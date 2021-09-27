It's the third Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 3 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Panthers 24, Texans 9 (Recap)

Sunday

Cardinals at Jaguars (Recap)

Falcons at Giants (Recap)

Ravens at Lions (Recap)

Bears at Browns (Recap)

Bengals at Steelers (Recap)

Colts at Titans (Recap)

Chargers at Chiefs (Recap)

Saints at Patriots (Recap)

Washington at Bills (Recap)

Raiders 31, Dolphins 28 OT (GameTracker)

Broncos 26, Jets 0 (GameTracker)

Vikings 30, Seahawks 17 (GameTracker)

Rams 34, Buccaneers 24 (GameTracker)

Packers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Eagles at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Derek Carr makes over shoulder throw to Bryan Edwards that helps Raiders to overtime win

Carr threw for 386 yards on the day in getting the Raiders to 3-0, but his last throw of the night was his biggest one. A 34-yard throw to Bryan Edwards set up the Raiders for the winning field goal by Daniel Carlson with three seconds left for the victory.

Jacoby Brissett runs for TD with two seconds left, throws conversion to force OT

With time running out and the Miami Dolphins trialing 25-17, Jacoby Brissett rushed for a touchdown with two seconds left on the clock to cut the deficit to 25-23. Needing the conversion to force overtime, Brissett delivered on the pass to Will Fuller.

The Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders headed to overtime tied 25-25.

Stafford unloads bomb for 75-yard TD

After a slow start, Matthew Stafford is carving up a vaunted Buccaneers defense in Los Angeles. On the first possession of the third quarter, he recognized DeSean Jackson streaking wide open down the middle of the field (stop me if you've that before) and hit him in stride. Jackson did the rest, showboating into the end zone to give the Rams a two-score lead.

Justin Jefferson snags go-ahead TD before half



Justin Jefferson has done nothing but be wildly productive since the Vikings drafted him 22nd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Sunday has been no different, as Jefferson plucked a Kirk Cousins laser out of the air for a 3-yard score to put the visitors ahead 21-17 over the Seahawks.

Boneheaded play call leads to historic safety



With the Dolphins at the edge of their own end zone, they dialed up ... a screen pass? The play ended how you'd expect, as Jaylen Waddle caught the ball two yards in the end zone and immediately had his legs taken out by Casey Hayward for the safety. According to Pro Football Reference, this was the first safety in their database in which there was a completed pass with no penalties or fumbles.

Pick-6 puts Dolphins ahead early



No Tua Tagovailoa? No problem for the Dolphins, whose defense stepped up in a big way midway through the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. And give Derek Carr some credit, too; his pass landed right in the hands of linebacker Elandon Roberts, who rumbled 85 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring.

Kendrick Bourne's athletic score

This may be one of the most underrated plays of the week. Things haven't gone well for Mac Jones and Co. in Week 3, but in the fourth quarter, Bourne "Moss'd" a defender, stayed inbounds and tip-toed along the sideline for six. Check this out:

Saquon scores

It's been a rough start to the season for Saquon Barkley as he's coming off of a torn ACL. But, he scored his first touchdown of 2021 this Sunday against the Falcons. Up, up and away.

Flea flicker pick six

A little bit of trickery backfired for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, as poor blocking led to the rookie throwing an ill-advised ball that was picked off and returned for six. It was Lawrence's second interception of the day.

109-yard field-goal return TD

The Jaguars are giving the Cardinals a game here! Their special teams recorded what will probably be the play of the week, as Jamal Agnew returned a failed field goal attempt 109 yards for six.

A couple of things here: why were the Cardinals attempting a 68-yard field goal? And also, Gus Johnson's call on this play may be inducted into the broadcasting hall of fame.

Winston throws it up to Callaway

Jameis Winston has had one good week and one bad week. He's looked pretty solid in Week 3 and threw his second touchdown of the game against the Patriots in the second quarter. Usually when Jameis throws it up while being taken down, things go bad. But not this time. Marquez Callaway "Moss'd" the defender for six.

