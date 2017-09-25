NFL Week 3 scores, schedule, updates, news: Crazy endings punctuate wild Sunday

The big focus in the NFL in Week 3 was how teams and players would respond to President Donald Trump's comments regarding how teams should handle players who protest. You can see our roundup of all the notable pregame demonstrations here.

On the field, Saints receiver Brandon Coleman celebrated a touchdown by raising his fist as the Saints took a big lead on the Panthers in Carolina. You can see plenty more touchdowns as well as updates from throughout the day below. But first, the schedule:

Schedule

Thursday

Los Angeles Rams 41, 49ers 39 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Jacksonville Jaguars 44, Baltimore Ravens 7 (box score)

Buffalo Bills 26, Denver Broncos 16 (box score)

New England Patriots 36, Houston Texans 33 (box score)

Chicago Bears 23, Pittsburgh Steelers 17 in OT (box score)

New York Jets 20, Miami Dolphins 6 (box score)

Indianapolis Colts 31, Cleveland Browns 28 (box score)

Atlanta Falcons 30, Detroit Lions 26 (box score)

New Orleans Saints 34, Carolina Panthers 13 (box score)

Philadelphia Eagles 27, New York Giants 24 (box score)

Minnesota Vikings 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 (box score)

Tennessee Titans 33, Seattle Seahawks 27 (box score)

Green Bay Packers 27, Cincinnati Bengals 24 in OT (box score)

Kansas City Chiefs 24, Los Angeles Chargers 10 (box score)

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Crazy finishes highlight early slate

If you weren't watching football as the early slate of games came to an end, you missed out on something else. Over about a 15-minute period, we saw the following:

Tom Brady hits Brandin Cooks with a perfect pass to retake the lead over Houston with 23 seconds left:

Jordan Howard gives the Bears a win over the Steelers in overtime:

The Lions catch what appeared to be a game-winning touchdown that was overruled upon review. Because the clock should have been running, a 10-second run-off was ordered, ending the game on the one-inch line. Here's the non-TD:

Hey @NFL, if you're worried about getting the call right, how about pass interference on the guy grabbing Golden Tate's left arm? #Lions pic.twitter.com/BGyTcrAvcS — Jason Roher (@JasonRoher) September 24, 2017

And finally, the Eagles beat the Giants in OT on a 61-yard field goal from a rookie kicker:

What a sequence, capping off a day where points came early and often following two weeks of low scores around the league.

Rodgers leads furious comeback in win

The Bengals went into Lambeau and beat up Aaron Rodgers and the Packers for much of the day, but when it really mattered, the Packers quarterback took center stage. Rodgers threaded the needle on a crucial touchdown to Jordy Nelson to tie the game late and send it into overtime, where he hit Geronimo Allison on a bomb to set up the game-winning field goal. You can check out both huge plays here.

Hunt does it again for Chiefs

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt quickly emerged as the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award in his team's upset of the Patriots in Week 1, and he kept on impressing in another win in Week 2. This week, he was at it again, racking up nearly 200 yards and sealing the game with a 69-yard touchdown late. You can check out the dagger here.

Matthews too slippery to tackle for Seahawks

The Seahawks took part in two low-scoring games in the first two weeks of the season, and they seemed destined for another after a light first half in Tennessee left the score 9-7 Titans. But the Seahawks managed to take the lead in the third quarter before the Titans snatched it back thanks to Rishard Matthews , who might have to be named Houdini after this play:

That wasn't the only long touchdown in the second half for the Titans. DeMarco Murray, who came into the game at less than 100 percent, rumbled his way behind blockers to a 75-yard TD to put the Titans up big:

You can follow all the action from the game here.

Rodgers throws rare pick-six

The Packers came out a bit flat against the Bengals on Sunday and saw themselves behind 14-7 in the first half. With Aaron Rodgers getting the ball back, you had to figure a touchdown was right around the corner. And it was, just not for the Packers:

That was just the second pick-six thrown by Rodgers in his career, with the other coming all the way back in 2009.

Beckham makes two statements on TDs

After an inauspicious debut on Monday night, Odell Beckham was back in form on Sunday against the Eagles, catching two touchdowns. How he celebrated those scores was as different as can be. The first drew a flag for him urinating like a dog, while the second featured him raising his fist as many do in protest during the national anthem:

Odell Beckham Jr raised his fist after scoring his 2nd TD of the game. pic.twitter.com/ne3FdmYojz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2017

You can follow all the action from the game here.

