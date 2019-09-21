NFL Week 3 Vegas expert picks and predictions: Seahawks, Lions cover

There's plenty of NFL news to consider in Week 3. Wide receiver Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday after appearing in just one game for the team. Despite his release, the Patriots are still massive 21.5-point favorites against Luke Falk and the New York Jets. The Chiefs (-5.5) hammered the Raiders last week, but now face a dangerous Lamar Jackson-led offense. Should Patrick Mahomes and company be among your top NFL picks on Sunday? Can the Eagles rebound from a disappointing 24-20 loss by taking down the visiting Lions? And will Jimmy Garoppolo lead the 49ers (-6.5) to their third straight victory to start the season against a Steelers team that will be without Ben Roethlisberger? Those are the types of questions fans must ask themselves before locking in their Week 3 NFL predictions. Picking NFL games has been extremely profitable if you've listened to CBS Sports NFL editor R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of White's NFL expert picks over the last two-plus seasons, you'd be up over $3,200. Smart bettors tail his selections.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst, and over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 207-158 on NFL against the spread picks. The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has also cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. Now, he's back and ready to crush his SuperContest selections again in 2019.

So far this season, White has nailed seven of his 10 SuperContest selections, easily cashing with the Broncos (+2.5), Lions (+2.5) and Cowboys (-5) last week. Anyone who followed him was way up.

This week, we can tell you White is high on the Seattle Seahawks (-4) at home against the Saints. "The Seahawks are getting healthier, with Ezekiel Ansah set to make his season debut, which will strengthen the front four for Seattle," White told SportsLine. "I need to see something better from Teddy Bridgewater than what he showed last week and in Week 17 last year before he gets as strong a rating as this line implies with the dropoff from Drew Brees. Going into Seattle, where the Seahawks have won their last 15 home games in September and are 12-3 against the spread during that stretch, isn't easy when you're relatively healthy."

And a massive shocker: White is picking the Lions (+6) to cover on the road against the Eagles.

"The Eagles will likely be without Alshon Jeffery (questionable but hasn't practiced) and DeSean Jackson (out), with plenty of other injury concerns on both sides of the ball," White told SportsLine. "The Lions would be 2-0 if not for a coaching failure at the end of Week 1, and this could turn into another low-scoring slugfest for them. The Eagles could also get caught looking forward to a road trip to Green Bay on Thursday. Take the points."

White also is calling for a home favorite to get absolutely shocked this week, and who it is will surprise you. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

So which teams should you back in Week 3? And which favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in Week 3, plus see which underdog is going to shock the NFL, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.