NFL Week 3 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Devin McCourty comes up with third interception in three games

It's the third NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 3.

Devin McCourty intercepts Jets rookie QB

Things are not going as planned for New York Jets quarterback Luke Falk who is making his first career NFL start against the New England Patriots. Devin McCourty comes up with his third pick in three games against the Jets third-stringer to continue the shutout at Gillette Stadium.

Mecole Hardman races for a 83-yard touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman showed off his speed going 83 yards to the house against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with the wide open receiver, who sped past the opposing defense to put the Chiefs up 20-6.

Mecole Hardman is VERY fast. pic.twitter.com/7xlBbF8Ner — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2019

Raiders flee flicker gives them 7

The Oakland Raiders offense capitalizes on a trick play and gets on the board against the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Derek Carr hands it off to Marcus McWilson who tosses it back to the QB, who connects with JJ Nelson Sr. for the score.

Jamal Aganew with a 100-yard return

The Detriot Lions started off with a statement on special teams when Jamal Aganew returned the Philadelphia Eagles kickoff for 100 yards and a touchdown. Thanks to his speed and blocks from teammates, Aganew was able to take it all the way and give the Lions their first score of the game.