook Love thrusting himself into the early MVP conversation as well. He has Green Bay 2-0 on the young season and has been near perfect through two games. Love has at least two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 110.0 passer rating in both starts this season. Dating back to last season, he's also gone nine straight starts without an interception, which is tied for the longest streak by a Packers quarterback in the Super Bowl era (Aaron Rodgers, 2018).

'The NFL Today' is throwing it back to 1975

As part of celebrating the 50th anniversary of "The NFL Today," CBS is throwing it back to 1975 in Week 3. To honor the show, viewers will be taken back in time, headlined by a vintage edition of the show, which will include special guests, retro graphics and music. On top of that, Brent Musburger, who was one of the original hosts from 1975 through 1990, will join James Brown in studio alongside analysts Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan.

The NFL on CBS games will also have throwback themes throughout the afternoon.

Game of the Week: Rams vs. Eagles

The marquee game of Week 3 resides in Philadelphia, where the Eagles will host the Rams. This is a rematch of their divisional round showdown last season, when the Rams had the Eagles on their heels and were the only team to truly give them a run for their money in the postseason en route to their latest Super Bowl title. Now, both clubs come into Week 3 with pristine 2-0 records, so someone will endure their first loss by day's end.

Philly swept the Rams last year largely thanks to Saquon Barkley, who exploded for a combined 460 yards and four touchdowns -- all of which were 60 or more yards. Jalen Hurts has also gotten the better of Sean McVay in his career, owning a 3-0 record against the respected head coach.