Ja'Marr Chase scores another TD

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are a budding dynamic duo. The LSU couple has hooked up for three long touchdowns through three weeks now, the latest being this score against the Steelers.

Taylor Heinicke pylon dive

Heinicke became a household name -- at least in D.C. -- after giving Tom Brady and the Bucs a game in the playoffs last year. The former practice squad player now has a chance to prove himself as a starter, and he pulled off this impressive touchdown with his legs.

Kicker recovers his own kickoff!

You have to see it to believe it. Washington's Dustin Hopkins recovered his own kickoff -- and it wasn't an onside kick. The backspin on it was evident, and then the ball was popped up in the air. This game got wild quickly.

Antonio Gibson breaks free

Down 21-0, Washington needed a big play. They got just that with an Antonio Gibson screen pass. The former Memphis receiver rumbled for 73 yards -- all the way to the end zone.

Justin Herbert jump-pass TD

Everyone loves the jump pass, and Herbert pulled one off for the first touchdown of the game against the Chiefs. Tristan Vizcaino missed the extra point, however, which is not something you want to do against Kansas City.

Tyler Boyd escapes for six

Ben Roethlisberger hasn't looked good for the Steelers early on and neither has the defense. How did Boyd escape three defenders on this touchdown?

Chiefs two early turnovers

The Chiefs have turned the ball over on all three of their possessions. Check out this "Peanut Punch" by L.A.:

Chester Rogers revenge game

It wasn't A.J. Brown. It wasn't Julio Jones. It was Chester Rogers who Ryan Tannehill found in the end zone for the Titans' first touchdown of the game. Rogers actually spent his first four years with the Colts and threw a jab their way after his touchdown, throwing up the T.Y. Hilton celebration as Tennessee went up 7-0.

Kyler Murray had everyone fooled

Murray is the early-season MVP and he scored his 10th touchdown of the year in the first quarter against the Jaguars. When you have this mobile a quarterback, you always have to account for him in the red zone. Too easy!

Asante Samuel Jr.'s diving interception

This rookie class of cornerbacks has been impressive and Samuel Jr. is standing out. He has now picked off passes in back-to-back weeks. Check out this diving interception of Patrick Mahomes:

Josh Allen's elite TD throw

Allen hasn't gotten off to the hottest start in 2021, but he's still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. We saw that on the Bills' first drive of the game, as he led Buffalo 75 yards down the field on eight plays and capped the drive with this impressive touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders.

Rodgers' wild offseason revisited with Packers-49ers

The NFL's biggest storyline this offseason was Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness with the Packers' organization, particularly his interest in playing elsewhere if things didn't work out in Green Bay. The report that Rodgers' top desired landing spot in such a scenario would be the San Francisco 49ers -- who passed on him at No. 1 overall in the 2005 draft to take Alex Smith -- is nothing new, but what will be new is how Rodgers reacts when he takes on those very 49ers on "Sunday Night Football."

The 49ers, of course, had interest in acquiring Rodgers, who grew up nearby in Chico, California. Earlier this week, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he isn't upset with Kyle Shanahan for San Francisco's pursuit of his starting quarterback.

"Kyle's a great friend of mine," said LaFleur, who is 1-2 against Shanahan and the 49ers. "I haven't talked to him in a while. It's just part of the business. … I hold no ill will towards him."

So, what will happen when Rodgers and the Packers take on the 49ers at Levi's Stadium? That's just one of a long list of intriguing Week 3 storylines, as Justin Fields gets his first start for the Bears, Sean Payton and Bill Belichick square off in New England, the Raiders shoot for 3-0 and -- oh, yeah -- Tom Brady and the defending champion Bucs head to L.A. to take on the unbeaten Rams. Keep coming back here for all the latest updates.

