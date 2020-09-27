It's the third NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 3 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 3.
Schedule
Thursday
Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13 (Recap)
Sunday
Bengals at Eagles (GameTracker)
Rams 32, Bills 35 (GameTracker)
Bears 30, Falcons 26 (GameTracker)
Washington 20, Browns 34 (GameTracker)
49ers 36, Giants 9 (GameTracker)
Texans 21, Steelers 28 (GameTracker)
Raiders 20, Patriots 36 (GameTracker)
Titans 31, Vikings 30(GameTracker)
Jets at Colts (GameTracker)
Panthers at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Buccaneers at Broncos, 4;25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cowboys at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Packers at Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Chiefs at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Diggs with the ultimate hustle play, but Metcalf?!
Trevon Diggs, brother of Bills WR Stefon Diggs, may have just made the best hustle play of the entire 2020 season. After Russell Wilson dropped a pass right into D.K. Metcalf's arms that traveled 55 yards in the air, the Cowboys rookie CB never gave up on the play and caught up to Metcalf -- who was in celebration mode -- to bat the ball out of his hands and through the end zone for a touchback. The mistake by Metcalf cost the Seahawks a touchdown -- or the hustle play by Diggs saved the Cowboys one -- depends how you look at it.
Great hustle by #DallasCowboys rookie @TrevonDiggs 👏— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
The @dallascowboys get the ball back following the touchback.
Darnold avoids sack, racks up TD
It was backyard football for the New York Jets and Sam Darnold when they got into the red zone against the Colts. Darnold avoided a sack, rolled to his right and found a new favorite of his -- receiver Braxton Berrios -- for the TD. This at least helped make up for Darnold throwing a pick-six to start the game.
Sam Darnold dances in the pocket and hits @HNYNUT_BERRIOS for a @nyjets touchdown! #TakeFlight— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
Foles does it again!
Nick Foles, who has a reputation for this kind of thing, led another incredible comeback victory coinciding with another epic Falcons collapse. On third-and-8 and with heavy pressure in his face, Foles dropped in a perfect ball for the go-ahead TD to Anthony Miller. Consider that he got leveled, this might've been the best throw of Week 3.
NICK FOLES.— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
His 3rd TD of the 4th quarter and the @ChicagoBears have taken the lead! #DaBears
Allen Robinson pulls Bears within FG
The Chicago Bears also looked dead in the water until they made the decision to bench Mitch Trubisky for Nick Foles. Since then, the Bears have rallied to make this a game against -- you guessed it -- the poor, poor Falcons. Is another collapse brewing? An epic comeback? Allen Robinson did his best to give the Bears a chance at the comeback -- and he was obviously aided by poor tackling on the part of the Falcons.
.@AllenRobinson will not go down! The @ChicagoBears pull within three.— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
Allen throws go-ahead TD in wild game
The most entertaining game of Week 3 so far has undoubtedly been Rams-Bills. After the Bills dominated the first half, the Rams did the exact same thing in the second half until the Bills mounted one final drive. After a controversial pass interference call to extend the drive on fourth down, Allen connected with Tyler Kroft on the go-ahead TD.
The @BuffaloBills take the lead with 15 seconds remaining! #BillsMafia— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
Rams rally back vs. Bills
Down 28-3, it looked like the Rams were dead in the water and the Josh Allen for MVP ballots were becoming a real possibility. However, the Rams have since rallied with three consecutive unanswered touchdowns and a two-point conversion to cut the lead. On the third TD, Jared Goff hooked up with Cooper Kupp for the score.
Here come the @RamsNFL.@JaredGoff16 finds @CooperKupp to make it a one-score game in Buffalo! #RamsHouse— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
49ers fool Giants, Aiyuk does the rest
Brandon Aiyuk was selected by the 49ers with their second of two first-round picks, but a training camp injury slowed the hype. Not for long, though. Aiyuk made his debut in Week 2 and turned it up another level in Week 3. The 49ers completely fooled the Giants with an end-around and Aiyuk followed a parade of three blockers to the end zone.
Brandon Aiyuk goes untouched for the 19-yard TD run! #FTTB— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
Ertz makes a one-handed grab
Zach Ertz is being counted on more in Week 3 with Dallas Goedert out and has responded. Ertz reeled in an impressive one-handed catch -- is it the catch of the week? Time will tell but this is one is certainly in play.
Ertz sticks it with one hand 🖐 #FlyEaglesFly— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
Cook finds a crease, takes it to the house
The Vikings (0-2) are another team facing what is essentially a must-win Week 3 game and that means they'll have to lean on their best offensive player: Mr. Dalvin Cook. After the Titans jumped out to a 6-0 lead, Cook found a crease and took the ball 39 yards to the house, showcasing his trademark breakaway ability.
.@DalvinCook to the house! 39 yards for a @Vikings TD!— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
Dwayne Haskins strikes first
The Washington Football Team entered Week 3 as massive underdogs (seven points) against the Browns, and Haskins clearly took it to heart. The second-year QB came out firing and threw a perfect strike for a TD to Dontrelle Inman.
.@dh_simba7 to Dontrelle Inman for a @WashingtonNFL TD!— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
Watson finds Cobb to give Texans lead
It has taken some time for Randall Cobb to get rolling with his new team, but he gave the Texans a huge boost in the first quarter of what has turned into a must-win game for them at 0-2. Watson connected with Cobb for a 28-yard catch-and-run to give the Texans and early lead.
28-yard catch-and-run for @rcobb18 to put the @HoustonTexans ahead 7-3! @deshaunwatson #WeAreTexans— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
The 49ers' injury list is long ... really, really long
If you took a just a quick glance at San Francisco's current list of injured players -- including nearly double-digit projected starters -- you would think it reads like the final injury report for an entire regular season. You would be wrong. After just two weeks and a training camp, the 49ers have been absolutely ravaged by injuries. Here's a look right now at their current injury status heading into Week 3:
Out for Week 3:
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
TE George Kittle
RB Raheem Mostert
LB Dre Greenlaw
Short-term IR (out Week 3+)
CB Richard Sherman
WR Deebo Samuel
RB Tevin Coleman
CB Richie James
Long-term IR (out rest of season)
DE Nick Bosa
DE Solomon Thomas
WR Jalen Hurd