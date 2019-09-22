NFL Week 3 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: The latest on the weather for Ravens-Chiefs game

It's the third NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 3.

You can watch the replays, including in condensed and all-22 formats, with NFL Game Pass.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

Will bad weather affect Ravens-Chiefs?

A shootout was expected in Kansas City, but will it happen? It didn't seem like Mother Nature wanted it to. According to weather.com, heavy thunderstorms were expected in the area right around game time ... but wait! It now sounds like the storm might be avoided, save for a breeze and maybe a stray shower.

The rain is wrapping up in Kansas City right on cue. Outside of a shower, should be decent weather for the Ravens and Chiefs. A breeze at times and a stray shower, but certainly no repeat of this morning. pic.twitter.com/NPj81u8dSw — Brian Thompson (@BrianThompsonWx) September 22, 2019

Ravens-Chiefs opened with an O/U total of 55, but news of the likely storm made that number drop, and SportsLine odds show it was down to 51.5 as of 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday. But if it's just a little breezy, it could mean the fireworks we were expecting from Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will actually happen (K.C. is a 5-point favorite). The Chiefs and Ravens are in the top four in the league in both scoring and offensive yards per game through two weeks, and it would be nice to see them clash without bad weather affecting things. But either way, this game should be a doozy.