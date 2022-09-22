If the first two weeks of the season are any indication, Week 3 will have some exciting football. Week 1 was all about upsets, Week 2 was filled with comebacks, and I can't wait to see what incredible games we get this week.

Now that we have a few games behind us, it is becoming clearer which teams have it and which teams are struggling.

Here are some games to catch this week:

Bengals at Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount+

If you asked me in the beginning of the season if I thought a game between the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and defending AFC East last-place New York Jets would be a game of note, I would've laughed. But after two straight losses from the Bengals, games that were well within reach, this third game will be very telling.

The Bengals offensive line has shown its weaknesses this season, after doing the same last year. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked 13 times, which is more than the other AFC North quarterbacks have been sacked combined. Burrow is on pace to be sacked 110.5 times, which would break the previous record set in 2002, when Derek Carr was sacked 76 times in a season.

That wild number will not be reached, but it puts in perspective just how many times Burrow is hitting the ground. This is not close to sustainable, and the Bengals need to improve their offensive line issues ASAP.

The Bengals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys by three points each, and while maybe not everyone is panicking yet, if they lose to the Jets this week there certainly will be more people ringing the alarm.

Now let's take a look at the Jets, who pulled off a wild win against the Cleveland Browns this week to improve to 1-1. One win doesn't change the likely trajectory of the team, but it's an improvement over last year's 0-3 start and will certainly give the team confidence and momentum.

I expect the Bengals to take this one, because they have to, right? The Bengals losing two games has already rattled their fans, and a third loss to a lower-level team would only increase the shock.

Rams at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals are two teams I have lots of questions about this year. Both teams could be good and should be good, but I also would not be surprised if either of these teams made a quick exit from the playoffs.

The Cardinals are 1-1 after games on each end of the spectrum. Week 1 was a significant loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Week 2 was a wild comeback overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Kyler Murray showed tenacity in the Week 2 win, but where he fits among the league's top quarterbacks is still a bit wishy washy. He can be very hot or cold, and I'm looking for more consistency from the 25-year-old.

The Rams are coming off a Super Bowl win, but are nearly 0-2 after a blowout loss to the Bills and nearly blowing a 28-3 lead to, ironically, the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been dealing with elbow tendinitis, threw three interceptions in Week 1 and another two in Week 2.

I'm looking at both quarterbacks this week to help lead their teams and prove they are contenders in the league.

Packers at Buccaneers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Tom Brady. Aaron Rodgers. Both teams coming off a win. A possible playoff, or even NFC Championship preview? This is one of the games I'm most excited to watch.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 to start the season after double-digit victories against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs will be without wide receiver Mike Evans, who was handed a one-game suspension for his participation in a multi-player brawl in the win against the Saints.

The Packers got off to a rough start this season, and the growing pains of losing key offensive players were apparent. The team bounced back last week against their oldest rivals, the Chicago Bears, proving that they still "own the Bears."

Rodgers' offense looked more put together in Week 2, but it will be a bigger challenge to do the same against the Bucs. This offseason, Rodgers discussed the difference in having a younger team, but said he was committed to shaping it into a winning squad.

I'm waiting for this team to really show some championship-caliber play, and it has a big opportunity to show that against another championship hopeful this week.

This will be the first Rodgers-Brady showdown since 2020.

