NFL Week 3 Vegas expert picks against the spread: Pro bettors loving Broncos
Professional bettors are all over the Broncos against the Bills this week
Before you bet on any NFL game this week, you'll want to know to what the "sharps" are picking. They're the guys who make their entire living betting sports. Ignoring them means throwing away your money and banking on luck.
SportsLine tapped into its Vegas sources to see which NFL teams the sharps are on this week. What they found out: they're loving the Broncos.
Two weeks into the 2017 NFL season, only nine teams are undefeated. Five of them play a true road game this week, including the Denver Broncos, who travel to Buffalo.
The Broncos opened as one-point favorites, but the sharps quickly jumped on Denver, sending the line all the way to the key number of three.
The Broncos are fresh off a 25-point thrashing of the Cowboys at Mile High, and Denver QB Trevor Siemian leads the league with six TD passes.
"Currently we have the most liability on Denver," BookMaker's Scott Cooley told SportsLine, noting more than 85 percent of the money is on the Broncos and it's coming from pros and the public alike.
Also according to SportsLine, Sports Interaction, which also faces huge liability on Denver, might move to Broncos -3.5 on Sunday to attract late money on Buffalo, said Phill Gray, senior lines manager.
The Colts also drew sharp money as soon as the line opened at Browns -2.5. It's the first time Cleveland has been favored since 2015, but pros aren't buying it. Instead, they're all-in on the home team: "I think pros were a bit surprised by the way the Colts competed last week," Cooley told SportsLine.
The pros also are pounding one side of Sunday's Seahawks-Titans game hard, causing bookmakers everywhere to move their lines.
Who else are the pros pounding this weekend? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams Vegas pros are hammering this week, plus see which side of Seahawks-Titans is getting all the action, all from pros who make their money on pro football.
