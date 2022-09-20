A week ago, it was uncomfortable putting anyone in that top spot because no one had really played at a level to justify it. It felt much like the pre-NFL Draft narrative that an elite talent was not present in this class. However, some of the wide receivers have risen to the occasion early in the season.

There is significant turnover through the first few weeks of the season because a player may have a good game one week and a less promising performance the other. Seahawks offensive tackle Abe Lucas, Jaguars center Luke Fortner and Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, in addition to the offensive linemen that made the list, have had good moments and bad. It is a matter of finding the consistency to maintain a high-level of play. Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe made some good plays in the run game, which was a knock on him during the pre-draft process. 49ers edge rusher Drake Jackson was more impactful in the second half against Seattle. Those are several on the list of additional names that deserved to be mentioned.

These rankings are not based on statistical performance but rather overall play. Without further ado, here are the cumulative regular season rookie rankings following Week 2 action: