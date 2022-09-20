A week ago, it was uncomfortable putting anyone in that top spot because no one had really played at a level to justify it. It felt much like the pre-NFL Draft narrative that an elite talent was not present in this class. However, some of the wide receivers have risen to the occasion early in the season.
There is significant turnover through the first few weeks of the season because a player may have a good game one week and a less promising performance the other. Seahawks offensive tackle Abe Lucas, Jaguars center Luke Fortner and Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, in addition to the offensive linemen that made the list, have had good moments and bad. It is a matter of finding the consistency to maintain a high-level of play. Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe made some good plays in the run game, which was a knock on him during the pre-draft process. 49ers edge rusher Drake Jackson was more impactful in the second half against Seattle. Those are several on the list of additional names that deserved to be mentioned.
These rankings are not based on statistical performance but rather overall play. Without further ado, here are the cumulative regular season rookie rankings following Week 2 action:
|1
Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR
|London's target share through two games has been off the charts and his play warrants it. There is a lot of room for growth as a blocker but something tells me the Falcons will be fine as long as he continues to produce through the air.
|2
Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR
|Cleveland did a good job against Wilson on the boundary but he was using his quick feet to create opportunities for himself underneath. The rookie had his first two career touchdowns but honestly had a few other chances where timing was just off with Joe Flacco.
|3
Zion Johnson Los Angeles Chargers OG
|There were a few plays where Green would overset and allow an inside counter but he was fantastic working within structure. There is no shame losing a rep to Chris Jones because he gets everybody at one point or another.
|4
Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders WR
|Foot quickness and strong hands were on display Sunday against the Lions. Dotson does a great job of creating space and opportunities should be there all season long as timing with Carson Wentz improves.
|5
Travon Walker Jacksonville Jaguars OLB
|Walker did not record any sacks Sunday but he came very close on three separate occasions winning with power and bend at the high side of his rush. The No. 1 overall selection continues to be consistent as a run defender as well.
|6
Devin Lloyd Jacksonville Jaguars OLB
|Lloyd has been all over the field for the Jaguars early in the season. He can do a better job of finishing plays but is exactly the type of player that Jacksonville needs to clean up the destruction of Travon Walker and Josh Allen.
|7
Malcolm Rodriguez Detroit Lions OLB
|Rodriguez plays with great balance and fills his gaps. His closing speed is better than I may have given him credit for during the draft process.
|8
Derek Stingley Jr. Houston Texans CB
|Courtland Sutton had his share of wins against Stingley but I appreciated the resiliency and competitiveness that the rookie displayed throughout. On one particular play, he showed burst downhill to make a play in the flat showing that he is more than just a coverage talent.
|9
Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions DE
|It was a long day for the Washington offensive line against Hutchinson. He was credited with three sacks but nearly had an additional strip sack of Carson Wentz. Strength and tenacity were tentpoles of the Michigan product's play Sunday. He deserves a lot of credit for setting the edge and playing the run as well.
|10
Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB
|Gardner gave up his first touchdown in a long time but it was not equal to other touchdowns allowed. Amari Cooper scored on a miscommunication where one of the other defenders lit into the rookie for busted coverage. Earlier in the game, Gardner and Cooper had a little post-play shoving match showing that Gardner was not going to back down.
|11
Kenyon Green Houston Texans OT
|It was not as clean of a game from Green. He looked more loose and out of control than he had Week 1 but it did not amount to a lot of pressure.
|12
Jalen Pitre Houston Texans FS
|Pitre is always around the football, just as he had been in college. Houston will have to endure some growing pains with its young secondary but there are reasons to be excited about both players.
|13
Tyler Linderbaum Baltimore Ravens C
|Baltimore was not getting as much push this weekend against Miami. However, Linderbaum continued to show his athleticism making plays in space. Once the run game begins to stabilize with all of the injuries, I look for Linderbaum to take his game to another level.
|14
Spencer Burford San Francisco 49ers OG
|There is still plenty of room for growth when it comes to balance but Burford looked good in pass protection. San Francisco is getting solid play out of its interior, which is one of the more surprising early season storylines.
|15
Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins CB
|The most impressive aspect of Kohou's game to this point has been his tackling reliability. He has proven willing to play downhill and make plays in the flat.