Newton pulled in the fourth after three interceptions

It was a disastrous outing for Cam Newton against a Saints defense that most people had written off after giving up 777 yards in their first two games. Kenny Vaccaro and P.J. Williams got interceptions, and Marcus Williams picked off his first career pass after Newton lost Kelvin Benjamin in the first quarter (in addition to not having tight end Greg Olsen to start the game). Down 34-13 in the fourth, Newton was taken out for Derek Anderson .

Newton came out 17 of 26 for 167 yards and three interceptions, the last of which ended up being a tip drill that landed in the hands of a Saints defender.

The only player that showed a spark of life for Carolina was rookie running back Christian McCaffrey , who supported Newton out of the passing game. Still, the Saints ultimately dominated nearly from start to finish, taking home a 34-13 road win in Carolina.

The Panthers will square off with the Patriots at Gillette Stadium next week, where Newton will try to rebound.

Gordon, Nelson, Murray active on Sunday

Fantasy owners were stuck watching the inactives announcements in the afternoon game with three early-round picks all listed as questionable. Fortunately, all three are a go.

Packers receiver Jordy Nelson had to leave the first quarter of his team's Week 2 loss to the Falcons with a quad injury, but he's good to go against the Bengals after practicing this week. Melvin Gordon was limited in practice this week with a knee injury, but he's active and ready to face the Chiefs in L.A. DeMarco Murray is active for the Titans, though he's not close to 100 percent and may have to take a back seat to Derrick Henry against the Seahawks.

Miller pulls 'too slow' move on Taylor, gets flagged

Von Miller was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Bills that eventually led to three points for Buffalo on the drive, but it's a mystery as to what part of the rule he violated. You can check out the controversial flag here.

Clowney borrows Gronk spike after TD

The Texans gave the Patriots all they could handle in the first half of Sunday's matchup, including taking the lead after Jadeveon Clowney returned a Tom Brady fumble for a touchdown. You'll want to see how he celebrated the score.

Don't feel too bad for Brady -- he was able to retake the lead early in the second half with a dart to Brandin Cooks :

You can follow along with all the action here.

Bears pull a Leon Lett on FG block

The Steelers headed into Chicago as big favorites to win again and move to 3-0, but the Bears had no interest in making it easy for them -- at least until the end of the first half.

Down 14-7, the Steelers attempted a field goal with six seconds on the clock, but the Bears were able to block the kick and scoop the ball up for what should have been an easy score. Instead, Marcus Cooper took his foot off the gas, allowing a Steelers player to catch up and knock the ball out before he reached the end zone in shades of Leon Lett.

Rather than give the Steelers a touchback after the ball went out of the back of the end zone, the officials threw a flag on the Steelers and gave the ball to the Bears on the 1-yard line. Yes, really.

Lions put a stop to potential blowout with pick-six

Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense was on a roll in the first half against the Lions, and with the defense also playing well, Ryan had the ball up 17-6 with a chance to increase the lead in the final two minutes. But that's not what happened.

Instead, Glover Quin stepped in front of a Ryan pass for a pick that he returned to the house to keep the game close at halftime:

It was the spark the Lions needed, as they managed to come back and tie the game 23-23 late in the third quarter.

Miami caught sleeping in New York

The Dolphins seemed to sleepwalk through most of the first half against a Jets team many consider the worst in the league. But the Jets certainly showed up for their home opener, taking a big lead near the end of the first half on a beautiful deep pass from Josh McCown to Robby Anderson :

Maybe the Dolphins are just flummoxed by the Jets regularly lining up a defensive lineman at fullback:

.@LawrenceLThomas is a defensive lineman for the @nyjets...



But he just lined up at FB.

And caught a pass! #Jets pic.twitter.com/sWxK5G7VMK — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2017

You can follow all the action here.

Jaguars fake a punt in blowout win

The Jaguars kicked off this year's London slate by drubbing the Ravens across the pond, doing anything they wanted to on offense, defense and special teams. For the last of those, that included running a fake punt up 37-0 near the end of the third quarter, and breaking off a big gain as a result. They would go on to win and capture first place in the AFC South with a 2-1 record before Tennessee's kickoff against Seattle.