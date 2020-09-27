It's the third NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 3 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 3.

Schedule

Thursday

Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13 (Recap)

Sunday

Bengals at Eagles (GameTracker)

Rams at Bills (GameTracker)

Bears at Falcons (GameTracker)

Washington at Browns (GameTracker)

49ers at Giants (GameTracker)

Texans at Steelers (GameTracker)

Raiders at Patriots (GameTracker)

Titans at Vikings (GameTracker)

Jets at Colts (GameTracker)

Panthers at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Buccaneers at Broncos, 4;25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cowboys at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Packers at Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Chiefs at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cook finds a crease, takes it to the house

The Vikings (0-2) are another team facing what is essentially a must-win Week 3 game and that means they'll have to lean on their best offensive player: Mr. Dalvin Cook. After the Titans jumped out to a 6-0 lead, Cook found a crease and took the ball 39 yards to the house, showcasing his trademark breakaway ability.

Dwayne Haskins strikes first

The Washington Football Team entered Week 3 as massive underdogs (seven points) against the Browns, and Haskins clearly took it to heart. The second-year QB came out firing and threw a perfect strike for a TD to Dontrelle Inman.

Watson finds Cobb to give Texans lead

It has taken some time for Randall Cobb to get rolling with his new team, but he gave the Texans a huge boost in the first quarter of what has turned into a must-win game for them at 0-2. Watson connected with Cobb for a 28-yard catch-and-run to give the Texans and early lead.

The 49ers' injury list is long ... really, really long

If you took a just a quick glance at San Francisco's current list of injured players -- including nearly double-digit projected starters -- you would think it reads like the final injury report for an entire regular season. You would be wrong. After just two weeks and a training camp, the 49ers have been absolutely ravaged by injuries. Here's a look right now at their current injury status heading into Week 3:

Out for Week 3:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE George Kittle

RB Raheem Mostert

LB Dre Greenlaw

Short-term IR (out Week 3+)

CB Richard Sherman

WR Deebo Samuel

RB Tevin Coleman

CB Richie James

Long-term IR (out rest of season)

DE Nick Bosa

DE Solomon Thomas

WR Jalen Hurd