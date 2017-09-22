NFL Week 3 schedule, picks, Fantasy, TV, streaming, injuries: Road favorites aplenty
Everything you need to know for Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season is here
It's Week 3 in the NFL, and the theme of the week is road favorites. As of the kickoff of Thursday's matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and 49ers, nine of the 15 home teams this week were underdogs according to the consensus betting line. All three primetime games this week will favor the road team, finishing with Monday night's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals in Arizona.
This week, Sean Wagner-McGough looked at Carson Wentz's latest test against the New York Giants defense; Jared Dubin examined whether the Kansas City Chiefs could continue being a big-play offense; Dubin also believes the Titans could be the perfect cure for the ailing Seahawks offense; and Heath Cummings offered 10 things to know about Week 3 from a Fantasy perspective.
Are you ready for Week 3? Here you can find all your Fantasy needs while setting your lineups, info on the Week 3 schedule, how to stream the Sunday slate on CBS All Access, picks from our experts and SportsLine's computer simulations and key news updates that will affect Week 3 games.
Dig in and enjoy.
Schedule
Thursday
Rams 41, 49ers 39 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars , 9:30 a.m. ET on Yahoo! (GameTracker)
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Houston Texans at New England Patriots , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets , 1p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Browns at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Giants at Philadelphia Eagles , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Cowboys at Cardinals, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
How to watch on TV, stream
DEN-BUF | HOU-NE | PIT-CHI | MIA-NYJ | CLE-IND | CIN-GB | KC-LAC
Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Picks
Best bets: Prisco | Brinson
Podcast: Prisco, Brinson and Kostos make Week 3 picks (subscribe)
Prisco: Cardinals stop Cowboys and every Week 3 game
Brinson: Bills upset Broncos and every Week 3 game
Breech: Titans stun Seahawks and every Week 3 game
SportsLine: Get computer and expert picks for the entire season
Fantasy
Start 'Em and Sit 'Em: Why you gotta start Cam Newton
Lineup cheat sheet: Get help selecting your starters
Waiver Wire: Carson leads the must-add group
Streaming: Best Week 3 streaming options for TE, K, DF
Trade Chart: Dave Richard helps you analyze trade offers
Key Week 3 updates
Week 3 injury reports: All the official designations
Report: Bradford not expected to play
Ravens run stopper out for London game
Bengals TE Eifert 'up in the air' for Sunday
Arians reveals blueprint for beating Cowboys
Stat shows Belichick is trouble for Watson
Giants coach promises 'drastic changes'
