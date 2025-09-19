NFL Week 3 cheat sheet: QB injuries, winless teams on the brink and matchups that could shape the season
Here's everything you need to know for Week 3 in the NFL
The NFL is running full steam ahead through the 2025 regular season, with Week 3 already underway with the Buffalo Bills defeating the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The ramifications of that contest are quite vast, with Miami falling to 0-3, further questioning the job security of head coach Mike McDaniel, as well as highlighting the turnover issues surrounding Tua Tagovailoa. Meanwhile, Buffalo continues to look like a legit Super Bowl contender.
But what about the other 30 teams that have yet to kick off? What's in store for them in Week 3, and what should folks know before the action unfolds? That's where we come in. Below, this cheat sheet will be your one-stop shop for everything you need to know surrounding Week 3, ranging from the top storylines, games of the week and some betting and fantasy advice.
Notable Week 3 storylines
Which teams get their first win and which suffer their first loss?
This is a massive week for a handful of clubs, particularly those who are still seeking their first victory of 2025. In all, there are nine teams (excluding the Dolphins, who already played), who enter Week 3 at 0-2:
- Jets (at Buccaneers)
- Browns (vs. Packers)
- Texans (at Jaguars)
- Titans (vs. Colts)
- Chiefs (at Giants)
- Giants (vs. Chiefs)
- Bears (vs. Cowboys)
- Saints (at Seahawks)
- Panthers (vs. Falcons)
The three teams that stand out from this bunch are the Chiefs, Texans, and Bears. They each had playoff buzz entering the season, and Kansas City and Houston were each the betting favorite to win its respective division. Since 2020, when the NFL went to a 14-team playoff system, no team has made the playoffs after dropping its first three games. With that in mind, this is a monumental week for these clubs, who'll be throwing the kitchen sink at their Week 3 matchup in order to cling to postseason hopes.
On the flip side, nine teams are 2-0 (excluding the Bills, who played Thursday):
- Bengals (at Vikings)
- Indianapolis Colts (at Titans)
- Chargers (vs. Broncos)
- Eagles (vs. Rams)
- Packers (at Browns)
- Buccaneers (vs. Jets)
- 49ers (vs. Cardinals)
- Cardinals (at 49ers)
- Rams (at Eagles)
At least two of these teams will be 3-0 by the end of the weekend, as we have a couple squaring off against one another: Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia and Arizona vs. San Francisco. Since the NFL switched to its 14-team playoff format in 2020, teams that began the year 3-0 made the playoffs 86.4% of the time.
QB injuries
One thing you'll notice in Week 3 is that there are a lot of backups lining up under center. Injuries have ravaged the quarterback position through the first two weeks. Most notably, the Bengals will be starting Jake Browning after Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury that is scheduled to sideline him for the next three months. On top of Burrow, Justin Fields (concussion) and J.J. McCarthy (high ankle sprain) have also been ruled out of Week 3.
Here's a look at all the injury situations at quarterback for Week 3, along with the corresponding backup:
|Team
|Starter
|Injury
|Week 3 status
|Backup
Bengals
Joe Burrow
Turf toe
|Out (placed on IR)
Jake Browning
Vikings
J.J. McCarthy
High ankle sprain
|Out (2-4 weeks)
Jets
Justin Fields
Concussion
|Out
|Commanders
|Jayden Daniels
|Sprained left knee
|TBD
|Marcus Mariota
|49ers
|Brock Purdy
|Toe, shoulder
|TBD
|Mac Jones
Superstar positional matchups
One of the intriguing quirks of the Week 3 slate is that we are getting some fantastic head-to-head matchups between some of the NFL's very best at their respective positions.
- Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals) vs. Justin Jefferson (Vikings): The former LSU teammates rank No. 1 and No. 2 all-time in receiving yards per game (min. 50 games).
- Micah Parsons (Packers) vs. Myles Garrett (Browns): These are arguably the top two pass rushers in the NFL at the moment. Coming into Week 3, Garrett ranks No. 1 in all-time sacks per game (min. 50 games), while Parsons clocks in at fifth all time.
- Dexter Lawrence (Giants) vs. Chris Jones (Chiefs): These are two of the NFL's three defensive tackles who have made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons.
- Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions) vs. Derrick Henry (Ravens): These star backs are the only two players with 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20-plus touchdowns in the past two seasons.
- Brian Branch (Lions) vs. Kyle Hamilton (Ravens): These safeties are the only two defensive backs with at least 175 tackles, five interceptions, three sacks and three forced fumbles in the past three seasons.
Justin Herbert continuing MVP bid
One quarterback who has taken the NFL by storm over the first two weeks has been Herbert. The Chargers quarterback comes into the third week of the regular season rocketing up the MVP odds, and is now third among all players behind only Josh Allen (the favorite) and Lamar Jackson.
Herbert has been dialed in through the first two weeks, completing 72% of his passes for 560 yards passing, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also has L.A. at 2-0 heading into another division matchup against the Broncos.
If the Chargers take down their AFC West rival after defeating the Chiefs and Raiders in the prior two games, they'd become the first team to start a season 3-0 against all division rivals since the 2006 Bears, who just so happened to reach the Super Bowl.
Jordan Love continuing MVP bid
While Herbert has been sensational, let's not overlook Love thrusting himself into the early MVP conversation as well. He has Green Bay 2-0 on the young season and has been near perfect through two games. Love has at least two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 110.0 passer rating in both starts this season. Dating back to last season, he's also gone nine straight starts without an interception, which is tied for the longest streak by a Packers quarterback in the Super Bowl era (Aaron Rodgers, 2018).
'The NFL Today' is throwing it back to 1975
Taking it back to the 70s 👀 pic.twitter.com/vACwfUKApx— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 15, 2025
As part of celebrating the 50th anniversary of "The NFL Today," CBS is throwing it back to 1975 in Week 3. To honor the show, viewers will be taken back in time, headlined by a vintage edition of the show, which will include special guests, retro graphics and music. On top of that, Brent Musburger, who was one of the original hosts from 1975 through 1990, will join James Brown in studio alongside analysts Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan.
The NFL on CBS games will also have throwback themes throughout the afternoon.
Fantasy football window
Game of the Week: Rams vs. Eagles
The marquee game of Week 3 resides in Philadelphia, where the Eagles will host the Rams. This is a rematch of their divisional round showdown last season, when the Rams had the Eagles on their heels and were the only team to truly give them a run for their money in the postseason en route to their latest Super Bowl title. Now, both clubs come into Week 3 with pristine 2-0 records, so someone will endure their first loss by day's end.
Philly swept the Rams last year largely thanks to Saquon Barkley, who exploded for a combined 460 yards and four touchdowns -- all of which were 60 or more yards. Jalen Hurts has also gotten the better of Sean McVay in his career, owning a 3-0 record against the respected head coach.