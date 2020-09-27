It's the third NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 3 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 3.
Schedule
Thursday
Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13 (Recap)
Sunday
Bengals at Eagles (GameTracker)
Rams at Bills (GameTracker)
Bears at Falcons (GameTracker)
Washington at Browns (GameTracker)
49ers at Giants (GameTracker)
Texans at Steelers (GameTracker)
Raiders at Patriots (GameTracker)
Titans at Vikings (GameTracker)
Jets at Colts (GameTracker)
Panthers at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Buccaneers at Broncos, 4;25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Cowboys at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Packers at Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Chiefs at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Rams rally back vs. Bills
Down 28-3, it looked like the Rams were dead in the water and the Josh Allen for MVP ballots were becoming a real possibility. However, the Rams have since rallied with three consecutive unanswered touchdowns and a two-point conversion to cut the lead. On the third TD, Jared Goff hooked up with Cooper Kupp for the score.
Here come the @RamsNFL.@JaredGoff16 finds @CooperKupp to make it a one-score game in Buffalo! #RamsHouse— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
📺: #LARvsBUF on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/hgZaz7z200
49ers fool Giants, Aiyuk does the rest
Brandon Aiyuk was selected by the 49ers with their second of two first-round picks, but a training camp injury slowed the hype. Not for long, though. Aiyuk made his debut in Week 2 and turned it up another level in Week 3. The 49ers completely fooled the Giants with an end-around and Aiyuk followed a parade of three blockers to the end zone.
Brandon Aiyuk goes untouched for the 19-yard TD run! #FTTB— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
📺: #SFvsNYG on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/ppDN0E1FLV
Ertz makes a one-handed grab
Zach Ertz is being counted on more in Week 3 with Dallas Goedert out and has responded. Ertz reeled in an impressive one-handed catch -- is it the catch of the week? Time will tell but this is one is certainly in play.
Ertz sticks it with one hand 🖐 #FlyEaglesFly— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
📺: #CINvsPHI on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/W2x9Mn942j
Cook finds a crease, takes it to the house
The Vikings (0-2) are another team facing what is essentially a must-win Week 3 game and that means they'll have to lean on their best offensive player: Mr. Dalvin Cook. After the Titans jumped out to a 6-0 lead, Cook found a crease and took the ball 39 yards to the house, showcasing his trademark breakaway ability.
.@DalvinCook to the house! 39 yards for a @Vikings TD!— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
📺: #MINvsTEN on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/CTXywzThQR
Dwayne Haskins strikes first
The Washington Football Team entered Week 3 as massive underdogs (seven points) against the Browns, and Haskins clearly took it to heart. The second-year QB came out firing and threw a perfect strike for a TD to Dontrelle Inman.
.@dh_simba7 to Dontrelle Inman for a @WashingtonNFL TD!— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
📺: #WASvsCLE on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/dbIk6QCvnI
Watson finds Cobb to give Texans lead
It has taken some time for Randall Cobb to get rolling with his new team, but he gave the Texans a huge boost in the first quarter of what has turned into a must-win game for them at 0-2. Watson connected with Cobb for a 28-yard catch-and-run to give the Texans and early lead.
28-yard catch-and-run for @rcobb18 to put the @HoustonTexans ahead 7-3! @deshaunwatson #WeAreTexans— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
📺: #HOUvsPIT on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/WE3FeOmQPQ
The 49ers' injury list is long ... really, really long
If you took a just a quick glance at San Francisco's current list of injured players -- including nearly double-digit projected starters -- you would think it reads like the final injury report for an entire regular season. You would be wrong. After just two weeks and a training camp, the 49ers have been absolutely ravaged by injuries. Here's a look right now at their current injury status heading into Week 3:
Out for Week 3:
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
TE George Kittle
RB Raheem Mostert
LB Dre Greenlaw
Short-term IR (out Week 3+)
CB Richard Sherman
WR Deebo Samuel
RB Tevin Coleman
CB Richie James
Long-term IR (out rest of season)
DE Nick Bosa
DE Solomon Thomas
WR Jalen Hurd